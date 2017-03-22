FX - LEGION 1x08 Promo "Chapter 8" + BTS Inside Look
[synopsis]David faces his biggest challenge yet.
Takes a look at how the series handles the different relationships/love stories on the show.
---
Next week is the season finale! Going to miss this show, definitely was a stand out for me this season for new series =) Will join the discussion later after gym. Thoughts on the episode, and hopes for the finale?
SOURCE 1 2
GIF 1
As always, I say maybe give the first ep a try =)
Then, damn, my opinion definitely changed haha! [Spoiler (click to open)]Really hope she somehow remains a presence next season
And at least as this ends, we've got other shows to look forward to soon ♥
tbh i was pissed when he left too but some of Downton fans were so ott about it and it rubbed me the wrong way. so seeing all the success he's getting now makes me happy.
I dunno. I hate professional boredom too, I guess.
(But kudos that for once a dude got more criticism than a woman. Although I suspect that's more because all the shipper/stans care more about Matthew/Mary than anything with Sybil.)
Edited at 2017-03-23 04:03 am (UTC)
[Spoiler (click to open)] TWO THINGS
1- Rational!David having a British accent
2- David straight up making a Patrick Stewart impression when he mimics his father.
Also the layers jfc British Dan Stevens, plays with an American accent and mimics a British accent through his American one my mind is blown.
Edited at 2017-03-23 03:44 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-23 03:52 am (UTC)
I love that this show isn't afraid to tell its story in different ways, be it with music or with animation...gah, it's brilliant.
I was sad for Rudy as well, I did like that his last act was to protect Syd and Kerry. And who knows, maybe considering David's powers...he won't be entirely gone!
And agreed, the ways this show plays around with its storytelling and visuals is just wonderful. Definitely something I sorely miss from shows, since Hannibal's end...