March 22nd, 2017, 11:46 pm helyanwe89 The 100 4x08 Promo SourceAt least it feels like stuff is actually happening now, and it's not just coming up with a plan and it failing again. Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills, the 100 (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 88 comments Add comment
And Bellamy openly admitting he doesn't want to be saved...
I love Murphy and that he can cook, but this episode was the first episode when I didn't like Emori. I don't think Abby would have forced experimentation on anyone, and she's spent enough time that maybe she'd somewhat trust her...
And I want Roan and Luna to share a scene. I've created a past head canon involving them in my head based on a a dropped Roan plot from last season.
I don't know it Clarke would have gone for it? ot at least Abby wouldn't have been.
i liked the black rain. a different sort of episode lol
a part of me is just like...why don't they cram everyone into that beautiful house with a pool, a shower, and a five star kitchen lolol. if i was there i wouldn't bother trying to help everyone else lmao