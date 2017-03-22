Hollywood Is Getting Too Much Credit For Tiny Gestures Toward LGBT Inclusivity
* For anyone wondering what the "small but pivotal" Power Rangers scene is, from the article:
[Spoiler (click to open)]"So, here’s how the sequence actually goes: Trini and the other Rangers are sharing personal stories around a fire, and Trini explains how she’s preferred to keep her family out of her day-to-day life and her relationships. “Boyfriend trouble?” Black Ranger Zack (Ludi Lin) asks. “Yeah, boyfriend trouble,” Trini says — maybe sarcastically? It’s hard to tell, as Becky G delivers 99% of her lines with a sardonic lilt. Zack squints, then asks, “Girlfriend trouble?” Trini doesn’t respond."
* BatB played in Kuwait for a few days before the government halted ticket purchases, realizing how gayyyyy the movie is: "Which raises the question — how openly gay is the sequence in question if no one watching picked up on it until they read about it in interviews?"
* The source says how this type of representation feels particularly underwhelming when you compare it to "the decades of subtext and signaling from characters who may not have been openly queer, but who are and have always been far more visible than a few frames of dude-on-dude dancing."
no shit
Same goes with Mass Effect Andromeda. They want their diversity cookies when they've shafted the m/m romances--when you have two fucking character creator leftovers with half the content compared to the plethora of straight and lesbian options.
FUCK. I've been so fucking mad.
[Major romance scene spoilers!!]I can't fucking believe they have three softcore porn scenes in there. Like actual thrusting and dick riding and a fucking alien going down on sisRyder, and they give Gil and Suvie a fade-to-black scene. And sisRyder's scene with Peebee is just cut and paste from Scott's, and it looks gd awful.
Reyes doesn't stick around too long, AND his scenes are clearly made for sisRyder with broRyder as an afterthought. He just like shuffles around with broRyder and does some full on ~sexy and spicy~ dancing with sisRyder. That's already leading into people online saying that he clearly has a preference for women since his scenes are more intimate and designed better.
Now there's a bunch of shit saying that Jaal can't ever be bi bc he wouldn't have the same kind of love with broRyder as he does with sisRyder. Like he'd be uncapable of having a romantic, deep, meaningful loving relationship with broRyder bc he was raised around women and just loves them so much.
- what is the other softcore scene? I saw Scott/Cora and Scott/Peebee?
- who goes down on Sara?
- lol the thing about Jaal? He was very clearly supposed to be bi but for some reason he got locked out of the male option?
The handling of LGBT in this game is so messy
if it's not said or at least well shown in the movie it doesn't count
Exactly, lol. I've seen people on Tumblr and r/movies debate over which part was the exact 'scene' articles were freaking out over.
I'm going with creeper La fouh(sp) dancing with the guy for a nano second after he was dancing with a lady in a more focused shot earlier smh.
Josh playing up the gay aspect to the media just made his scenes so creepy as he intentionally acts his scenes creeptastically over the top.
So the audience giggles were def because he now cane off as a gay creep./end rant
and then I go on twitter and see huffpostqueer trying to include kinky people into the lgbt community. give me a fucking break.
christian grey is queerer than thou~ #dealwithit
Is this the same guy who wrote that Gorsuch adds "geographic diversity" to the supreme court
I bet this guy is one of those white gays that voted for Trump tbh
And I sit in the theatre and my breath catches in my throat. I won't choke, no. But I am perplexed. Prithee, where are the pulsating, bulbous cocks I was told would be in grand abundance? Where is Le Fou riding the meaty Pogo Stick like a desperate man, a thirsty, desperate man? Was this film not savaged by Malaysian censors? Have the Russians not forbidden any child from bearing witness? Did a theater in Alabama not go full Footloose?
omfg
this is the best part
Edited at 2017-03-22 11:31 pm (UTC)