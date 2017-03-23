camila cabello covers cosmo girl nl april issue

anyways

did we have a lauren/her gf coming out post for that photoshoot w/ the not so dramatic article that said they dated, but are now broken up n they still released it? Reply

Thread

Link

anyway the new cosmo girl is out in stores now!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the 5h fandom have been speculating for weeks now that they broke up so i don't think that's a shock but it's really sad they were outed and how everything played it. it's nice that they're still friends too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn i didn't know they broke up but i thought they might have from lauren's posts on tumblr. i haven't been keeping up to date on her. i'm kind of sad ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn they broke up? And here I was thinking they were still going strong since that photoshoot came out. Wtf :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all i want is this idiots career to flop so hard..so hard tila tequila wouldn't even consider being friends with her. Reply

Thread

Link

does Tila even have friends? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You ain't right for that Fifth Harmony tea.



I am forever bitter at the prospect of Camila getting any press or success. Reply

Thread

Link

Is that the only gif of this girl there is? Reply

Thread

Link

can I adblock that gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real. This gif is awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Nah, there's this one too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

quien? no la conozco.



Edited at 2017-03-23 05:34 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LMFFFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess she really is happening. Reply

Thread

Link

We're gonna need a bigger boat. Reply

Thread

Link

What does that mean? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the cover of a dutch magazine? that's very random Reply

Thread

Link

Overalls are so GOD DAMN OFFENSIVE Reply

Thread

Link

her people are trying SO hard. if she still flops.... Reply

Thread

Link

They're still printing? Reply

Thread

Link

Is she getting all these covers now cuz there's nobody who's willing to book it or.... ? Reply

Thread

Link

So random tbh idek ha Reply

Thread

Link

idk her Reply

Thread

Link

meanwhile, the rest of fifth harmony are busy performing on livestock and horse shows



Reply

Thread

Link



THE CROWD TONIGHT #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/ORUkPXpwCV — 5H Crowds (@5HCrowd) March 18, 2017



the girls keep getting booked

how is that supposed to be a drag? they performed at the houston rodeo. big artists who appeal to the gp perform there. there were more than 64 000 person who paid to see them perform.the girls keep getting booked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ummm the Houston rodeo is actually a big deal, ask anyone in a 4 hr radius lol. I live in a place with plenty of livestock shows and this ain't the same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link