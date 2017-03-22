Little Mix perform + new interviews + other LM prom updates PLUS #NoMoreSadSongs MV outfits revealed
Looks like the No More Sad Songs MV is cowgirl themed!
They have been going all out on promo with meets+greets across the country
And done some amazing live performances!
- Only difficulties in their band was getting the third album out
- They never fight, they're best friends and like sisters
- "We want it [success in America] so much more than ever and we are determined and willing to do anything to get it"
- When interviewer asks Anything? Jesy clarifies they want to stay in America as much as possible(!)
- They have a thick skin and don't notice paps any more.
They're spreading girl power
-Jesy says women should loves themselves and thinks there's too much body shaming nowadays
- Jade says they want their music to be empowering for women
And Leigh Anne and her bf Andre Grey continue to be loved up and cute af, Leigh posted this on her insta
Me causa tanta ternura esa foto de leigh y Andre #KCAFavGlobalMusicStar #LittleMix pic.twitter.com/qXM2ggBO5N— Camila 🇦🇷 (@_LovePerrie) March 4, 2017
caption:So he hates cheesy captions.. but i'm a cheeseball.. and so is he low-key 🙈😂 but I f***ing love this boy.. my actual 🌎🙈❤ miss him too much 😪
She also revealed some of her outfits for Little Mix's new MV
And made me jealous af of her amazing body
The fashionista braved the snow for a mini photoshoot
source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14
Love Perrie's glasses, are you excited for the new MV ontd? I'm so impatient for it!
theyre rly so tiny also but so beautiful. ugh i stan them now. my friend who is a hardcore mixer was so glad i finally admitted it
Also, every outfit in this post is legit disgusting.
Edited at 2017-03-23 12:33 am (UTC)
Also Leigh-Anne's voice has improved so much since they started, she's so great
Edited at 2017-03-23 12:34 am (UTC)