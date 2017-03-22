March 22nd, 2017, 09:11 pm chibik3r0 Survivor 34x03 - The Tables Have Turned In a really dumb fucking twist, the two tribes that lost immunity went to tribal council together to vote out only one person. Tavua won immunity, sending both Nuku and Mana to tribal councilTai successfully played a hidden immunity idol on Sierra negating the votes cast against her. Malcolm was voted out 6 - 5 0 over SierraSource: TV/CBSPlease put unaired spoiled discussion under an lj-spoiler cut! Tagged: reality show, spoilers, survivor (cbs), television - cbs Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6666 comments Add comment
i'm so sad he left
I knew this was coming but I'm still so upset :(
Also, with him gone my only eye candy left is Ozzy... and to a much less extent JT. I swear, if they go and we're left with Troyzan, Brad and some of the other fugs, I will scream.
Although they should've listened to queen Hali.
Oh and this....
shes such an oddball
i missed tonight but had a bad feeling so i spoiled myself omg im heartbroken
And JT has the nerve to deny that he fucked his tribe over next episode. Like, dude, LOOK at who your tribemates are.
They could have gotten Sandra out (I wish, she annoys me) but no JT had to be a moron!
Then Sandra would be gone and Tai would still have the idol that he probably needs at some point.
now this shit
I'm sooo bummed Malcolm left but least my fave Cirie is safe <3 A woman better take this season.
At least a couple others are also down to one so you're not alone?
