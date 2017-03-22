FX - LEGION 1x08 Promo "Chapter 8" + BTS Inside Look

i wanna watch it bc it looks good and i only heard amazing things but idc that much about aubrey or dan stevens Reply

this show has me high-key thirsting after dan and aubrey's really impressed me. you should watch it tbf, this was by far the best episode yet. Reply

I have to admit before this show I just could not stand Aubrey Plaza...but boy, she really won me over with this role =) I know quite a few folks aren't fond of Dan Stevens either, I never watched Downton, but I think he's pretty good here!



As always, I say maybe give the first ep a try =) Reply

This show has really changed my view of Aubrey Plaza's acting capabilities (I was a fan of her prior work, but I'd never have guessed she had this sort of dramatic/villainous potential, and all the while playing on her comic persona). Reply

I feel like this is her usual skills but turned up to a million. She's very good at mean, but fun, but sexy. Reply

Then, damn, my opinion definitely changed haha! [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Really hope she somehow remains a presence next season Same here, I couldn't stand her on Parks and Recs and I'm sorry to say it tarnished my view/opinion of her even outside of the show. So much in fact that her being cast on here was the one thing that I initially felt disappointed in.Then, damn, my opinion definitely changed haha! Reply

omg so good. what am i going to do when this is over??? Also, can i say that i love that we get to see what dan stevens and aubrey plaza can do?? Reply

They both deserve awards for this show. Reply

Right? And bah, it sounds like it will be a year or so until S2 =\ but that makes sense what with Hawley's full plate after this season ends. I'll be okay with this as long as the quality of the show is maintained for S2!



And at least as this ends, we've got other shows to look forward to soon ♥ Reply

I love this show so much.

Reply

Also remembering all the bitter Downton fans saying Dan Stevens had no talent and wouldn't go anywhere. Reply

stovens still kills me to this day lmao Reply

lol yeah and they were all like "well at least Jessica Brown Findlay left for a budding Hollywood career! she has that Winter's Tale movie and is up for the female lead in Captain America 2!" and now like...i don't even know what she's doing nowadays.



tbh i was pissed when he left too but some of Downton fans were so ott about it and it rubbed me the wrong way. so seeing all the success he's getting now makes me happy. Reply

Fan entitlement always rubs me the wrong way. I mean, I liked the character too, but he had to have been a dull as shit role to play. The dude has shown he likes to do some over the top variety (now dance on stilts! Now be a paranoid schizophrenic with super powers!).



I dunno. I hate professional boredom too, I guess.



(But kudos that for once a dude got more criticism than a woman. Although I suspect that's more because all the shipper/stans care more about Matthew/Mary than anything with Sybil.)



Edited at 2017-03-23 04:03 am (UTC) Reply

Many ONTD-ers don't know what they're talking about. Even when they said that shit, Dan was in the critically acclaimed "The Guest". I mean talk about uninformed. Reply

Yeah, I had no idea about all the stuff surrounding him back when I initially posted about Legion, so I was surprised at people's comments. I do understand how fans can feel that way, of course, but yeah Dan is just killin' it right now with his career. He seems really likable and charming to me in the interviews I've seen for this and BatB, so I'm happy for him =) Reply

He was so much better looking as Cousin Matthew. I miss the extra chin. Reply

Mte!! The British accent tonight def helped too! Reply

His American accent (which has rarely slipped) makes his voice sound like another male celeb, but I can't quite put my finger on it.... Ben Stiller? It's driving me nuts. Reply

Parent

Aubrey better win a Emmy and a golden globe for her role in this. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I hope in some way she still is able to remain a presence in S2. If they do plan to wrap up Farouk's story, I'll cross my fingers that she just remains trapped forever in some corner of his mind. Agreed, I didn't think I'd ever enjoy a performance of hers, but boy Reply

I was terrified of Lenny Reply

I am planning on binge watching this show all the once. ONTD seem to love it, and i really want to give it a try Reply

Awesome =) Hope you enjoy it! Yeah, at times I think for some shows it's best to binge an entire season hehe, but I love discussing things on an episode by episode basis. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] TWO THINGS



1- Rational!David having a British accent

2- David straight up making a Patrick Stewart impression when he mimics his father.



Also the layers jfc British Dan Stevens, plays with an American accent and mimics a British accent through his American one my mind is blown.



Edited at 2017-03-23 03:44 am (UTC) GAAAAAH SO GOOOOOD Reply

This show is CRAZY!!!! Groundbreaking possibly. The cinematography is insane.



Edited at 2017-03-23 03:52 am (UTC) Reply

hahaha The Patrick Stewart impression was really spot on Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Absolutely got a kick out of Rational!David and YES haha, the little impressions of his real father here and there. Huge smile on my face during that entire segment.



I love that this show isn't afraid to tell its story in different ways, be it with music or with animation...gah, it's brilliant. I love that this show isn't afraid to tell its story in different ways, be it with music or with animation...gah, it's brilliant. Reply

Aubrey Plaza for It. Replace Whatshisname Skarsgard. Reply

She plays this type of role so damn well, I'm still in disbelief ♥ Reply

i still need to get caught up. im only on ep3 but im loving Reply

Awesome! You're definitely in for a ride =) Hope you get caught up in time for the finale. Reply

tonight's ep was great! the cinematography is phenomenal, aubrey plaza is amazing, and i love having a villain that's actually scary. Reply

She's legitimately horror movie terrifying Reply

[ spoiler ] the illusion-eye guy (was he supposed to be Mastermind?) was meeeesssed upppp! Also, sad about the telekinetic dude. But I guess David's powers would have rendered him irrelevant anyway. What she did to Reply

yeah and the silent film aspect made it even more disturbing for some reason Reply

i was terrified for syd and kerry. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Oooh, good call on Mastermind, might have been a homage to him. But yeah, WOW. That was beyond brutal and gory, I didn't expect it hehe.



I was sad for Rudy as well, I did like that his last act was to protect Syd and Kerry. And who knows, maybe considering David's powers...he won't be entirely gone! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The Silent!Movie bit...the animation scene with David and Rational!David...that insane dancing montage from last week. Just wow. I'm so happy for something like this existing this season since I'm still in mourning from Hannibal =P I can not get over how much this show isn't afraid to experiment with how it tells its story. Reply

i dont watch this show but dan stevens was really good in batb and this is comin from someone who HATED matthew crawley lol Reply

I'm really happy he seems to be doing well =) Haha, I know quite a few have strong feelings regarding his days back on DA, but yeah if you enjoyed him on BatB, perhaps give this series a try! Reply

Ugh, I don't want it to end. A tv show hasn't impressed me visually since Hannibal. Reply

