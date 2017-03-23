Ryan is so annoying and tryhard, which is especially noticeable when placed on a press tour with Jake G. Like, yeah, you're deadpool, but don't get too cocky because you are also the Green Lantern...... Reply

he's super try hard but i dont think he is malicious...idk just the vibe i get. i enjoyed deadpool and thought he really made the movie



i have a soft corner for try hards and flops lmao Reply

Later on in the show, they poked fun at Ryan's Green Lantern past. Reply

Why wouldn't he be cocky?



His white male mediocrity has left him completely unscathed from multiple flops that each would have completely destroyed any PoC or woman's careers by their lonesome.



After Deadpool, he's Teflon for decades now. Reply

I understand WHY they taped this week's shows last week (weird scheduling with NCAA tournament), but I'm still sad I don't get up to the minute commentary on Trump's latest fuckery from Stephen. Reply

Reposting myself: Reply

ryan is so exhausting Reply

does anyone in Hollywood try harder than him and the staff that writes his unfunny tweets Reply

Every time I see him I just think about the rep he has for being a major douche in RL. I swear I have never heard anything but really unpleasant things about him. Reply

I know I'm just echoing the ontd majority opinion here, but I'm so over his entire shtick. People say Jennifer Lawrence is fake/try-hard-funny, which tbf she *is*, but he is that x100. Reply

i can't wait until ryan reynolds cheats on beige lively with taylor swift



it's the mayonnaise scandal we deserve Reply

still waiting for SWIFTEVANS but this will do!!!!!!! Reply

tryan >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> chraylor Reply

i'm kinda shocked he hasn't cheated (publicly) yet Reply

I doubt it. Too much of a power struggle. Taylor & Ryan both seek partners that they can push around & who won't completely outshine them. Reply

