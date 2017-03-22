Shia LaBeouf, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner move 'He Will Not Divide Us' to the UK

"Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist"



this is so harrowing

Britain First have been chanting "We love D****d T***p!" in Westminster today and I legit do not want to be on this planet.

Ugh gross.

They want their politicians to take bribes from Russia? That should end well.

I don't think they're capable of thinking that far ahead tbqh.

Yesterday of all days

That is so utterly depressing.



britain first are such disgusting scum. like, when all of the past and present party leaders have at some point or other been arrested pretty much for being nazis, surely that should tell you something about the nature of the party and whether they should be viewed as a hate group in the eyes of the law...

What's tramp stamp got to do with anything? :(

Oh it's nothing. Just evidence the Trump campaign coordinated the release of anti-Hillary leaks with Russia https://t.co/TjYGWd9ouW — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 23, 2017

And Republicans aren't gonna do shit. News at 11.

omfg right? all this dirt and still nothing (from anyone). i'm so impatient.

They'll still defend him & keep him busy with his building blocks.

I feel like my mind is just a stream of endless screaming at this point

Lock Him Up! Lock Him Up!

this whole project is so dumb. lol he should end it

what is the point now

Can this be a political post? Today has been insane. The FBI reportedly has direct evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians. They're going down.



Also I was surprised how many people on ONTD are... not pro-Trump, but weirdly echo the same things that Trump supporters say. There was a post earlier and there were a few people being really condescending to people saying that there's nothing to this whole Russia thing and it's basically all liberal propaganda. Like... what?



Edited at 2017-03-23 04:18 am (UTC) Reply

"few people being really condescending to myself and others saying that there's nothing to this whole Russia thing and it's basically all liberal propaganda. Like... what?" WHAT?? ...eh not entirely surprised, we do have few characters around! don't take it too personally bb :)





everyday is insane. everytime i see Spicey on a livestream I think he might get a stroke and drop dead right in front of the cameras, everyday there's something unbelievable going on... do you really think they are going down? nah sis, nothing will change. Reply

Thanks. I was like, this is why I don't normally engage in online debates lol.



I have faith they will. The FBI has the power to arrest without getting Republicans approval right? If they have evidence that Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia then they're screwed. But I also think that some Republicans will come around. I know that John McCain talks the talk but doesn't walk the walk a lot but he was being very adament that we need an independent investigation again today, and the Republican House Intel members from Florida was actually asking questions and seemed concerned on Monday. Reply

Parent

Or when Samuel L. Jackson was talking about Black Brits "taking" jobs from African American actors and a user here really commented how there needs to be stricter regulation on who can come here and who cant.



Re: your second point, I saw that and people really tried to equate republicans believing tr*mp's unsubstantiated wiretapping claims is on par with 'delusional dems' believing Russia tampered with the election 🙄 Reply

reading all the presidents men prepared me for the drip drip drip and i can't say i'm surprised people on the left and the right refuse to accept what is being released by the press. in the end everyone will be saying 'i told you so' though.

dont feed the trolls bb

I bet he's gotten such a big head about this whole thing. I can't fucking stand him i hate the praise this abusive sack of shit has been getting.

mfte

i think this project had a lot of potential on paper, and it really could have been something great. however now is like it lost its point... or maybe did it achieve its purpose?

somehow I don't think this will curb any white supremacists from showing up on stream

lmao @ him thinking that 4chan won't find where the flag is now that it's in the UK

the location of the new flag is in the post

I hate him so idc

Ughhhh Usa is winning the WBC 🙄 You kno those trump supporters aka bigots are cheering

Texas A&M elected its first openly gay student body president.



Rick Perry is questioning the election's legitimacy. https://t.co/z9IAmZu2vX pic.twitter.com/4EkLX0CO12 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 23, 2017

did everyone see this? holy shit get a life rick perry Reply

This motherfucker would.

i s2g rick perry is a character from the simpsons who somehow escaped into our world

This greaseball would.

Oh sure. THAT gets questioned but not how Trump became President with Russia's help. >_>

I saw my twin cousins discuss that 4chan video about this.



Also really wondering how them (my cousins) can hate on duterte but like agent orange like what kind mental gymnastics is that... Reply

