Survivor 34x03 - The Tables Have Turned

I will miss looking at your handsome face every week </3 Reply

ontdbb Come join us onfor weekly discussion posts! :D Reply

<3



i'm so sad he left Reply

He's so attractive to me. Plus he's a potterhead so....



I knew this was coming but I'm still so upset :(



Edited at 2017-03-23 02:34 am (UTC) Reply

I love him so much, this elimination is super upsetting.



Also, with him gone my only eye candy left is Ozzy... and to a much less extent JT. I swear, if they go and we're left with Troyzan, Brad and some of the other fugs, I will scream. Reply

Fuck you JT. You dumb little boy. And in the previews it shows him trying to deny it, lol. Sorry, the rest of your tribe isn't as dumb as you are.



Although they should've listened to queen Hali.



Oh and this....

idk why he is trying to deny it he literally told his tribe "i just told him it wasnt him!" about culpepper. you shouldn't have told him shit to begin with ya damn redneck moron. Reply

dat budget production value



shes such an oddball Reply

FUCK



i missed tonight but had a bad feeling so i spoiled myself omg im heartbroken Reply

Did my rage tweets not tip you off Reply

I haven't checked twitter in a few hours! omg i am devastated ITS TOO FUCKING EARLY Reply

UGH IM PISSED Reply

I'm so mad. I knew Malcolm was going pre merge but I was hoping it wasn't this early. Fucking JT.



And JT has the nerve to deny that he fucked his tribe over next episode. Like, dude, LOOK at who your tribemates are. Reply

how is this show still on after so many years. Reply

One of the top viewed shows every week. Reply

People watch it. Reply

my roommate is obsessed. listens to podcasts and rewatches previous seasons nonstop. Reply

because it's good Reply

because it's awesome?? Reply

Because 34 seasons later its still better than majority of shows on TV right now. Reply

Ugh, I was so pissed, Malcolm was my fave this season, ugh!



They could have gotten Sandra out (I wish, she annoys me) but no JT had to be a moron! Reply

I think JT was trying to get Brad/Mana to vote Sandra, or at least he was expecting them to, that's why he told them who to idol and why he still voted with Nuku. Could've been a good play for him, but it was a huge risk that backfired horribly, since Malcolm was actually seemingly willing to work with him. Reply

I was hoping the tribe of 5 would just openly say "Look, its 5 against 6 so we are laying it out there because if we all vote together and ya'll vote together we are screwed anyway so...we are all voting Sandra. If any of you want to knock her out, here is your chance." Then I think JT and Malcolm would have taken advantage of that chance.



Then Sandra would be gone and Tai would still have the idol that he probably needs at some point. Reply

it started off so well





now this shit Reply

that tribal was a rollercoaster ride that was real fun at first but ended up with me getting hit in the face with a bird like fabio.





Perfect description! Reply

i'm guessing something unexpected?? not so good??? happened because my roommate was in her room yelling very loudly



Edited at 2017-03-23 02:06 am (UTC) Reply

JT honestly sucks at this game. He only won because of his likeability and Stephen. I love the Sandra tribe and hated the Hali tribe so I'm bummed. I love her, but they were all so dumb to not get rid of Sandra. She's going to win a third time.



I'm sooo bummed Malcolm left but least my fave Cirie is safe <3 A woman better take this season. Reply

cirie is going home next week if my ontdbb fantasy team has anything to do with it! Reply

don't you dare put that out into the universe! Reply

Parent

I blame this Malcolm boot entirely on you and your fantasy pool



At least a couple others are also down to one so you're not alone? Reply

Parent

As long as Michaela, Andrea and Sierra are safe, I'm good Reply

Parent

I'm still in shock...had prepared myself emotionally for Sandra to leave that took me so off guard



RIP sweet prince Reply

better him than sandra for me (though i'm sure she's not long for this world), but i would've preferred sierra Reply

