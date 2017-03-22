Kristi Yamaguchi's rep issues statement regarding the skater's "break a leg" tweet to Nancy Kerrigan
So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS— Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017
The above tweet from Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi has started picking up steam around the web. While "break a leg" is a common expression for good luck, Yamaguchi's choice of words invoke a different image when directed at Nancy Kerrigan who was the victim of a knee clubbing orchestrated by fellow figure skater Tonya Harding.
Yamaguchi's rep has issued the following statement to E!, "Kristi loves Nancy and has nothing but respect for her. No ill will was intended with the tweet and Nancy herself has received and commented on the well wishes that were sent. Kristi is finding the reactions on social media humorous but unfortunately for those who want it to have been shady, that's not the case."
Source 1 and 2
Have you ever been unintentionally shady?
