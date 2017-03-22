March 22nd, 2017, 05:57 pm rosevael First 5 minutes of Ghost in The Shell Facebook postVia the GiTS official FB. Enjoy the first 5 minutes of supa supa kawaii Scarlett J as ~the major SOURCEhow much bank will this movie make ONTD? Tagged: film - science fiction, scarlett johansson, you in danger girl Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 190190 comments Add comment
like, just own it, you're a mess
Which means it'll probably open in the $30-$40M range OW, in North America, barring a major shift one way or another, and depend on international BO to make a profit.
is it just scarjo's brand of dead eyed acting, or is that a character trait?
I think very few people genuinely care about the whitewashing :/
Regardless of how anyone feels of her acting skills, she picks great projects in a variety of genres to be apart of and rarely falters. The rest of the pretty white actresses around are busy picking flops hence why she's the most successful one
My bro got a ticket to the Paris premiere yesterday with scarjo (we kinda consider our asian-ness differently, he's bothered by the casting but not enough to kill his interest for a gits live action) and it turned out his job sent him away for the week so he couldn't go anymore so he was like do you want it or should i sell it and i was like lol no sell it
I'm sure it'll do good though so i'm prepared to be salty for the next 6 months