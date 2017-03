I just finished s1 and I'm at e2 now. I love Eliot so much. And Margo. Reply

I love Margo although she can be quite the mess. Reply

One Day More was my favorite part. Reply

Jason Ralph is so hot to me. Why?!! Is it the long hair? The meh acting? Am I that big of a sucker for chest hair? I just want to eat his ass :( Reply

you aren't alone (i prefer arjun though) Reply

Arjun can split my asshole wide open any day Reply

I agree! Reply

The haircut helps. I saw Arjun in Nurse Jackie and I thought he was odd-looking then. I was surprised when I realized they were the same person. Reply

Me too; I have a massive crush on him on this show. Reply

i like him too, he so adorable to me Reply

lmfaooooooooo i swear this trash fucking show is written by two 12-year-olds brainstorming on tumblr



king daddy could get it tho Reply

This is exactly why I watch it. I need to pad out the wall of sad but engaging dramas with trash Reply

One. Fucking. Day. More.



Also, I kinda dig how Jason Ralph does Alice. It's very subtle but there's a certain coiled snake-like stillness that isn't present when he's Quentin.



Edited at 2017-03-23 05:01 am (UTC)

i noticed that too Reply

I wish we'd gotten more of that, and less of this going back from Jason to Olivia. I mean, I know she has to get some screentime but I really wanted to see more of Jason doing things, Alice style. Reply

I love Margo but she done fucked up tonight. Reply

