John Cho to Recur on Hulu's 'Difficult People'
Everybody please welcome JOHN CHO to DIFFICULT PEOPLE! SEASON 3 on the way! https://t.co/xzEgGoYa8N— billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 22, 2017
- The show star Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner.
- Cho plays Todd, an advertising executive who is just as awful of a person as Billy and Julie are. Billy and Todd connect over a prank war, and soon couple up — and Billy explores his first romantic relationship as an adult.
- The third season of Hulu's Difficult People' begins this summer.
i saw this when Hulu started to randomly play shows after my selection was over. i liked it i just found the reoccurring Kevin Spacey jokes annoying af. like...i get it.
the opening in one ep when Julie was watching The Bachelorette killed me... "And now they're slut shaming her. It's not Ashley M.'s fault she had the good sense to chow down on the free chorizo buffet ABC was kind enough to lay out for her."
So uh...how graphic does hulu let sex scenes get on their shows?
He needs to be bigger than he is. It's a nice career but it should be better
also julie's mom (i forgot her name shame on me) is literally my mom sometimes, i find myself laughing harder than i should.
i loooove the spacey jokes but i think one of my favorite gags is arthur's nicknames for julie. idk how to embed on mobile but here's a link to a compilation: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=AFgGLtyN3
