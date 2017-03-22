Moana

Asian and African Americans Went to more Movies in 2016





  • African American attendence rose to 5.9 million last year, with an average of 4.2 times a year, thanks to movies in part like Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

  • Asian American attendance rose to 3.9 million, going an average of 6.1 times a year, with representation in Rogue One and Magnificent 7.

  • Hispanic people are right after whites in terms of theater going, but they dipped from 5.2 times in 2015 to 4.6 in 2016


source tweet

How much do you expect this to change absolutely nothing in Hollywood?
Tagged: