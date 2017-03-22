Perrie

Little Mix perform + new interviews + other LM prom updates PLUS #NoMoreSadSongs MV outfits revealed


Looks like the No More Sad Songs MV is cowgirl themed!
They have been going all out on promo with meets+greets across the country

And done some amazing live performances!



- Only difficulties in their band was getting the third album out
- They never fight, they're best friends and like sisters
- "We want it [success in America] so much more than ever and we are determined and willing to do anything to get it"
- When interviewer asks Anything? Jesy clarifies they want to stay in America as much as possible(!)
- They have a thick skin and don't notice paps any more.



They're spreading girl power

-Jesy says women should loves themselves and thinks there's too much body shaming nowadays
- Jade says they want their music to be empowering for women
And Leigh Anne and her bf Andre Grey continue to be loved up and cute af, Leigh posted this on her insta



caption:So he hates cheesy captions.. but i'm a cheeseball.. and so is he low-key 🙈😂 but I f***ing love this boy.. my actual 🌎🙈❤ miss him too much 😪

She also revealed some of her outfits for Little Mix's new MV


And made me jealous af of her amazing body

The fashionista braved the snow for a mini photoshoot



Love Perrie's glasses, are you excited for the new MV ontd? I'm so impatient for it!
