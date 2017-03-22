Little Mix perform + new interviews + other LM prom updates PLUS #NoMoreSadSongs MV outfits revealed

I see that outfit. Legend X, ha impact Reply

They always look so tragic to me.

they need a new stylist. or one in the first place

doesnt even look like they have one tbh. which is a shame because they are all so pretty! it should not be very hard to make them look good...

During the Salute era they looked so damn cute, idk what is happening now.

Their stylist hates them. That can be the only answer.

I will admit that they have some bops, but jfc why do they dress this way?!

I know there's almost always a degree of tackiness involved with stagewear but I've never seen a group of such terribly dressed people as these girls. And what's with that weird, glazed expression they all have in the top photo? Instagram has a lot to answer for tbh.

ok i saw them last week at dangerous woman, and they truly (and by they i mean jade and leigh ann) are SO STUNNING in person. i was slightly shook



theyre rly so tiny also but so beautiful. ugh i stan them now. my friend who is a hardcore mixer was so glad i finally admitted it

I saw and met them when they came to Las Vegas and I legit was surprised how pretty they were in person, they were very sweet.

gdi, i tried so hard to win the mix 105.1 contest, i would've died ;____;

Is there's something wrong with the redhead's head? Like was she dropped as a child?



Also, every outfit in this post is legit disgusting.



Edited at 2017-03-23 12:33 am (UTC) Reply

lmfaooooo

aw don't be r00d, it's not her fault

tbh I dint see anything wrong w her head shape? Skin colour yea but like her head looks normal to me what r ppls heads supposed to look like idgi

LMFAO

Their live acoustic performances are so magical



Also Leigh-Anne's voice has improved so much since they started, she's so great

Edited at 2017-03-23 12:34 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-23 12:34 am (UTC) Reply

their stylist hates them, omg. those outfits for the MV are a mess. now i'm a little less critical of what they wore in "touch," and even that was super questionable.

joanne's impact

Who is their stylist? Can anyone name this person? They need to be outed.

lol for real...ousted and shamed.

they are always dressed so tragically i don't understand

They are proof that money doesn't buy style.

