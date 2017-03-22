Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x10 Promo "Cascade" + Extras
[synopsis]Holden leads his crew through the war-torn station on Ganymede.
Shohreh left Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution to pursue a career as an actress. She shared her story with Here & Now. Here are some excerpts :
[On the diversity of the Expanse cast]- "In terms of diversity, this is one of the most diversified shows of all. We enjoy this so much. We are of different backgrounds, nationalities, color of skin, accents. We're living peacefully, working peacefully, lovingly, next to one another. You see, this what's been happening in our society for at least a couple of decades. My neighbors here are from Nigeria to the left, Canada to the right, France right in front of me. We've been living, breathing the same air, for the last 20 years. We don't see a lot of reflection of it on the silver screen. The reason is because of the fact that executive producers, studios cannot trust in us enough to put it on the silver screen. Those who are doing it are now seeing how beneficial it is to our society, to understand that this is not the future, it's now. We're living next to each other and we're working with each other. We're all working for the benefit of the world."
[On political considerations in the kinds of acting roles she has taken]- "The day I left Iran, right at the time of the turmoil [the last days of the fall of the shah during the 1979 revolution], I turned myself into an actress with a mission. I always wanted to be a part of a meaningful, substantial storytelling that would be enlightening, educational and helpful to the people."
- "It was in those days that I decided that it was no place for an outspoken actress like myself under an Islamic republic in Iran. Therefore, I jumped into my car, Feb. 29, 1979, 4 a.m., and left Iran, driving to the U.K. I did drive to the U.K., yes. From Tehran to Istanbul, Yugoslavia, and then I went to Venice. From Venice to south of France, south of France, Paris, Calais, to London. I sold my car, I sold my jewelries and I started studying politics, one thing that I had no knowledge of, and I wanted to get myself educated."
[In regards to The Expanse]- "Although it takes place a couple of hundred years from now, it speaks about today, in a metaphorical way or in a symbolical way. You know, with science fictions and animations, we can be free in what we're talking about without being worried about offending people. We can talk about stories that we are dealing with now. If we're not careful today, if we're not worried about losing water on this beautiful Earth, then we're gonna lose it."
As always, much is lost in translation. #LangBelta #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/KYkkmbFZ83— Nick Farmer (@Nfarmerlinguist) March 21, 2017
Nick Farmer is the linguist in charge of creating the Belter language for the show =) Definitely recommend a follow as he teaches and shares a lot of lore and information on all things Lang Belta.
HAPPY #TheExpanse DAY! From #Draomi @CaraGeeeee @ExpanseSyfy this is when we were shooting the handball scene and we already loved eachother pic.twitter.com/cQ1TDy1ECX— Dominique Tipper (@Mi55Tipper) March 22, 2017
Dominique posting the OTP ♥
[Spoiler (click to open)]Bobbie and Avasarala meet, Prax joins the crew, Alex's lasagna makes another appearance, and Season 3 is greenlit. All's right with the world =) Thoughts on tonight's episode?
[Spoiler (click to open)]Thank you ivy_b for gif'ing this iconic moment ♥
I'd love it if this post and Shohreh love got a few new people into the show.
Book 2 was a breeze to read but I read it before watching S2, so I dunno how it is to read after.
I'm going to look into a suggestion someone posted in a previous thread, and maybe look into the audio books =)
Great post, I didn't actually read that article/interview so thanks for posting excerpts from it here, it was a good read, Shohreh is pretty amazing.
So is Draomi the official ship name for them? LOL
Is that a Belter poem? Nice. I'm too lazy to learn a real language, definitely too lazy to learn a fictional one, but I love that there are those who do.
As per usual, will be back much later when I've seen the episode. But that promo- chicken can! Doesn't look like Amos goes as far as he did in the book, but I hope he has the discussion with someone (preferably Naomi, but could be Alex too).
Ever since 24, I've loved her work--definitely had to watch House of Sand and Fog afterwards. Her story is pretty damn interesting!
Haha, it's so much better than Nummer at least =P But yeah, I love how close the cast are, even with recurring/minor characters. There just seems to be a lot of love and respect among the cast and crew. I especially got a kick out of Ty and Cas bantering a bit earlier in the weekend on twitter.
Too, too good!
And yeah, it's great that they go that distance to really flesh out the world of the series =) Hehe I only know a few words and phrases here and there, but I love that Nick interacts with fans in this way. I still hope Diogo's actor will still do a few belter phrase/word of the day vids...
And woo, enjoy the ep! Same, really hoping it'll happen as well =)
me when Avasarala puts ppl in their place: