Hollywood Is Getting Too Much Credit For Tiny Gestures Toward LGBT Inclusivity




* For anyone wondering what the "small but pivotal" Power Rangers scene is, from the article:
[Spoiler (click to open)]"So, here’s how the sequence actually goes: Trini and the other Rangers are sharing personal stories around a fire, and Trini explains how she’s preferred to keep her family out of her day-to-day life and her relationships. “Boyfriend trouble?” Black Ranger Zack (Ludi Lin) asks. “Yeah, boyfriend trouble,” Trini says — maybe sarcastically? It’s hard to tell, as Becky G delivers 99% of her lines with a sardonic lilt. Zack squints, then asks, “Girlfriend trouble?” Trini doesn’t respond."

* BatB played in Kuwait for a few days before the government halted ticket purchases, realizing how gayyyyy the movie is: "Which raises the question — how openly gay is the sequence in question if no one watching picked up on it until they read about it in interviews?"

* The source says how this type of representation feels particularly underwhelming when you compare it to "the decades of subtext and signaling from characters who may not have been openly queer, but who are and have always been far more visible than a few frames of dude-on-dude dancing."

