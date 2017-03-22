Is Luna and Raven happening or is this another Lena (not me) Luther and Kara situation? 👀 Reply

Thread

Link

I think my favorite parts about this episode was Ilian and Octavia. They're both broken in different ways and it's going to be interesting as to how they help each other heal, if that's the plan. The part where he stops her from going out in the rain... I think it's probably not going to be a great relationship, but people heal in different ways. Did she remark that he was going back to his home to care for his sheep? Is Octavia going to be a sheep farmer?



And Bellamy openly admitting he doesn't want to be saved...



I love Murphy and that he can cook, but this episode was the first episode when I didn't like Emori. I don't think Abby would have forced experimentation on anyone, and she's spent enough time that maybe she'd somewhat trust her...



And I want Roan and Luna to share a scene. I've created a past head canon involving them in my head based on a a dropped Roan plot from last season.



Reply

Thread

Link

i gasped when that scene in the cave happened lol i felt so betrayed for lincoln :((( but i do want to see where their story line together goes. i didn't like emori in this episode either and i usually love her. she made up such an elaborate story to get to clarke but like...she could have just been like hey! let's use him to be the test dummy instead of me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always thought the biggest betrayal of Lincoln was the things she did after he died, because I don't think he would have wanted her to go all murdery. I mean, Luna said that last season. I feel like maybe it could have waited, but if it leads her to be to be who he would have wanted her to be, I think Lincoln would have been okay with it? I don't know.



I don't know it Clarke would have gone for it? ot at least Abby wouldn't have been. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this episode had no raven :( blasphemy!!!



i liked the black rain. a different sort of episode lol



a part of me is just like...why don't they cram everyone into that beautiful house with a pool, a shower, and a five star kitchen lolol. if i was there i wouldn't bother trying to help everyone else lmao Reply

Thread

Link

It was a pretty good episode tonight. This season is good. A little boring at the beginning, but it's starting to pick up now. Reply

Thread

Link

It took me forever to catch onto the "WE HAVE A PLAN... JK IT FAILED" pattern of this season but once I noticed it was exhausting, I'm glad they're laying off that. Reply

Thread

Link