Hollywood Is Getting Too Much Credit For Tiny Gestures Toward LGBT Inclusivity

Thank you! Enough with this fucking BULLSHIT.



Same goes with Mass Effect Andromeda. They want their diversity cookies when they've shafted the m/m romances--when you have two fucking character creator leftovers with half the content compared to the plethora of straight and lesbian options.



FUCK. I've been so fucking mad. Reply

someone here pointed out that gay romance options are all either "aliens or z-list humans" and now that i've realised that it's pissing me off. Reply

[ Major romance scene spoilers!! ] I can't fucking believe they have three softcore porn scenes in there. Like actual thrusting and dick riding and a fucking alien going down on sisRyder, and they give Gil and Suvie a fade-to-black scene. And sisRyder's scene with Peebee is just cut and paste from Scott's, and it looks gd awful.



Reyes doesn't stick around too long, AND his scenes are clearly made for sisRyder with broRyder as an afterthought. He just like shuffles around with broRyder and does some full on ~sexy and spicy~ dancing with sisRyder. That's already leading into people online saying that he clearly has a preference for women since his scenes are more intimate and designed better.



Now there's a bunch of shit saying that Jaal can't ever be bi bc he wouldn't have the same kind of love with broRyder as he does with sisRyder. Like he'd be uncapable of having a romantic, deep, meaningful loving relationship with broRyder bc he was raised around women and just loves them so much. ME:A has got me mad on all kinds of levels. Reply

Thread



it's so fucking obtuse of them, and re: jaal, it isn't this isn't the first time they've had a bi guy and made him straight last minute. being homophobic and then crying foul is their bread and butter at this point Reply

Thread

Omg, I have a few questions, because I've only finished Eos



- what is the other softcore scene? I saw Scott/Cora and Scott/Peebee?

- who goes down on Sara?

- lol the thing about Jaal? He was very clearly supposed to be bi but for some reason he got locked out of the male option?



The handling of LGBT in this game is so messy Reply

Thread

I'm so fucking angry at BioWare, fuck them. MEA is legit a step back for them ffs. Reply

Thread



I honestly can't believe how bad this is on that front tbh. I know the DA team is completely different and they gave Andromeda to the C-team (I'm not even sure if any of the same people are involved that did the first ME games?) but ffs at least ME FINALLY had a full squadmate be bi. There is zero reason for them to give all the m/m content to non squadmates who don't matter at all. We'll have to see if either of them even triggers a proper romance flag or not, a lot of the "fling" types like those don't even count for achievements. Reply

Thread



I'm so disappointed in Mass Effect smdh. Reply

Thread



i'm loving MEA, except for the romance options. i'm playing as a female bc male ryder's romance options suck. Reply

Thread



They don't even change the MM romances, it's just like the fem shep straight romances since they only use the world "Shepard" in dialogue. Reply

Thread



I saw the screencaps of the trans character "inclusion" on tumblr and it was such a fucking hot mess Reply

Thread



it's pandering of the worst kind

if it's not said or at least well shown in the movie it doesn't count



Edited at 2017-03-22 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

the grains of salt they are giving us are not enough Reply

"Which raises the question — how openly gay is the sequence in question if no one watching picked up on it until they read about it in interviews?"



Exactly, lol. I've seen people on Tumblr and r/movies debate over which part was the exact 'scene' articles were freaking out over. Reply

Clearly not the cross dressing as that was played for laughs and the not as homophoby homophobics are okay with the.



I'm going with creeper La fouh(sp) dancing with the guy for a nano second after he was dancing with a lady in a more focused shot earlier smh.



Josh playing up the gay aspect to the media just made his scenes so creepy as he intentionally acts his scenes creeptastically over the top.



So the audience giggles were def because he now cane off as a gay creep./end rant Reply

Thread



so is power rangers not going to be open about her sexuality??? bc i really wanna support it but not if i'm getting handed fucking scraps Reply

I thought that if the movie does well and they greenlight sequels, maybe they'll explore it more. But I'm keeping my expectations low. Reply

Thread



lol that scene sounds ridiculous. I can't believe we still have to consider this kind of bullshit representation while there are straight couples in every single film.



and then I go on twitter and see huffpostqueer trying to include kinky people into the lgbt community. give me a fucking break. Reply

christian grey is queerer than thou~ #dealwithit christian grey is queerer than thou~ #dealwithit Reply

I'm sorry, is he trying to say that kinky sex between 2 straight ppl is now "queer?"



Is this the same guy who wrote that Gorsuch adds "geographic diversity" to the supreme court



Edited at 2017-03-22 11:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread



wow i guess i'll never be as queer as a grown ass straight man who gets off to wearing diapers



Edited at 2017-03-22 11:56 pm (UTC) Reply

what is 'straight kink' ????????? Reply

what Reply

Thread



LOL actually queerness is a spectrum not a continuum and the fact that no one barely bats an eyelash at 50 shades of Grey but get in uproar over some alleged gay subtext in BaTB seems to prove the opposite.



I bet this guy is one of those white gays that voted for Trump tbh Reply

Thread



my eyes rolled so hard when i saw that they practically fell out of my head Reply

Thread



I saw this image the other day that was like "Not queer like gay, queer like escaping definition. Queer like some sort of fluidity and limitlessness at once...blah blah" and I actually wanted to die. Reply

Thread



people trying to shoehorn themselves in is a big part of why I've come to really dislike the word queer. calling something lgbt is pretty strict in its mandate, but queer (as a reclaimed word) is very vague, and people are jumping onto the back of that vagueness. Reply

Thread



GOD I KNOW, THE DISCOURSE WAS EXHAUSTING jesus christ Reply

Thread



it's kind of amazing that huffpo was so willing to throw lgbt people under the bus for fucking diaper fetishists Reply

Thread



The crumbs, the baiting, the pandering. I can't. Reply

i'm ok for mainstream movies putting in "subtle nods" or whatever but don't expect us to march in parade over it lol Reply

This Country** Is Getting Too Much Credit For Tiny Gestures Toward LGBT Inclusivity

bingo Reply

Thread



Thank you ... exactly Reply

lol but for real tho. After reading about beauty and power rangers i was like 'what? that's it?' Too much talk but not enough on the movies Reply

http://www.cracked.com/blog/why-bea uty-beast-isnt-nearly-gay-enough/



And I sit in the theatre and my breath catches in my throat. I won't choke, no. But I am perplexed. Prithee, where are the pulsating, bulbous cocks I was told would be in grand abundance? Where is Le Fou riding the meaty Pogo Stick like a desperate man, a thirsty, desperate man? Was this film not savaged by Malaysian censors? Have the Russians not forbidden any child from bearing witness? Did a theater in Alabama not go full Footloose? Reply

i'm cracking up Reply

Thread



riding the meaty pogo stick has to be the greatest combination of words to ever exist. Reply

Thread



You're gayer by proxy just driving by a highway rest stop.



omfg Reply

Thread



I'm chortling Reply

Thread



And let me assure you that Gaston never once mounts Le Fou under the moonlight, his firm and steady hands parting his subservient's buttocks with a sureness that only Gaston could have, his lips curling in that cocksure manner as he spits a gloopy bolus of saliva upon Le Fou's recently shorn balloon knot before massaging it in with his thick, strong thumb, then entering his man decisively and with authority as he demands no eye contact. Reply

Parent

lmaoooo Reply

Thread



lmao Reply

Thread



This article was hilarious Reply

Thread



LMAOOOOOO Reply

Thread



