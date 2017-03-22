Survivor - Malcolm

Survivor 34x03 - The Tables Have Turned

survivor

In a really dumb fucking twist, the two tribes that lost immunity went to tribal council together to vote out only one person. Tavua won immunity, sending both Nuku and Mana to tribal council

Tai successfully played a hidden immunity idol on Sierra negating the votes cast against her. Malcolm was voted out 6 - 5 0 over Sierra

Source: TV/CBS

