Shia LaBeouf, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner move 'He Will Not Divide Us' to the UK


  • The art piece was launch in NYC to coincide with Trump's inaugeration and was supposed to be a 4 year participatory peformance art piece in which people were encouraged to say "He will not divide us" into a camera that had a live stream that was broadcast over the world

  • After Trump supporters and white supremacists began showing up to harass participants the original museum that was hosting the art work shut it down

  • The artists then moved the piece to Alburquerque only to shut it down shortly after when gunshots were heard several blocks from where the piece was set up

  • After shutting down the Alburquerque live stream, the artists set up the piece to show a flag at an undisclosed location. Trump supporters were able to find the location and put a Make America Great Hat over the flag



  • The Foundation for Art and Creative Technology, in Liverpool has now agreed to host the project.

  • The new version of the project appears not to be participatory but simply a livestream showing a flag saying "He will not divide us" on top of the museum

  • The artists released a statement saying: "Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist"

