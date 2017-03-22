March 22nd, 2017, 09:21 pm elliotalderson New Audio/Music Video Releases: March 22nd, 2017 Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 What are you currently listening to, ONTD? Tagged: music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5959 comments Add comment
incredible
I was listening to Portugal. The Man today.
And... my computer can still play sounds, but I can't get youtube to play. Crap.
Edited at 2017-03-23 02:56 am (UTC)
Downloaded the new FJM last night and my favorites on first listen are Birdie, Leaving LA, and Smoochie!
as for what i'm listening to: this isn't new at all but i'm obsessed with this cover
and i've rekindled my love for tori amos, i've been listening to her stuff lately and it makes me miss playing the piano
And it's fucking AMAZING. Her voice gives me Janis Joplin vibes.
It came out last month, but I just heard it this week so it's still new to me lol.
Apparently, Lorde is releasing a new song on Sunday - I don't understand what her strategy is, her album has 11 songs and unless she releases a collab for someone elses album on Sunday she would have already released 3 songs and the album isn't due until June.