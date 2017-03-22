Shia LaBeouf, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner move 'He Will Not Divide Us' to the UK
- The art piece was launch in NYC to coincide with Trump's inaugeration and was supposed to be a 4 year participatory peformance art piece in which people were encouraged to say "He will not divide us" into a camera that had a live stream that was broadcast over the world
- After Trump supporters and white supremacists began showing up to harass participants the original museum that was hosting the art work shut it down
- The artists then moved the piece to Alburquerque only to shut it down shortly after when gunshots were heard several blocks from where the piece was set up
- After shutting down the Alburquerque live stream, the artists set up the piece to show a flag at an undisclosed location. Trump supporters were able to find the location and put a Make America Great Hat over the flag
- The Foundation for Art and Creative Technology, in Liverpool has now agreed to host the project.
- The new version of the project appears not to be participatory but simply a livestream showing a flag saying "He will not divide us" on top of the museum
- The artists released a statement saying: "Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist"
this is so harrowing
Also I was surprised how many people on ONTD are... not pro-Trump, but weirdly echo the same things that Trump supporters say. There was a post earlier and there were a few people being really condescending to people saying that there's nothing to this whole Russia thing and it's basically all liberal propaganda. Like... what?
everyday is insane. everytime i see Spicey on a livestream I think he might get a stroke and drop dead right in front of the cameras, everyday there's something unbelievable going on... do you really think they are going down? nah sis, nothing will change.
I have faith they will. The FBI has the power to arrest without getting Republicans approval right? If they have evidence that Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia then they're screwed. But I also think that some Republicans will come around. I know that John McCain talks the talk but doesn't walk the walk a lot but he was being very adament that we need an independent investigation again today, and the Republican House Intel members from Florida was actually asking questions and seemed concerned on Monday.
Re: your second point, I saw that and people really tried to equate republicans believing tr*mp's unsubstantiated wiretapping claims is on par with 'delusional dems' believing Russia tampered with the election 🙄
Also really wondering how them (my cousins) can hate on duterte but like agent orange like what kind mental gymnastics is that...
