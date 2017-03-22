Lena Dunham Responds to People Calling Her a 'Hypocrite' Because She Lost Weight

The more she loses weight, the more she begins to look like Emma Watson Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think the world is ready for another Gloria Steinem Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG SQUEALING



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lena has a more beautiful face than emma Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

From far away, Emma looks like the lady on the bottle of cholula hot sauce Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's a rude thing to say. Apologize to Canadian bagged milk for insulting it Reply

Thread

Link

mte wtf did our milk do to deserve that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

canadian bagged milk is one of the many things eastern canada should apologize for lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

woah yall dont have bagged milk in the west?!?!?!!?!? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why apologize for greatness? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

😱 can you really say you're Canadian if you don't have bagged milk?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bagged milk is a fantastic idea tbh it saves so much waste Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte what is everyone's DAMAGE about bagged milk Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was so iffy on bagged milk but since living in Toronto it's kind of convenient tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We used to always have bagged milk. I miss it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lil critter doesnt deserve hate for losing weight but i luv how she only responds to the bullshit criticism as opposed to the legit critique she gets for her fuckery Reply

Thread

Link

She literally responds to everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah everyone can fuck off for criticizing her.



Also, TMZ posted some really unflattering photos of Kesha and I'm really sad that people are gonna tear her apart. I hope she is confident in herself at the moment :(



Speaking of TMZ, they are so clearly on Dr. Luke's payroll. In addition to the unflattering Kesha photo, they also have been asking celebs about "Becky G as the first gay Power Ranger" and including "Becky G" in headlines, as if she really can carry a story on TMZ. Reply

Thread

Link

tmz always capes for ugly abusive famous men. they were also on depp's payroll during the divorce and allegations Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not to mention Harvey Levin meeting with Trump in secret the other day... It's legit all Trump stories, I feel like the obsessive support is really going to bite them when he is out of office Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Abusive assholes flock together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Harvey Levin is a horrible person. That entire workplace seems so toxic for women. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always flip off their tour busses.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh tmz. kesha posted on her insta talking about her recovery like a week ago too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she gonna milk this topic till the end of time lol Reply

Thread

Link

I have only seen one episode of Girls, but I imagine that it also didn't fit her character to lose weight, right? Reply

Thread

Link

i could be wrong, but she probably lost this weight after they wrapped the series Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but i think that's a coincidence. she's been really sick. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I los 60 lbs and gained most of it back during/after the election Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I've been stress eating for months. I figure it will help me get through the inevitable nuclear winter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or make us a good target for cannibals Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I gained 12, I've been stress eating so much lately. I really need to stop, and cut out carbs, and crappy foods. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea she doesn't deserve criticism for losing weight



She deserves criticism for being able to make 1000000 statements about how people should shut up about her weight but approximately 0.1 apologies for every "problematic"/fucked up thing she says. Reply

Thread

Link

wasnt this already posted??



lena wank is the most boring wank.



anyway i think she is quite pretty (when she was heavier and now) Reply

Thread

Link

She really needs to understand she doesn't have to respond to everything. Reply

Thread

Link

She can't stop. Won't stop. Reply

Thread

Link

what an unfortunate gif. she looks scary here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was wondering who you were referring to, but same diff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif will never not make no laugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO ICONIC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I see this gif I have to watch it like 20 times. It's like horrifying but it also cracks me the fuck up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this shit will haunt me to my grave Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this will never not kill me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She should have lost the weight earlier so that we wouldn't have had to been subjected to her fupa in every episode of Girls Reply

Thread

Link

people need to mind their own business tbh. if shes healthy and happy and wanted to lose weight for herself then whatever Reply

Thread

Link

lena being posted on here is aaaalmost as sad as lilo being posted on here

literally no one likes her ffs



at least with taylor swift, it's fun sometimes, but whenever i see a lena post i understand so much when people request certain celebs be banned lmao Reply

Thread

Link