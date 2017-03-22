all mine

Lena Dunham Responds to People Calling Her a 'Hypocrite' Because She Lost Weight




-"Well, it's just so crazy because I spent six years of my career being called things like 'bag of milk' on the internet, you know, 'baby cow,' 'aging cow.' I just never felt self- conscious about it," Dunham said. "Anyone who's going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet wasn't someone I was particularly keen to impress anyway."

-"I had this experience of my body changing and suddenly I got all these people being like, 'You're a hypocrite, I thought you were body positive. I thought you were a person who embraced bodies of all sizes,' and I was like, 'I do, I just also understand that bodies change, we live a long time, things happen,'" she told DeGeneres on Wednesday. "I was frustrated by it because it really was evidence that as a woman in Hollywood, you just can't win."

source= https://twitter.com/usweekly?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

