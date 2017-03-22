citation needed

John Cho to Recur on Hulu's 'Difficult People'



  • The show star Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner.

  • Cho plays Todd, an advertising executive who is just as awful of a person as Billy and Julie are. Billy and Todd connect over a prank war, and soon couple up — and Billy explores his first romantic relationship as an adult.

  • The third season of Hulu's Difficult People' begins this summer.

