Team USA wins the World Baseball Classic for the first time
American Beauty.— WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 23, 2017
Team USA claims 1st World Baseball Classic title with 8-0 win over Puerto Rico. https://t.co/hpHKzgfRSY #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/LyyqDl9sbm
-Team USA wins the WBC for the first time. The highest they had previously placed was 4th.
-Team Puerto Rico finishes second for the second time in a row.
-Marcus Stroman wins the MVP after pitching 6 shutout innings.
FUCK YOU PUERTO RICO.
ALL THAT SLANDER I'VE BEEN DEALING WITH THE PAST AS A DOMINICAN FAN Y'ALL GONNA LEARN.
HOW YOU GO UNDEFEATED AND CHOKE IN THE FUCKING FINALS B?!
SHIT IS WORSE THAN GETTING ELIMINATED IN THE SEMIS BRAH
YOU AIN'T WIN SECOND PLACE Y'ALL JUST LOST FIRST
FUCK. Y'ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.
That PR team is in such good fucking shape tho for the next tournament. I'm sad cause I love me some Lindor, Yadi and Pagan and Beltran. But y'all needed to lose that to learn some humility smh.
So happy for Team USA (fuck Ian Kinsler tho he can suck a nut)
Today's game was an embarrassment tho. idk where all the good teamwork and skills went.
this really shouldn't be a one-game championship. baseball doesn't work that way.
Aren't they properly to the US?
Actually Idrc about the WBC, but this means baseball season is startttttting!
Team USA’s second baseman Ian Kinsler told the New York Times:
"I hope kids watching the W.B.C. can watch the way we play the game and appreciate the way we play the game as opposed to the way Puerto Rico plays or the Dominican plays. That’s not taking anything away from them. That just wasn’t the way we were raised. They were raised differently and to show emotion and passion when you play. We do show emotion; we do show passion. But we just do it in a different way."
And manager Jim Leyland opened the press conference by saying this: "We're trying to make America great again."
“I love it when you see the Dominican and Venezuelan teams, Puerto Rican teams jump all over,’’ Team USA center fielder Adam Jones says. “I love when you show a passion for something that you really enjoy doing. That shows that you care.
I'm glad USA packed on the runs so Kinsler's HR just became another play instead of the highlight of the game.
Kinsler's an ass and Leyland is 500 years old, it doesn't mean "Team USA is racist"
I didn't think they were going to pull it off, but here we are!
Hope they bought hair dye to fix them ugly blonde cabezas, tho.
I honestly have no idea what happened tonight and it was embarrassing to watch but at least we got Silver
You did good! And your team is looking very good for 2021
playing the Puerto Rican way:
playing the Ian Kinsler way:
But I'm soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo excited for baseball season to start already! CHICAGO CUBS WORLD SERIES CHAMPS ROUND 2.
there's going to be a documentary about game 7 on CSN monday night- ill probably watch it 29482948238 times before opening night
I'm happy US won but I was kinda sad PR lost. They've been playing fantastic bb so it was such a bummer with how they lost tonight.
Yes to season starting, I so here for it!!!! I think its 12 days until Opening Day and I can't wait!!!! also to see them raise the flag and get their rings!!!!
Also Adam Jones was amazing throughout the tournament and should have gotten mvp had Stroman not gone hitless.
I hate that people get so upset at batflips or if someone stares at their homerun 'too long' then they they wanna throw at people heads or something else silly like that. That old mindset like that needs to go away from baseball but that will never happen so instead they make up dumb stuff like getting rid of IBB to 'speed' up the game lol.
Puerto Rico stole my heart with their blond hair too. I love the World Baseball Classic so much. Great stories come out of every tournament. I haven't felt this happy in a long time. Even professional party pooper Ian Kinsler can't ruin this for me.
and don't forget Giancarlo Stanton. Unfff.
