how many ontd members will claim they were imperius curse-d to see this movie?? grandma's nephew's uncle's aunt forced me!

Sis, they were on a first date with their mother's sister's son, it's not like they could not go!

Sis i see what you did there! ONTD incest party!

LMAO

my cousin that i fuck on the DL paid for my ticket!!!!!

they work @ the theater and are obligated

It was their dying abuelita's wish to have her ashes scattered at the premier!!!

I love how gently defensive people get over things like this



like, just own it, you're a mess

Their coworkers kidnapped them at gunpoint and forced them to watch it.

excuse you! they paid for another movie but snuck in to see this one! 😒

why would anyone lie about going? you watched it, whatever

I honestly think this will flop in the US at least. I feel it in my bones.

scarlett's action movies have done well stateside

she's one of the most bankable actresses in the US. it's most likely not going to flop.

it won't, unfortunately.

i don't know anyone checking for it but tbh i know all of 12 people irl. as long as they keep marketing this as a scarjo action film people will likely come out to see it in droves.

I doubt it'll flop. But I don't think it's going to be a success either.

I think it will just do okay stateside. Is anyone outside of fans of the manga checking for this movie? Serious question.

I wouldn't be surprised. It has shiny colors, shooting things and boobs.

Its tracking looks similar to Power Rangers, apparently.



Which means it'll probably open in the $30-$40M range OW, in North America, barring a major shift one way or another, and depend on international BO to make a profit.

One could hope, but I'm honestly just sitting on my hands. I know I won't be seeing it though (and I'm a fan of the franchise).

We can only hope.

I want it to flop everywhere, but it most likely won't. I think the visual effects is gonna get people to check it out.

I don't think so ):

i guess it looks cool? like i'll watch it when it shows up on tmn.

is it just scarjo's brand of dead eyed acting, or is that a character trait?



kusanagi is a p serious character, but she's not devoid of personality, so no, it's just scarjo's wooden "acting"

She has far more personality than ScarJo seems to give her, to be honest. She's tough in missions, intense in a clutch, but can be humorous and mischievous. Her conversations with the Tachikomas in moments of the anime series is fun to watch.

I predict it will make at least 1 million

the question should be 'how much bank will this movie make FROM ontd'

I'm really curious to see how this performs. On one hand there are people who will boycott it because of the white washing controversy, on the other hand I feel like unless you're ~in the know~ about things of that nature/this particular film you're gonna go and see this movie.

Plus a lot of shit heads will probs go and see it to spite those who spoke out again the whitewashing.



I think very few people genuinely care about the whitewashing :/

I just feel like outside of ONTD and maybe a few articles on huffpost or whatever progressive web sites there are out there, the mass population does NOT care about white washing nor do they even understand it. Also, I bet most people going to see this film don't even know about the original Ghost in the Shell.

I read a reddit thread today, where someone was challenging the surprise of L being cast as a Black dude in the Netflix Deathnote. The commenters' heads were spinning trying to justify why Light being white wasn't as weird.

i don't know anyone who is excited for this

>>>>>>>>>>> 5 minutes of flop>>>>>>>>>>>

It offered nothing new, except bad CG. I can maybe excuse the iconic rooftop dive as an homage, but if you're not going to offer an original story (by fusing the Puppetmaster and LaughingMan arcs), then you sure as hell had better have new iconic shots/scenes. Also, the Major doesn't have to move her mouth when she cyberspeaks! GAH!

when i hear about this movie all i see is the director eating kstew out in a mazda sorry

omg lmao or dry humping each other. those pictures were so fucking awkward.

why did you have to remind us of that ugly image again? and she looked so fucking greasy....and the director is unbelievably fug

iicr the paps followed her straight from the gym *shudders*

Meeeemories

LoL, I keep forgetting he is the director on this.

lmao...or her flexing her muscles for him. she's so weird.

Parent

wasnt it a mini coop?



What an iconic moment in history. Truly grateful to have witnessed ONTDs reaction in the various posts.

omg

no thanks

seriously tho, how is scarjo so big when she is such an awful actress. there is nothing redeemable about her but the ability to do stunts well.

Thread

They're called boobs, Ed.

white mediocrity, that's why



also boobs~

She's super pretty and white.

but there are so many other super pretty and white actresses?? some of them are not even dead eyed unlike scarjo

kstew syndrome where dead eyed acting is seen as ~good~ indie acting which wins them unfair cred.

WOODY ALLEN fanboy fangirl in the industry .. They pushed her like god .

These answers are dumb, honestly name another actress right now in the same age group that picks as good of movies to be in overall than Scarlett.



Regardless of how anyone feels of her acting skills, she picks great projects in a variety of genres to be apart of and rarely falters. The rest of the pretty white actresses around are busy picking flops hence why she's the most successful one

Because of her big bee stung lips that rival Angelina Jolie.



Edited at 2017-03-23 02:17 am (UTC)

really? I don't think she even does most of the action stuff, when I was watching winter solider it was so obvious to me when her stun double was there

she has a good agent, idk

"but the ability to do stunts well"



Where?

Considering how many people flocked to and enjoyed Lucy, how much advertising this has had and how the general public doesn't give a shit about / will try to justify whitewashing I would be surprised if this bombed.

My father straight up asked me if this was supposed to be Lucy 2.

I bet you there will be people going that are thinking exactly that too.

Yeaaaaah not watching that or the movie.



My bro got a ticket to the Paris premiere yesterday with scarjo (we kinda consider our asian-ness differently, he's bothered by the casting but not enough to kill his interest for a gits live action) and it turned out his job sent him away for the week so he couldn't go anymore so he was like do you want it or should i sell it and i was like lol no sell it



I'm sure it'll do good though so i'm prepared to be salty for the next 6 months

Hope he gets a lot for it.

People will probably go and see this because it's getting so much backlash, so I doubt it'll flop.

I honestly don't think it's getting as much backlash as ONTD thinks it is. Maybe if you're really pop culture savvy or you're a millennial and spend a lot of time on social media but I bet if you polled ten random people off of the street most wouldn't know about it.

MTE your average person doesn't know or care about the backlash.

There are many people even in my workplace and immediate neighborhoods who don't even know what Ghost in the Shell is (which saddens me). My friends who are into anime and cyberpunk do. I feel like (at least in the case of the people I know) the more they know about this movie, the less they want to see it, so it may be a case of people going to see it because they're curious, rather than because of the backlash

