The 50 best World War II movies
46. The Pianist (2002)
About: In this adaptation of the autobiography "The Pianist: The Extraordinary True Story of One Man's Survival in Warsaw, 1939-1945," Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish Jewish radio station pianist, sees Warsaw change gradually as World War II begins. Szpilman is forced into the Warsaw Ghetto, but is later separated from his family during Operation Reinhard. From this time until the concentration camp prisoners are released, Szpilman hides in various locations among the ruins of Warsaw
35. Letters From Iwo Jima (2006)
About: The island of Iwo Jima stands between the American military force and the home islands of Japan. Therefore the Imperial Japanese Army is desperate to prevent it from falling into American hands and providing a launching point for an invasion of Japan. General Tadamichi Kuribayashi is given command of the forces on the island and sets out to prepare for the imminent attack. General Kuribayashi, however, does not favor the rigid traditional approach recommended by his subordinates, and resentment and resistance fester among his staff. In the lower echelons, a young soldier, Saigo, a poor baker in civilian life, strives with his friends to survive the harsh regime of the Japanese army itself, all the while knowing that a fierce battle looms. When the American invasion begins, both Kuribayashi and Saigo find strength, honor, courage, and horrors beyond imagination.
21. Ivan's Childhood (1962)
About: Ivan's Childhood (Ivanovo detstvo), is an evocative, poetic journey through the shadows and shards of a boy's war-torn youth. Moving back and forth between the traumatic realities of World War II and serene moments of family life before the conflict began, Tarkovsky's film remains one of the most jarring and unforgettable depictions of the impact of violence on children in wartime.
11. Schindler's List (1993)
About: Oskar Schindler is a vainglorious and greedy German businessman who becomes an unlikely humanitarian amid the barbaric German Nazi reign when he feels compelled to turn his factory into a refuge for Jews. Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler who managed to save about 1100 Jews from being gassed at the Auschwitz concentration camp, it is a testament to the good in all of us.
2. The Thin Red Line (1998)
About: U.S. Army Private Witt (AWOL) is found and imprisoned on a troop carrier by his company First Sergeant, Welsh.The men of C Company,1st Battalion,27th Infantry Regiment,25th Infantry Division have been brought to Guadalcanal as reinforcements in the campaign to secure Henderson Field and seize the island from the Japanese. They arrive near Hill 210, a key Japanese position. Their task is to capture the hill at all cost. What happens next is a story developing about redemption and the meaningless of war. Regardless the outcome.
source 1 2 3 4 5
What's your favorite war movie??
but i watched it before i knew about the rape he committed
also this scene from schindlers list makes me cry every time
Edited at 2017-03-23 12:03 am (UTC)
Edit:
I didn't save a cap of that but it also did this once and it was very much one of these things is not like the others...
Edited at 2017-03-23 12:16 am (UTC)
he was so painfully oblivious to everything, it was so annoying. and his parents deserved it
One of my favorites is Conspiracy but I'm way more into WWI than WWII if we're separating them (I'm one of the people who considers it a second Thirty Years' War with a cold war in between the two.)
Band of Brothers beats 90% of WWII movies anyway
but the movie does have moments of unbearable tension. you get the stakes. and ralph fiennes is magnificent...
the problem is trying to wrap the holocaust up into a little package that will let people walk away feeling alright. You can't do that and be true to real life so you end up with these cheap fakeouts and melodramatic crap.
I think he should have been a bit more daring and not tried to make Schindler into a hero, and instead let him be a shitty person who did something good. Like you get to see some shittiness in the beginning but from there it is a hero's journey. And nah he's still a nazi that started all this to get slave labor, no need to make the audience cry for him at the end
Edited at 2017-03-23 12:31 am (UTC)
Grave of the Fireflies
Train of Life
Bent
A Love to Hide
are the ones immediately springing to mind but there are more for sure.
Band of Brothers
Inglourious Basterds and The Rocketeer too.
Fury was fine.
I could barely show my face at English those next few classes, after sobbing so loudly at the end of the movie that my classmates turned to watch me instead of the screen. Fuck my English teacher.
A few months later we had to watch The Green Mile in class. Fuck my English teacher.
(and streams on amazon prime)
Edited at 2017-03-23 12:26 am (UTC)
Son of Saul is really good too
Edited at 2017-03-23 12:18 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-23 12:21 am (UTC)