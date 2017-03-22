Professional Potato Post #2: Ansel Egort To Receive CinemaCon’s Male Star of Tomorrow Award





For some reason I can't explain his face reminds me of a kernel popping. Reply

ugh now i want popcorn Reply

i see it, tbh Reply

billionaire boys club has ansel, taran egort, suki waterhouse (of bradley cooper lolita fame) and emma roberts. the most annoying cast ever assembled Reply

It also has Billie Lourd, Rosanna Arquette, Judd Nelson, Cary Elwes and Kevin Spacey, LOL. I have a feeling it's not good though, since it's just been sitting in post forever without a release date Reply

Only here for blockhead taran tbh Reply

Eh, Kristen Stewart and James Franco aren't in it, so it can't be the most annoying cast, just a very annoying cast. Side note: Emma Roberts seems to be getting a whole lot of work lately and I have no idea why. Reply

i'm in the minority on this but both maybe IRL KStew and Franco are annoying but they both can be really good actors in certain movies. Reply

lol sis you hate kristen so much. i agree she's a shit actress and extremely irritating on screen but i cant help but be attracted to her.



franco is disgusting but he can be ok as an actor if he tries.



i think emma is getting jobs through her family connections or smtg. no other reasn can explain why shes getting hired Reply

lmao @ bradley cooper lolita fame Reply

How much did his dad pay for this Reply

I can't remember the time we had two potato posts in one day. Reply

Tomorrow never comes Reply

nah tom holland is probably going to fill that niche. should be lucas hedges though. Reply

Yep, I was hoping that Oscar nom would help Lucas nudge Ansel out of the way Reply

ugh lucas needs to rise Reply

we got another post about this guy. seriously. i'm so confused. Reply

The bar for male actors really is low Reply

you're getting a lot of mileage out of this gif this week Reply

A good GIF is a good GIF! But I can't take all of the credit, other people have been posting it as well. Reply

welcome to trump's america tbh Reply

all the potato face men feel empowered Reply

he is a poet! (a POETATO if you will and yes i edited this reply to make that hamfisted pun)



F YOU TED !!!! SECOND OF ALLLL TIMMMMME BEEEOTCH!!!! COME ON JUMPSTREETERS WE GOT CATE BLANCHETT WIT DIS BOX OFFICE BITCHES!!!!!!!! AAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAA HHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAAHAHHAAHAHHAHAHAHA

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAHA

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAAHHAAHHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

HAHAHHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHHAA HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

HAHAHAAHHAAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA AAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAAHHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA AHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAH

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHHAAHAHHAHAHAHAH AHAH



Edited at 2017-03-22 11:34 pm (UTC)

LMAO, I dig it! Reply

bless u for that pun Reply

he's like the one of the few movie stars I enjoy in all the movies he's in. he's not Oscar material by any means but he's a decent actor and is one of the few celebs that are really nice and well liked IRL Reply

Congrats on winning an award in a vague category at awards ceremony no one has ever heard of before. Reply

Studios pay for this shit to get their movies attention, SAD! Reply

Tomorrow will never come Reply

his name + his face + his edm habit 😟 Reply

Why, didn't his buzz die after Fault and Divergent (now a TV event)? Reply

Nepotism can only get you so far, you rotting tuber looking bitch. Reply

figured this would make the perfect post to share a family recipe...







FIRST - you will need...



4 large baking potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 (15 ounce) can artichoke hearts in water, drained

1 teaspoon minced garlic, or to taste

1/2 cup hot milk

1/4 cup softened butter

salt and pepper to taste



Place potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes; drain.



Meanwhile, puree the artichokes and garlic with the milk until smooth.



Place drained potatoes in a mixing bowl and mash with a potato masher until smooth. Stir in softened butter and artichoke puree until the butter has melted. Add some alcohol to your potato mixture - 2 shots is what I use.







Don't worry, it burns out once fully mixed. Season to taste with salt and pepper.



Afterwards have yourself a drink on a job well done with a disapproving friend...







lol <3 Reply

Amazing recipe. I'm going to make this after I run over Ansel Egor. Reply

lmao bless. lmk if you need help getting rid of the body mashing the potatoes. Reply

I'm loving the fact that you actually posted a recipe, gifs & all Reply

looking forward to the 3rd ansel egort post Reply

"he'll play a getaway driver who is obsessed with music" 😒 Try harder, Hollywood. Reply

I refuse Reply

Why is this clayface still relevant? Reply

