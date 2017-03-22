Asian and African Americans Went to more Movies in 2016

Does the source say how they acquired this data? Because I don't see it. Reply

"African-Americans and Asian-Americans showed up in force at the box office in 2016 as major movies showed greater diversity in their casting and subject matter, according to a new report by the Motion Picture Association of America." Reply

lol that didn't answer the question Reply

maybe they poll people at certain theaters? or do phone polling? Reply

http://www.mpaa.org/wp-content/uplo ads/2017/03/MPAA-Theatrical-Market-Stati stics-2016_Final.pdf



Methodology starts page 27



Motion Picture Association of America, Inc. (MPAA) commissioned Opinion Research Corporation (ORC) International

to study motion picture cinema attendance in the United States. A survey was conducted among a national probability

sample of 3,999 adults comprising 2,001 men and 1,998 women 18 years of age and older, living in private

households in the continental United States. Interviewing was completed beginning January 5, 2017, and ending

January 29, 2017 via four consecutive waves of CARAVAN®, ORC International’s weekly national telephone omnibus

survey.



Edited at 2017-03-22 10:49 pm (UTC) Methodology starts page 27 Reply

gee i wonder why Reply

were there actually any major 2016 movies where asians played the lead? Reply

lion Reply

ah yes, ty!



perhaps a better question is how many asians played leads in movies where an asian lead wasn't necessary.



Edited at 2017-03-22 10:44 pm (UTC) Reply

The Jungle Book Reply

Y'all are so lucky to get to go to see movies at theaters. Even you get free tickets from only god know where and I don't know how to keep up lol! If I have $$$$$$$$$$$$x$$$$$$$ i would go every weekend for the rest of the year



I Netflix for the rest of me oh dear life RIP Reply

i tend to go to AMC or set ups like movie tavern or studio movie grill. i just saw logan for $4 this weekend at AMc, but prices depend on the part of town and when you go. Reply

I've only seen two movies this year so far in theaters: Rings and Get Out. I usually avoid theaters if I can. I like to watch my movies with captions/subs on (to follow dialogue) so that's partly why. Reply

It's waiting for discount days / being in the right place / time to get a free pass. Usually from school / a fuck up at the theater. Reply

i was like you. for the longest time during college, i was part of the free pass crowd. legit signed up for so many mailing lists and text only groups because a lot of people do screenings in chicago.



then i found a movie theater that does matinees everyday at a certain time period. remember how i was angry at fandango last week for not being available. shit, i hit reload on the fandango app for my specific movie theater for a matinee slot and fucking got it.



i used to do amc movie theaters but matinees that are half off are rare for them now. Reply

For me it depends on time, there are two big theater chains in my suburb that charge $16. However down the street from me there a theater that the tickets are only $4. You have to wait about six weeks after the release date but I don't mind to save all that money lol Reply

I only went once last year but I usually go to the first showing of the day with all the old people because tickets are only $6. Reply

I can probably save a lot of money not going to the movies so frequently especially since I live in NYC and it's on average $15. But movies on the weekend help me de stress after a week of work. I try my best to only pay for movies starring and/or directed by PoC Reply

I never pay for individual movies tbh. I have an unlimited pass for arthouse cinemas and a friend who works at a larger theater who can get me in to see bigger movies for free. I also volunteer at film festivals occasionally and that usually comes with free tickets as well. Reply

i've been at the movie theater every other weekend now. i've gone each time during matinee. it's half ticket price if you go between a time period. the time period ain't bad because it's like 5 PM showings basically which is the one I used to go to when going to AMC. the half ticket also includes the 21+ showing / 3d / xl seats. this is a reserved movie theater.



this is the first time in a long time in which i've been going to the movie theater regularly now that i've invested on a popcorn bucket. refill is $4 but the bucket is $21.



i've shied away from going to amc this past two years. Reply

It's actually ridiculous how expensive going to the movies is. I know some people are able to go every weekend if they desire to but I personally can't afford that. like tickets are $10+ and don't even think about how much buying snacks cost. 😳



You can find some theaters that have discount days and going in the morning like before 11am is also cheaper. There are also "dollar theaters" that show movies a bit later than they're realeased. They used to actually be $1-2 to see a movie at those. Reply

go to matinee showings or 2nd-run theatres. lots of ticket apps usually offer free/cheap tickets and movies often do advance screenings for free so that they can spread word of mouth. join rewards programs for every theatre. i also tend to get cheap tickets from t-mobile where every so often they will offer free tickets to any movie at any theatre or tickets for $2. also try to check to see if your local theatre has a discount day. Reply

Everyone should have the opportunity to catch a movie sometime. DM me your email address and local theatre chain, and I'll send you a gift card. Reply

Yeah it's freaking expensive to get a ticket here let alone for several people. Hence why we only watch movies that really want as a family outing. Reply

Im lucky if I go to the movies once a month but we have cheap tuesdays here and I can pull a $16 ticket (it's usually $20-25 full priced) Reply

not wholly unsurprising tbh. i want to see us v china comparison for box office tho. Reply

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/i nternational-box-office-flatlines-2016-m paa-report-says-987921?utm_source=twitte r



After several years of notable growth — thanks in large part to China — the international box office flatlined in 2016, according to the Motion Picture Association of America's annual report.



While worldwide revenue hit an all-time high of $38.6 billion last year, international revenue of $27.2 billion was static for the first time in years because of China, where an explosion in moviegoing eased, and unfavorable exchange rates in many countries. That put year-over-year global growth at 1 percent, compared to an uptick 5 percent from 2014 to 2015. The slight gain of 1 percent was thanks to North America, where was revenue was up 2 percent at a record $11.4 billion. from the same report; internationl BO is flat: Reply

how do they even find this out? Reply

i think last year was the most often i've ever gone to the theater in one year. went for moonlight, hidden figures, rogue one, and queen of katwe. so yeah that data on black folks is accurate for me.



Edited at 2017-03-22 10:41 pm (UTC) Reply

oh @ latinos lol. i expect that'll change after fate of the furious though 😒 Reply

The only movie I went to see at the theater in 2016 was Moonlight and it fucked me up big time... 😭😭😭 Reply

well duh people want to see themselves on screen. list of films my mother has seen at the cinema in her lifetime: slumdog millionaire, life of pi, lion, a couple of bollywood films



i def went to the cinema more this year as well Reply

So accurate, adding to that list for my mom is The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and I think she also watched The Hundred Foot Journey. Unless I drag her to a movie like Belle that I think she'll like. Reply

And yet white Hollywood is still like "hmmm can we risk a diverse cast and tell their stories??? idk." Reply

not american. last year i saw civil war (puke), jungle book (whatever)....and la la land (ok...) Reply

Maybe this would change some things, but I doubt it





Also, was there a post about Netflix's death note trailer?



Edited at 2017-03-22 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

It's so sad seeing barely or no asians on the big screen. :( There's so many of us and we're never represented



Seeing an asian person on tv or in movies gets me so hyped lol. I'm like YASSS SIS Reply

