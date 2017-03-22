Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x10 Promo "Cascade" + Extras

I've never watched this show but I really like Shohreh Aghdashloo. I could pretty much listen to her talk forever, I just really love the sound of her voice. Reply

She's amazing and her voice is fantastic =) if you ever decide to check this show out, she delivers a lot of the best lines/speeches, generously sprinkled with profanity here and there.

For example...







I'd love it if this post and Shohreh love got a few new people into the show.

She just commands every scene she's in, effortlessly ♥ And yeah hehe, tuning in for Shohreh is definitely a good reason! Hopefully they'll see the show has even more to offer as well =)

ICONIC, SIS WAS DRESSED TO KILL AND SHE DID DAT!

I was just coming into this post to say the same thing. I love Shohreh so I'm definitely checking this show out ... finally, lol.

Awesome! She is really fantastic in this role, no doubt you'll enjoy her character =) But yeah hehe, come for Shohreh, and stay for the political intrigue, extensive world-building, beautiful visual effects, and diverse cast and characters ♥

Next month when I get to Pakistan I am totally gonna see if someone can make me Shohreh's outfit in that YT screen shot.

Her wardrobe in this show is incredible, if you're curious for more I'd suggest looking at her tag on tumblr =) I'm really hoping we get an extensive companion book for this soon with costume designs and whatnot!

Thank you ONTD for getting me into this show! I've spent the past two days binging and now that I'm caught up I wished I had watched it slower so I would still have more episodes. To all the book readers -- is it worth it to read? I'm considering starting with book two because it seems like the show was pretty true to the first book.

I've only read the first two books and a few novellas, but I definitely think it's worth reading. Reading book 1 after watching S1 was a bit of a chore, because it only has Holden and Miller's pov (neither of which are favorites of mine), Avasarala only shows up in book 2, a lot of the other characters aren't much of characters or as fleshed out as they were on the show at that point. Once it got to Eros, it got more interesting for me. They did follow the book pretty well, most of the changes the show made i actually preferred so it's up to you.



Book 2 was a breeze to read but I read it before watching S2, so I dunno how it is to read after.

That's wonderful to hear, welcome aboard =D Echoing the other reply, I too recommend them! Like you, I first got into the show before the books, so it was a bit interesting to see all the changes they decided upon after reading the first book. I'm currently trying to finish up Book 3, and kind of deciding whether or not to wait on Book 4 until the corresponding seasons occur...



I'm going to look into a suggestion someone posted in a previous thread, and maybe look into the audio books =)

Easily one of the best shows on TV right now. More people need to find this gem.

Agreed, it kills me that the show isn't more popular/is struggling with ratings.

Absolutely agreed, it's a stand-out series =) I do wish it did better, but I'm so thankful for a third season and hopefully we can get some new folks interested to check it out on here, hehe!

My pleasure OP, couldn't believe nobody gif'ed that iconic scene yet at the time.



Great post, I didn't actually read that article/interview so thanks for posting excerpts from it here, it was a good read, Shohreh is pretty amazing.



So is Draomi the official ship name for them? LOL



Is that a Belter poem? Nice. I'm too lazy to learn a real language, definitely too lazy to learn a fictional one, but I love that there are those who do.



As per usual, will be back much later when I've seen the episode. But that promo- chicken can! Doesn't look like Amos goes as far as he did in the book, but I hope he has the discussion with someone (preferably Naomi, but could be Alex too).

Ever since 24, I've loved her work--definitely had to watch House of Sand and Fog afterwards. Her story is pretty damn interesting!



Haha, it's so much better than Nummer at least =P But yeah, I love how close the cast are, even with recurring/minor characters. There just seems to be a lot of love and respect among the cast and crew. I especially got a kick out of Ty and Cas bantering a bit earlier in the weekend on twitter.



Did you just correct my copy? And school me in razzing? F@#$%in Writers! #SnobbyScribe https://t.co/DMVsnI7JKt — Cas Anvar (@Casanvar) March 18, 2017





Too, too good!



And yeah, it's great that they go that distance to really flesh out the world of the series =) Hehe I only know a few words and phrases here and there, but I love that Nick interacts with fans in this way. I still hope Diogo's actor will still do a few belter phrase/word of the day vids...



And woo, enjoy the ep! Same, really hoping it'll happen as well =)





I wanna watch this for Shohreh but it kinda doesn't seem like my type of show.

She's really great in this role, so if you're curious, perhaps check out the first episode =) Do you mean you're not much into scifi shows? I think it offers quite a bit -- political intrigue, great world building, a very intriguing plot, and interesting and diverse characters. Never any harm in giving an ep a try, you might discover a new type of show you'll enjoy!

thank you, OP. i am going to watch the ep later but i did cheat and watched the avasarala/bobbie scenes! amazing! avasarala knows how to ask questions. pays attention to everything. truly is great at her job!

I have so much love for how sociopathic and no-fucks-to-give Amos is.

