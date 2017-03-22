Love Is Dead: Ashley Olsen and Richard Sachs Split
• Ashley Olsen (30) and Richard Sachs (58) dated for 5 months
• From an insider: “She wants to focus on her clothing line right now. They’re still friends and hang out.”
Sachs is described by sources as 'private and eccentric' and 'has a lot of money from working in finance. He's a great guy who owns a lot of art. He's always at the art parties.'
Sources: News | Photos
ontd do/did you have a 'daddy'?
but i honestly think something has happened in the olsens lives for them to be seeking out these geriatric men. i think MK is still with the Sarkozy brother....
i get the feeling they maybe want to date dudes who are on their level $$ and in the society way? so like a rich actor won't do b/c then they'd have to be in the public eye more... and then i guess maybe trust fund brats won't do b/c they've never worked... so the next logical step is the guys that lana del rey sings about but never actually fucks
lmaooo so true! I do agree with you about your Olsen twins love life theory.
I imagine it'd be literally impossible to find someone their own age who their mere existence didn't in some way affect their life. Like the Olsens were EVERYTHING for so long, most everyone in their 20s and 30s had some connection to them and opinion about them growing up. I imagine that they just straight up can't make any kind of real meaningful connection with people their own age and sadly, I'm not even talking dating...Im sure most their friends are way older as well.
Seriously. That's what gets me. They literally could find any one of the good looking much older men out there and get them. But no. This is their type. Revolting tbh.
tbh i think this richard guy is handsome.
yas girl
You'd better only be talking about the first pic.
Edited at 2017-03-23 10:14 am (UTC)
Not to be, like, a wavvy bigot, but I find the entire ~daddy concept to be downright nauseating. Not the 'banging an older man presumably for his money' part, that I don't judge. getmoneybitch.gif and all. But I think it's creepy for people to call their actual fathers "Daddy" beyond the age of, like, 14, so you can imagine how I feel about using that for someone you're fucking. gahhhhh
And that description 100% makes him sound like an SVU villain. That doesn't help.
Edited at 2017-03-23 03:46 am (UTC)
but i think it helps that the language i grew up speaking does not include "daddy" so i never associated that word w/ my actual father ever
is he doing country music of smtg lmao?
Phoebe really did ruin it for good.
but I agree, I CAN NOT IMAGINE calling someone you date any type of fatherly name. I dated a Puerto Rican/Cuban once and he REALLY wanted me to call him Papi(which shocked me to find out that was even a real thing...I had always thought that was a stereotype) and I just flat out REFUSED. His sister thought I was an awful person for not calling him that...she also called her husband Papi. It was DISGUSTING
Edited at 2017-03-23 04:48 am (UTC)
Also it's p common here for older married couples with kids (60 and up) to call each other 'mummy' and 'daddy' or the equivalent, my grandparents did. It wasn't some kink, literally just a reference to them being parents to their own kids.
But then what do I know, I find it creepy being called baby by an s/o. I know, I know, everyone does it but I refuse to be called that
Hey, if other people are allowed to find daddy creepy then I should be allowed to find baby creepy
Oddly, babe is fine. Heck, even my guy friends call me babe.
Edited at 2017-03-23 06:55 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-23 09:42 am (UTC)
I also get skeeved by people who call their fave celebs mom & dad
but I have a date tomorrow. so maybe not?
Aw, good for you! (The guy I just started dating and I haven't even started talking about sex yet, so good luck!)
another article a while ago called him an art dealer. idk why he's now "a great guy with a lot of art."
My old gymnastics gym had two blonde twins with a younger sister and we always called them MK, Ashley, & Lizzie bc they all looked identical like the Olsen girls. I bet they hate these three to this day
Was I supposed to reply to your one word unsolicited opinion on my looks?? Fuckboys.
they really are the worst! and yet... here we are
But, if you set your limits and are really fucking PICKY, you will find what you are looking for eventually.
When I first went online I was like, "Okay I will give folks a chance" but by month, idk....6 I decided to just not say yes to anyone who didn't amaze me within 2 messages. Have a list and make them hit those points on that list or byyyyye.
Wishing you well, it's tough but you can have some fun out there, too.
i saw another couple that has our same age difference (she's only a year older than me) and i was honestly disgusted. ok she looks bad (like she's not the prettiest girl) but everytime they kiss or hug it just looks wrong. probably that's how we used to look. so i guess i dodged a bullet there? i still miss him very much, and i'm glad i got this community to let some steam off and take my mind off sad thoughts when i'm home alone (thank you guys <3 ).
never called him daddy tho.
Everything hurts when it's fresh, but now, six years later, they were totally right.