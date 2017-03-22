the new perfume genius track "slip away" is my life rn. Reply

SIIIIIIIIIIIIS

it's EVERYTHING. and the video. god.

This. All day. Seems like it's going to be my SOTY. Also released recently so it's kinda on topic.

So good!

For people who need more gay art in their life



he is incapable of making a bad song

incredible



incredible

YES, sooooo good.

I've only heard of two artists on this list. Not sure if it's just me not being up to date, which is 100% true or if some of them are new-ish?



I was listening to Portugal. The Man today.



And... my computer can still play sounds, but I can't get youtube to play. Crap. Reply

I've been listening to Peter Peter's latest album on repeat. I'm in love!









semper femina by laura marling is everythinggggg. and finally listened to spirit by depeche mode and it's so good. i'm glad my faves didn't let me down <3

Currently listening to "Passionfruit" and all of More Life.

Downloaded the new FJM last night and my favorites on first listen are Birdie, Leaving LA, and Smoochie! Reply

Why did I not know The Cranberries were still together? Omg.

it's weird

I rewatched SKAM Series 3 recently, and now that I'm not freaking out over Even and Isak, I really noticed how they patterned the show after Baz's R+J. From the scenes and especially the music, it's very apparent during the swimming scene where they played Des'ree too. And if they didn't use music specifically from the soundtrack, they used music reminiscent of the type of songs they used. So I'm playing the a lot of 90s music, especially from the R+J OST. Reply

new cranberries?! omg!



as for what i'm listening to: this isn't new at all but i'm obsessed with this cover







and i've rekindled my love for tori amos, i've been listening to her stuff lately and it makes me miss playing the piano

OMG Haley Reinhart from American Idol s10! <333

I only know her for this performance:



And it's fucking AMAZING. Her voice gives me Janis Joplin vibes. Reply

OK so after I heard this song I looked her up and found her American Idol stuff. Holy fuck, I can't believe she didn't win. She. Was. AMAZING. Reply

Omg The Cranberries. I had no idea they were still around. Reply

Kind of related but I've been playing SongPop and it's addicting. Reply

A few of my current faves:















i like your taste bb!

Thank you! I like it when people like my taste in music!

It came out last month, but I just heard it this week so it's still new to me lol. MUNA's About U ❤️️It came out last month, but I just heard it this week so it's still new to me lol. Reply

I've had Charli XCX on repeat for like a week.



Apparently, Lorde is releasing a new song on Sunday - I don't understand what her strategy is, her album has 11 songs and unless she releases a collab for someone elses album on Sunday she would have already released 3 songs and the album isn't due until June. Reply

It's not coming out until JUNE!? Promo does seem really early tbh.

BTW, the new Gorillaz song with Grace Jones stuck in my head, album is going to be good Reply

Link please to Gorillaz and Grace Jones!

Link please x2

Omg yes

