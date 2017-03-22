Team USA wins the World Baseball Classic for the first time

I say this with all the love in my heart....



FUCK YOU PUERTO RICO.



ALL THAT SLANDER I'VE BEEN DEALING WITH THE PAST AS A DOMINICAN FAN Y'ALL GONNA LEARN.



HOW YOU GO UNDEFEATED AND CHOKE IN THE FUCKING FINALS B?!



SHIT IS WORSE THAN GETTING ELIMINATED IN THE SEMIS BRAH



YOU AIN'T WIN SECOND PLACE Y'ALL JUST LOST FIRST



FUCK. Y'ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.



That PR team is in such good fucking shape tho for the next tournament. I'm sad cause I love me some Lindor, Yadi and Pagan and Beltran. But y'all needed to lose that to learn some humility smh.



So happy for Team USA (fuck Ian Kinsler tho he can suck a nut)



Do you think Yadi will come back? He'll be 38 next time. I felt so bad for him afterwards, he really wanted to win.



Link

If he is still playing, barring any injuries, he'll be back. Beltran won't and Yadi is a team leader Reply

He will. Trust that. Reply

Um, ¿qué? I haven't seen a Puerto Rican team as humble as our Baseball Team... they worked as a team throughout the tournament and no one wanted to shine above the others. They didn't brag about winning either. It was all the gringo press saying how it was an undefeated team and how it was still a US territory (which is irrelevant to the tournament, pero pues)



Today's game was an embarrassment tho. idk where all the good teamwork and skills went. Reply

Yo que vivo en Puerto Rico y estoy en depre. La ironía de que los mejores jugadores de EU son latinos. UGH! Y que bueno que te alegres por los opresores. Yay! Reply

baseball is so fickle... going undefeated also kind of meant they were due to fall apart...



this really shouldn't be a one-game championship. baseball doesn't work that way. Reply

OT but I'm going to Citi Field in May! Do you have any tips or food recommendations? Reply

I mean if Puerto Rico would've won it would've been as tho USA won





Aren't they properly to the US? Reply

U S A! U S A!



Actually Idrc about the WBC, but this means baseball season is startttttting! Reply

you're missing out imo. it's been like having a postseason in the preseason. plus seeing the ways different culture's fans cheer has been a delight. Reply

It was such a nice distraction and the fans' excitement made it feel like postseason baseball. Reply

STROMAN! wearing my jays shirt right now <3 Reply

He straight up dominated tonight. I was hoping the no-hitter would last longer but I'm sure as a Jay fan you didn't want him in too long. Reply

hahaha you would be correct! i need him in top form for the season! but i am happy he did great tonight and helped team USA win Reply

I've hated him ever since he intentionally threw (hard) at our catcher's head, but he is a talent.



Boo! Team USA said some pretty racist shit leading up to this game…



Team USA’s second baseman Ian Kinsler told the New York Times:



"I hope kids watching the W.B.C. can watch the way we play the game and appreciate the way we play the game as opposed to the way Puerto Rico plays or the Dominican plays. That’s not taking anything away from them. That just wasn’t the way we were raised. They were raised differently and to show emotion and passion when you play. We do show emotion; we do show passion. But we just do it in a different way."



And manager Jim Leyland opened the press conference by saying this: "We're trying to make America great again." Reply

ew they really said that Reply

Adam Jones needs to educate Kinsler.



“I love it when you see the Dominican and Venezuelan teams, Puerto Rican teams jump all over,’’ Team USA center fielder Adam Jones says. “I love when you show a passion for something that you really enjoy doing. That shows that you care.



I'm glad USA packed on the runs so Kinsler's HR just became another play instead of the highlight of the game. Reply

Oh please, showing passion and excitement is fun to watch and makes kids want to play. Javy Baez is a joy to watch. And Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo show plenty of emotion too. Rizzo was an emotional wreck! Reply

HE WAS IN A GLASS CASE OF EMOTION. Reply

This is a beautiful comment. Reply

yuck but not surprising since I've seen so many others online say the same thing Reply

trash Reply

it's really not fair to paint the whole team this way when guys like Adam Jones and Andrew McCutcheon and Marcus Stroman and Giancarlo Stanton were showing up and lighting it up too



Kinsler's an ass and Leyland is 500 years old, it doesn't mean "Team USA is racist" Reply

Gross. Gringos ain't shit. Reply

this is why American baseball is so shitty most of the time Reply

My twitter feed was awash with the general sentiment of "I want Team USA to win but I also want Kinsler to do badly because fuck Kinsler" Reply

Yes, this! I was originally rooting for the US since Stanton and Yelich were playing for them and it's not like the Marlins are going to be winning anything anytime soon. Then I read this on deadspin yesterday and I was so freaking annoyed. I started actively rooting for the US to lose. Reply

Fucking assholes Reply

Ew Reply

what a surprise. Reply

is this sarcasm? because they've never even placed in the tournament previously Reply

really? that's strange, I feel like you wouldn't expect any less than 1st from them Reply

Yay! Thanks for making this post, OP!



I didn't think they were going to pull it off, but here we are! Reply

Buster is such a cutie Reply

I feel so bad for my relatives in PR. They're so down rn (lol)



Hope they bought hair dye to fix them ugly blonde cabezas, tho. Reply

I'm proud of Puerto Rico. Never joined that stupid #TeamRubios trend, but I'm glad of their teamwork and their performance in this WBC.



I honestly have no idea what happened tonight and it was embarrassing to watch but at least we got Silver Reply

PR has lots to be proud of. Going undefeated in the tournament until today, bringing the fun, Javy and Yadi getting along like cats and dogs lying together... lol, they've been a blast as a team to watch. And going silver two tournaments in a row is rough. Y'all will come back with a vengeance next time. Reply

Javy tagging out Nelson Cruz was the most painful moment of this tourney for me lmao. His smile.



You did good! And your team is looking very good for 2021 Reply

I wish Ian Kinsler hadn't opened his stupid mouth today, but I am still super hype that USA won. Reply

Ditto. I saw that he backtracked, but nah bro. You said what you said. Reply

playing the Puerto Rican way:





playing the Ian Kinsler way:

playing the Puerto Rican way:





playing the Ian Kinsler way:

yeah he's a dumb shit lol

I really wanted to watch this for BAEz but I got home when it was in the 8th inning and couldn't find a stream. Obviously I wanted PR to win, I would ditch the US in a heartbeat for Javy.



But I'm soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo excited for baseball season to start already! CHICAGO CUBS WORLD SERIES CHAMPS ROUND 2. Reply

lol also I'm rewatching Game 7 and omw how did any of us survive the stress of that game. Reply

I felt like the entire World Series was just a week of pure stress lol. I think because the Cubs have such a long established history of failure I didn't unclench until it was over. Reply

I just watched that game for the 1st time since Nov. 2nd and I was still stressed watching it even though we know the outcome lol. Reply

I feel like that series took years of our lives off. UGH Game 7. I was at Wrigley Field. Because everyone was so bunched together in the streets it jammed cell towers so no one knew what the fuck was going on besides the random texts we got from people and then the people close to the bar windows relaying what was going on. It truly was a group effort, but holy shit when they won it honestly one of the coolest things I ever seen. I'm a life long Chicagoan from a long line of Cubs fans. The city has just had this feeling to it I never felt before. No other Chicago team wining anything will ever amount to that Cubs win. /cool story bro Reply

i'm pretty sure i clinically died a couple of times during that game



there's going to be a documentary about game 7 on CSN monday night- ill probably watch it 29482948238 times before opening night Reply

mte to all of this



I'm happy US won but I was kinda sad PR lost. They've been playing fantastic bb so it was such a bummer with how they lost tonight.



Yes to season starting, I so here for it!!!! I think its 12 days until Opening Day and I can't wait!!!! also to see them raise the flag and get their rings!!!! Reply

Also Adam Jones was amazing throughout the tournament and should have gotten mvp had Stroman not gone hitless. I can't believe Puerto Rico was shut out after they'd been playing so well the entire tournament. WHAT HAPPENED. I'm so glad Stroman got MVP. I was worried that plays-the-game-the-right-way dickbag Kinsler would get it after he hit that homerun, and all he deserves is me laughing about his baseburn for thousandth time

Since I'm American I'm glad they won but I really enjoyed team Puerto Rico. They were fun and I just loved emotion they displaced. I really love that in any sport even its against my team.



I hate that people get so upset at batflips or if someone stares at their homerun 'too long' then they they wanna throw at people heads or something else silly like that. That old mindset like that needs to go away from baseball but that will never happen so instead they make up dumb stuff like getting rid of IBB to 'speed' up the game lol. Reply

idg the hate for staring at their home run. If it was me I know I'd have a happy little internal moment of "I did that!" while remembering that I get paid to play for fun. Like, let them have their moment! Reply

lol your icon. Javy is such a shit-stirrer, I love him. Reply

ikr? As soon saw it I had to make an icon out of it lol Reply

It really just comes off as being a sore loser. If you don't like bat flips, don't give up HRs. Reply

Lmaooo they would hate Korea then. Korean baseball is batflip city. Idgaf I love it. Reply

*they displayed Reply

I'm surprisingly emotional after watching that game. I'm proud that the US team has 6 black players and 3 (that I know of) Latinos, and it was a black Latino who led them to victory. The game needs more great black players and I hope Jones, McCutchen, Archer, Stroman, Harrison, and Givens can inspire everyone to participate in future tournaments.



Puerto Rico stole my heart with their blond hair too. I love the World Baseball Classic so much. Great stories come out of every tournament. I haven't felt this happy in a long time. Even professional party pooper Ian Kinsler can't ruin this for me.



and don't forget Giancarlo Stanton. Unfff.

and don't forget Giancarlo Stanton. Unfff.

Jones has been such a wonderful player to watch this whole tournament. being an NL fan I'm not exposed to him much, but count me in as a fan.

Umm I'm sorry I didn't read ur comment but is this a baseball player bc I retract my comment below tbh Reply

