John Cho to Recur on Hulu's 'Difficult People'

yesss John Cho is fine.



i saw this when Hulu started to randomly play shows after my selection was over. i liked it i just found the reoccurring Kevin Spacey jokes annoying af. like...i get it.



the opening in one ep when Julie was watching The Bachelorette killed me... "And now they're slut shaming her. It's not Ashley M.'s fault she had the good sense to chow down on the free chorizo buffet ABC was kind enough to lay out for her."



I remember that episode and it killed me. Sometimes its too much but sometimes the jokes are pretty funny. Reply

agh I just want him to get leading man roles in romantic movies that I would love to watch. I don't have interest in this but I'm happy he's gotten a role. Reply

Isn't this show terrible? Reply

No, it's legit amazing. People around here are bent out of shape over one of the characters making a joke about Blue Ivy (the plotpoint of the storyline is that it was a bad joke, and she gets ridiculed over it)



it's actually hilarious Reply

I watched maybe 5 episodes and really did not like it.





It is one of those shows where either you're into their type of humor and you love it, or you find the entire premise and unlikeable characters grating. Reply

So uh...how graphic does hulu let sex scenes get on their shows?

"Billy and Todd connect over a prank war, and soon couple up"

This was my first thought as well. Reply

Nyle Dimarco went down on Billy and I was so excited but then they stopped Reply

Omg Reply

I haven't watched this show at all but I am glad he is gonna be on it! I still miss Selfie. Reply

I'm here to watch some gay John Cho, I have waited so long. Reply

Season 2 was soo good. Reply

I don't watch this show but I get so happy when he gets cast in anything lol



He needs to be bigger than he is. It's a nice career but it should be better Reply

this show is so gooood. dammit, i just want my bff to watch it so that we can reference about it all the time.



also julie's mom (i forgot her name shame on me) is literally my mom sometimes, i find myself laughing harder than i should. Reply

a quick glance at "Hulu's Difficult" made me think this was a post about Hilary Duff t b h Reply

i loooove the spacey jokes but i think one of my favorite gags is arthur's nicknames for julie. idk how to embed on mobile but here's a link to a compilation: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=AFgGLtyN3 HY

arthur and julies relationship is one of my favorite parts. i wouldnt love this show if we had to watch julie date Reply

but that show sucks Reply

how much have you watched? Reply

Arthur is my favorite part of this show, hands down. Reply

ilh but he needs better projects than this



Edited at 2017-03-23 01:04 am (UTC)

