Ze deepest house deejay DJ Hanzel interviews Scottish bae Calvin Harris
DJ Hanzel who looks eerily similar to Dillon Francis launched his new show "One Deeper Talks" today. A lot of the biggest DJ's have been interviewed including OP's #1 bae Adam.
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Edited at 2017-03-23 02:22 am (UTC)
the interviewer should have asked him about this tweet tbh
Re: the interviewer should have asked him about this tweet tbh
Re: the interviewer should have asked him about this tweet tbh
Re: the interviewer should have asked him about this tweet tbh
there is exactly ONE Scottish bae and I will not tolerate this misappropriation
besides, I thought ONTD hated Calvin. Or have we decided to like him because Taylor ditched him?
They suddenly jumped the wagon and hated on him once he got that T Swift attention...
Go through the Calvin Harris tag and you will see most of the original posts are by me WAAAAAAY before him TS got together
Met him too, nice guy.
Edited at 2017-03-23 03:43 am (UTC)
I'm really loving Dillion's weird side job in acting shorts. The Preston Vlogs are horribly funny.
i unfollowed dillon. same old shit.
Edited at 2017-03-23 05:59 am (UTC)
i've missed them! <3
i love slide and i'm excited for more new music