Love Is Dead: Ashley Olsen and Richard Sachs Split

disgusting. girl if you want to fuck old ass men why not go for the good looking ones? like jeff goldblum or smthg??



but i honestly think something has happened in the olsens lives for them to be seeking out these geriatric men. i think MK is still with the Sarkozy brother.... Reply

mk married that goblin



i get the feeling they maybe want to date dudes who are on their level $$ and in the society way? so like a rich actor won't do b/c then they'd have to be in the public eye more... and then i guess maybe trust fund brats won't do b/c they've never worked... so the next logical step is the guys that lana del rey sings about but never actually fucks Reply

"the guys that lana sings about but never actually fucks" lmaooo Reply

so the next logical step is the guys that lana del rey sings about but never actually fucks



lmaooo so true! I do agree with you about your Olsen twins love life theory. Reply

Most former child stars date older, but MK&A take it to another level, lol Reply

good looking older men are fucking hard to find sis Reply

I read the first part of your comment and immediately thought of Jeff Goldblum before even seeing that that's who you suggested she date if she wanted to go after an old man. Reply

I will always remember when they were still in high school/high school aged, one (or both) of them were dating guys that were well into college. Reply

Jeff is already taken by a young woman... you gotta take what you can get. Reply

I mean, I think the simple fact of how hugely famous they were could very well alone be "what happened" in their life



I imagine it'd be literally impossible to find someone their own age who their mere existence didn't in some way affect their life. Like the Olsens were EVERYTHING for so long, most everyone in their 20s and 30s had some connection to them and opinion about them growing up. I imagine that they just straight up can't make any kind of real meaningful connection with people their own age and sadly, I'm not even talking dating...Im sure most their friends are way older as well. Reply

It creeps me out. Reply

Frankly I think a countdown clock to when I became legal would fuck me up greatly Reply

right? like they have tons of $$ already, they don't need to be licking old ballsack like this Reply

Seriously. That's what gets me. They literally could find any one of the good looking much older men out there and get them. But no. This is their type. Revolting tbh. Reply

ew i think jeff goldblum is hideous.



tbh i think this richard guy is handsome. Reply

like jeff goldblum or smthg??



yas girl Reply

Jeff Goldblum's a big Woody Allen fan, she's probs too old for him Reply

What explains Elizabeth then? She dates young, hot, relatively normal guys? Reply

thought that was eric roberts for a hot second Reply

LOL, I see it Reply

You'd better only be talking about the first pic. Reply

Ugh that guy! Im sure he's the nicest guy in the world but holy fuck that Lifetime movie "stalked by my doctor" was so disgusting. Every time I see that guy I shudder. I guess that means he's a good actor. Reply

Law and order has done that to so many actors for me. And I can't watch anything with William Fichtner without getting an unsettling pervy feeling in my stomach.



Edited at 2017-03-23 10:14 am (UTC)

There's a sequel! Reply

ontd do/did you have a 'daddy'?







Not to be, like, a wavvy bigot, but I find the entire ~daddy concept to be downright nauseating. Not the 'banging an older man presumably for his money' part, that I don't judge. getmoneybitch.gif and all. But I think it's creepy for people to call their actual fathers "Daddy" beyond the age of, like, 14, so you can imagine how I feel about using that for someone you're fucking. gahhhhh



And that description 100% makes him sound like an SVU villain. That doesn't help.



Edited at 2017-03-23 03:46 am (UTC)

it doesn't bother me (unless it's like dd/lg shit)



but i think it helps that the language i grew up speaking does not include "daddy" so i never associated that word w/ my actual father ever Reply

...I will so regret asking this, but what's dd/lg? Reply

Why would you not call your dad "daddy" if you've been calling him that up until 14? Seems dumb to change it for other people Reply

wavvy bigot nnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

lol ed sheeran keeps talking about his "daddy" in many songs from his new album according to pitchfork



is he doing country music of smtg lmao? Reply

I agree with every point! It weirds me tf out when people call their s/o daddy!



Phoebe really did ruin it for good. Reply

oop, I still call my father "daddy"....It'd feel weird af to call him anything else. That's literally all I've ever called him. I don't really see a problem as long as he's your actual dad.





but I agree, I CAN NOT IMAGINE calling someone you date any type of fatherly name. I dated a Puerto Rican/Cuban once and he REALLY wanted me to call him Papi(which shocked me to find out that was even a real thing...I had always thought that was a stereotype) and I just flat out REFUSED. His sister thought I was an awful person for not calling him that...she also called her husband Papi. It was DISGUSTING Reply

I call my dad, daddy, HOWEVER, at work the other day a woman came in with her husband looking for stuff for a gala and she turns to her husband and goes 'Daddy, aren't these cute?' I stopped and turned around, but quickly had to fix my face. Reply

Right there with you Reply

ita, one of my friends has a BDSM "daddy" rn and I don't want to shame her but every time she mentions it I clench my jaw and hiss through my teeth because just hearing the word daddy now makes me feel gross Reply

Your last part is such dumb logic. In my culture "daddy" is the english term used to call your father. It's really not that deep if someone chooses to use that over dad or whatever .



Edited at 2017-03-23 04:48 am (UTC)

Huh? wtf is wrong with calling your actual father 'daddy' if that's what you always called him?



Also it's p common here for older married couples with kids (60 and up) to call each other 'mummy' and 'daddy' or the equivalent, my grandparents did. It wasn't some kink, literally just a reference to them being parents to their own kids. Reply

I don't agree



But then what do I know, I find it creepy being called baby by an s/o. I know, I know, everyone does it but I refuse to be called that



Hey, if other people are allowed to find daddy creepy then I should be allowed to find baby creepy



Oddly, babe is fine. Heck, even my guy friends call me babe.



Edited at 2017-03-23 06:55 am (UTC)

Oh wait, I just reread this. Nah I think calling your own father "Daddy" or "Papa" is ok. It's calling someone else that, that's creepy



Edited at 2017-03-23 09:42 am (UTC)

Yeah, it really gives me the heebie jeebies when people refer to someone they're fucking as daddy.



I also get skeeved by people who call their fave celebs mom & dad Reply

Every dude I've fucked is my age or younger tbh Reply

get it Reply

lucky you sis ;( Reply

Same Reply

One dude was 2 years older but same. Reply

same Reply

Somehow they look a little less creepy together than MK and her old boyfriend. Reply

I know two sisters who both married men 20+ years older, and the Olsen twins always remind me of them. Reply

love is deaddddd





but I have a date tomorrow. so maybe not? Reply

yeah sis! good luck! :) Reply

thanks! major fingers crossed. he's into the same sex stuff as me. really hoping to get laid soon. Reply

Aw, good for you! (The guy I just started dating and I haven't even started talking about sex yet, so good luck!) Reply

I used to love the Olsen twins when I was a kid. I watched their shows/movies, had their books, played their games, etc. I've completely gone off them as adults. They don't seem very pleasant. Reply

He's a great guy who owns a lot of art





same, honestly.

another article a while ago called him an art dealer. idk why he's now "a great guy with a lot of art." Reply

That profile honestly sounds like it was written by that orange fucker. Reply

He is an art dealer, my intern right now is friends with his daughter. I also literally just texted her asking for the DEETZ on this split. Reply

lmao Reply

I'd take that over "he's like a primary color" Reply

Lmao this is killing me Reply

Just watched this gif like 6 times & lol'd anew every time Reply

Lmao Reply

I can't Reply

ok ron is an old guy i'd bang lol Reply

This comment is killing me lmao Reply

lmfao perfect gif Reply

Wait I don't remember this scene ever. Ron once wore that shirt and showed his tattoo?? Reply

ashley was so beautiful Reply

she's still the pretty twin Reply

I never would've guessed their sister (who I didn't even know existed) would be the one with the successful acting career. Elizabeth also appears to be the only one with the ability to smile. MK & Ashley seem like they had their souls sucked out of them during childhood. Reply

probs b/c they were working from infancy and elizabeth got 2 have a childhood Reply

lmao same, i only learnt recently she was related to them and i was SHOOK. Reply

MK looks like Jennifer Aniston in this pic Reply

It's called "prune" you uncultured swine.mp3 Reply

Aww shes so cute Reply

i swear to god, i cannot think of one single child actor who came out relatively ok. something serious happens to all of them. at the extreme end you have the horror stories of people like corey haim and feldman but even the most successful of them all- leonardo di caprio- seems to be really OFF socially. wouldnt be surprised if it's abuse and exploitation- not just physical Reply

Parent

Well, I mean, they built a billion dollar empire based around their acting in home video movies, specials, television series, etc. Reply

I've always thought Lizzie was the prettiest.



My old gymnastics gym had two blonde twins with a younger sister and we always called them MK, Ashley, & Lizzie bc they all looked identical like the Olsen girls. I bet they hate these three to this day Reply

lmao that gif :/ Reply

Speaking of love, I've been trying online dating this week and all it's taught me is that men are the WORST. Reply

yeah, don't do that to yourself. Reply

Praying for you. I can't even be bothered. it is such a god damned chore to block/delete all those losers to try and find a decent guy. Like someone else on here once said, I am really turned off by someone who is actively looking for someone. Reply

So true. I'm just amazed by how many people think it's acceptable to just send a message saying 'hot' then 4 hours later send another message saying '??????'.



Was I supposed to reply to your one word unsolicited opinion on my looks?? Fuckboys. Reply

rofl do ppl really think they are going to find a hq guy online? is that a thing? why would a man who wasn't completely desperate with no other options look for a relationship on the web unless they were extremely antisocial or had tons of baggage Reply

i tried that for like a week & it is exhausting



they really are the worst! and yet... here we are

Reply

🙏🏾 that shit is hard asf Reply

I give up on dating for a while Reply

Yes. They are.



But, if you set your limits and are really fucking PICKY, you will find what you are looking for eventually.



When I first went online I was like, "Okay I will give folks a chance" but by month, idk....6 I decided to just not say yes to anyone who didn't amaze me within 2 messages. Have a list and make them hit those points on that list or byyyyye.



Wishing you well, it's tough but you can have some fun out there, too. Reply

I hate it. Tonight I messaged a guy on bumble. He replied back and then 10 minutes later replies back "so did you ever get dinner" and then writes oh sorry I was texting my friend. Okay but how do you confuse messaging on bumble and texting and its a dating app so I know you are talking to other women. Anyway, I respond and we message back and forth and then I eat dinner, watch a show, talk to a friend, get back on bumble to "cool talk bro...thanks..." like, do we need to talk on bumble all night? He then tells me it was all in jest. Please get over yourself. This happened just last week too, I waited 20 minutes to respond to a guy and he wrote "crickets, crickets" dude, I have other stuff to do than be on bumble chill out. // very long story, sorry. Haha Reply

It's so disheartening. I tried online dating when I moved to a new city and didn't know a single person - I hated every moment of it and I quit after three awful dates. Men are a plague on this planet. Reply

Online as also tinder? I hated the guys on okcupid but I met a lot of nice ones on Tinder and have friends who had (healthy) long term relationships with tinder guys. Anyway the creeps inbetween can make it hard. Reply

There's this hot daddy at the gym that I want to sexxx. Reply

go for it bb! he's not gonna say no to your sexy ass ;) Reply

Get the dick sis Reply

i'm still hella miserable over the last break up. guy 17 years older than me abandoned me when i started spiraling down with depression. and even worse, i keep on finding out stuff he did behind my back. as if him pretending that i never existed wasnt enough, i also just recently found out he cheated on me.

i saw another couple that has our same age difference (she's only a year older than me) and i was honestly disgusted. ok she looks bad (like she's not the prettiest girl) but everytime they kiss or hug it just looks wrong. probably that's how we used to look. so i guess i dodged a bullet there? i still miss him very much, and i'm glad i got this community to let some steam off and take my mind off sad thoughts when i'm home alone (thank you guys <3 ).



never called him daddy tho.



i'm sorry you're struggling! it sucks having to question the things you did and way you felt while in the relationship, once it's over. Reply

someday you'll meet a guy who is crazy about you and you'll never have to question your trust. there are so many guys out there will treat you the way you deserve to be treated. Reply

I'll tell you what someone told me when I had a horrible breakup with a man I thought was the one.... "Time gives the best advice."



Everything hurts when it's fresh, but now, six years later, they were totally right. Reply

