Professor Chaos

Professional Potato Post #2: Ansel Egort To Receive CinemaCon’s Male Star of Tomorrow Award




-Ansel Elgort will receive the CinemaCon Male Star of Tomorrow Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on March 30 in Las Vegas.

-Mitch Neuhauser, CinemaCon’s Managing Director claims Elgort is likely to become one of cinema's next leading man.

-Elgort's most notorious roles have been in 'The Fault In Our Stars' & the 'Divergent' series.

-His next movie is 'Baby Driver' in which he'll play a getaway driver who is obsessed with music. He meets a girl and wants stop being a criminal but stuff happens along the way.

-He'll also be starring in an upcoming movie "Billionaire Boys Club"

Source
