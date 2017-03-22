I love the beard on Adam. Reply

I liked Adam more when he was ugly and singing about how he likes to fuck girls who were born in the 80s. Was it We Found Love that pushed him to mainstream success?



yea Reply

I still cosider Acceptable In The 80's his magnum opus, but he was huge in Europe for years before he got big in the US, it def was We Found Love (I have to rewatch it now, Melina Matsoukas did THAT) Reply

Same, Same Reply

gross Reply

von deeper Reply

they were so extra! Reply

lol i didn't remember the first half of his tweet Reply

there is exactly ONE Scottish bae and I will not tolerate this misappropriation







there is exactly ONE Scottish bae and I will not tolerate this misappropriation

besides, I thought ONTD hated Calvin. Or have we decided to like him because Taylor ditched him?

are we forgetting about ewan mcgregor all of the sudden Reply

Honestly I would have to say I love James more! ~Controversially enough. (Doesn't ONTD dislike Ewan now too, though??? I can't fuckin' keep track.) Reply

Calvin is conventionally attractive and pretty talented, but idk ha Reply

I always posted about CH and people did thirst over him



They suddenly jumped the wagon and hated on him once he got that T Swift attention...



Go through the Calvin Harris tag and you will see most of the original posts are by me WAAAAAAY before him TS got together Reply

slide is on repeat. i wonder when the kanye remix will drop Reply

i hate how much i like slide Reply

just popping in to tell the OP to love herself Reply

I do, been a Calvin fan for years even when he was brunette and had crooked teeth :)



Met him too, nice guy. Reply

I really loved his older stuff, TBH, and I still enjoy some of his work. I'm shallow trash so I have to say I'm digging the fuller beard and bed head in this video, it's the first time I've actually been attracted. I truly don't give a fuck about what a stranger looked like 8-10years ago, but that's just me. (P.S. Yes, I know, he's a douchelord.)



Edited at 2017-03-23 03:43 am (UTC) Reply

He's not hot. ONTD do not succumb to your usual poor standards for yt men please. Have some class.

go one deeper with me OP



I'm really loving Dillion's weird side job in acting shorts. The Preston Vlogs are horribly funny. Reply

SO THIRSTY FOR ADAM



i unfollowed dillon. same old shit.



