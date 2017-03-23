The 50 best World War II movies

i am so fucking mad that i love the pianist so much

but i watched it before i knew about the rape he committed

also this scene from schindlers list makes me cry every time





Fuck i'm getting tears in my eyes again :'(that music alone gets me every time

MTE. I always remember that scene where the nazis are taking the children away and they are obviously so oblivious to what's happening and they wave to their mums and they are singing and happy and the moms run to them cause they know something is wrong and omg, i just can't~~~. The one boy who manages to escape and hides in a latrine with other kids looks like my nephew when he was that age and it just destroys me. It's too much. Reply

jfc at those final stats. white germans and europeans in general are a cancer.... Reply

i had seen parts of schindler's list when i was younger but it wasn't until high school that i saw the entire movie. i was taking a history of the holocaust class and we watched it. the class was my 2nd period class so i watched it early in the morning and every time i had went to my next class it was the hardest thing ever. i could never gather my emotions and would still be crying when i got there.

Omg I thought you were talking about Adrien Brody before I remembered that Polanski did that movie.

I always cry with this movie, specially this scene, it is too much to take, specially the statistics, ugh, it's heartbreaking, specially considering that anti-semitism is still rampant, we don't learn.

I always get the chills when I see the actors with the real life person.

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas is all kinds of messed up.

Link





Edit:

I didn't save a cap of that but it also did this once and it was very much one of these things is not like the others...







One time that popped up under "Feel Good Movies" under my Netflix recs and I was like UMMMMM.....Edit:I didn't save a cap of that but it also did this once and it was very much one of these things is not like the others...

wow

Swear to god, "because I watched" "Mean Girls," Netflix recommended "The Diary of Anne Frank."

lmaooo omg nooo

tbf I feel like Boy in the Striped Pajamas is the kind of manipulative average movie mom my loves, so this kind of fits..

There's a review on goodreads criticizing it by a holocaust survivor as a money grab. The author actually responds and tries to (respectfully) bs his way out of the critique.

did anyone else not care that much that the kid died lol



he was so painfully oblivious to everything, it was so annoying. and his parents deserved it Reply

I had to watch Ivan's Childhood in grad school and it tripped me out



One of my favorites is Conspiracy but I'm way more into WWI than WWII if we're separating them (I'm one of the people who considers it a second Thirty Years' War with a cold war in between the two.)



Band of Brothers beats 90% of WWII movies anyway Reply

Band of Brothers seriously is the best. Reply

BOY IN THE STRIPED PYJAMAS DESTROYED ME OMG Reply

I only knew the basic premise when I watched it and wow, I really was not expecting the ending to be THAT dark. Reply

it was horrifying lmao and the worst part is, i used to work in a library and after hearing so much about it i went to check the original book out and it was in THE CHILDRENS SECTION. like im talking alongside captain underpants and picture books Reply

I watched Schindler's List for the first time last week and it's so trashy. The fakeout with the shower and then Schindler crying his stupidass head off at the end and the people whose lives he literally bought and sold like property had to stand around comforting him? lmao bye, why was that in the movie, just drive away Reply

the movie is so mawkish and awful. i remember reading the book a long time ago- if im not wrong the OTT crying wasnt there in the book. The book was much more sober and not so manipulativve



but the movie does have moments of unbearable tension. you get the stakes. and ralph fiennes is magnificent... Reply

yeah definitely, the earlier parts of the movie are more well-done, and the actors do a fine job.



the problem is trying to wrap the holocaust up into a little package that will let people walk away feeling alright. You can't do that and be true to real life so you end up with these cheap fakeouts and melodramatic crap.



I think he should have been a bit more daring and not tried to make Schindler into a hero, and instead let him be a shitty person who did something good. Like you get to see some shittiness in the beginning but from there it is a hero's journey. And nah he's still a nazi that started all this to get slave labor, no need to make the audience cry for him at the end



Edited at 2017-03-23 12:31 am (UTC)

My husband rented SL on VHS a hundred years ago. His friend accidentally put the second tape in before the first and somehow they ended up thinking Liam and Ralph Fiennes were the same character. They were beside themselves trying to figure out how the main character could be so evil and so good at the same time. Pot may have been involved. Reply

Barefoot Gen (1+2)

Grave of the Fireflies

Train of Life

Bent

A Love to Hide



are the ones immediately springing to mind but there are more for sure. Reply

There's a Barefoot Gen 2? I've only seen the first one. But that film..holy crap, and knowing that it was loosely based off of the manga author's own experiences.. Reply

yep , worth checking out imo Reply

who is in ur icon Reply

Grave of fireflies fucked me up :( Reply

Grave of the Fireflies killed me :( Reply

Grave of the fireflies is the saddest thing ever Reply

I've only watched Schindler's List once and that's after avoiding watching it for a long time. I knew it was going to destroy me, and it really did. Reply

oh my god I just saw Night and Fog on the list, that movie was shown to my mom and I both in high school (30 years apart) and wrecked us both for weeks afterwards Reply

Link





Band of Brothers





Inglourious Basterds and The Rocketeer too.



I count Band of Brothers as a ten hour long movie so

Band of Brothers

Inglourious Basterds and The Rocketeer too.

Fury was fine.

^^^ he was my favorite in band of brothers. i honestly love that series sfm.

Same. BoB is amazing and I tried to watch The Pacific and it literally felt like a cheap knockoff

life is beautiful made me cry like a bitch. i hardly ever cry at films, idk what it was about that one.

It was both stunning and heartbreaking. I cried too.

We watched Life is Beautiful in English class in year 10, my first experience with the movie. All I knew about it going in was that Roberto had won the Oscar for it, and that it was set during the war. It almost seemed like a feel-good movie at the start, and it sucked me in because of that.



I could barely show my face at English those next few classes, after sobbing so loudly at the end of the movie that my classmates turned to watch me instead of the screen. Fuck my English teacher.



A few months later we had to watch The Green Mile in class. Fuck my English teacher. Reply

lmaoooo @ "Fuck my English teacher" twice 😂 (but honestly i would have felt the same way if my teacher showed sad movies in class, i'm usually not comfortable crying in front of others lol)

Two of my favorites set in that time period Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade please.

+1 to the last crusade

life is beautiful fucked me up. we watched as a special christmas treat in my italian class when i was 13 and our teacher told us it was a comedy

omg I watched that in Italian class as well and I couldn't stop tearing up. my teacher was like it's a comedy!!! I was like why the fuck am I crying then!!!!???

I watched it in my history class when I was the same age as you and I was a mess after the movie

i want to watch the pianist but. polanski. :|

illegally download it?

They were playing it on TV a couple of days ago and it's seriously so good. Adrien was excellent, he did so good while talking so little. His eyes said it all.

His performance is so moving. Perfect casting

it's a great movie

(and streams on amazon prime)



Edited at 2017-03-23 12:26 am (UTC) Reply

i hate polanski just as much as the next person, but it's such a good movie. he actually lived through the holocaust and added some personal things he experienced into the movie. honestly, it's a very hard movie to watch. some scenes are horrific, and it's awful to know that actually happened.

i have no problem boycotting woody allen's creepy movies but my friend had illegally downloaded copies of rosemary's baby, chinatown, pianist and ghostwriter and his noir/thriller movies are right up my alley. kinda embarrassed

It is well worth watching and you can do so without putting money into his pocket by finding it online for free.

Schindler's List and Grave of the Fireflies get me everytime. + Au Revoir Les Enfants, also one of my fav movies



Son of Saul is really good too



Edited at 2017-03-23 12:18 am (UTC) Reply

Son of Saul tbh. It was powerful and amazing and devastating and deserved all the awards it got. I also really like Enemy at the Gates.

Edited at 2017-03-23 12:21 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-23 12:21 am (UTC) Reply

I have issues with the movie but Geza Rohrig should have been nominated and WON best actor over Leo, he was INCREDIBLE!

