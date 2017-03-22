Professional Potato Post #2: Ansel Egort To Receive CinemaCon’s Male Star of Tomorrow Award
'Baby Driver' Star @AnselElgort to Receive @CinemaCon's Male Star of Tomorrow Award https://t.co/dNaZppFiiX pic.twitter.com/n7XM7Pk12G— TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 22, 2017
-Ansel Elgort will receive the CinemaCon Male Star of Tomorrow Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on March 30 in Las Vegas.
-Mitch Neuhauser, CinemaCon’s Managing Director claims Elgort is likely to become one of cinema's next leading man.
-Elgort's most notorious roles have been in 'The Fault In Our Stars' & the 'Divergent' series.
-His next movie is 'Baby Driver' in which he'll play a getaway driver who is obsessed with music. He meets a girl and wants stop being a criminal but stuff happens along the way.
-He'll also be starring in an upcoming movie "Billionaire Boys Club"
franco is disgusting but he can be ok as an actor if he tries.
i think emma is getting jobs through her family connections or smtg. no other reasn can explain why shes getting hired
only potato i want empowered
Artichoke Mashed Potatoes
figured this would make the perfect post to share a family recipe...
FIRST - you will need...
4 large baking potatoes, peeled and quartered
1 (15 ounce) can artichoke hearts in water, drained
1 teaspoon minced garlic, or to taste
1/2 cup hot milk
1/4 cup softened butter
salt and pepper to taste
Place potatoes in a large pot with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes; drain.
Meanwhile, puree the artichokes and garlic with the milk until smooth.
Place drained potatoes in a mixing bowl and mash with a potato masher until smooth. Stir in softened butter and artichoke puree until the butter has melted. Add some alcohol to your potato mixture - 2 shots is what I use.
Don't worry, it burns out once fully mixed. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Afterwards have yourself a drink on a job well done with a disapproving friend...
