Asian and African Americans Went to more Movies in 2016
African-Americans and Asian-Americans went to more movies in 2016 (Study) https://t.co/sWAb81oZhw pic.twitter.com/JdNjXqHYEg— Variety (@Variety) March 22, 2017
- African American attendence rose to 5.9 million last year, with an average of 4.2 times a year, thanks to movies in part like Moonlight and Hidden Figures.
- Asian American attendance rose to 3.9 million, going an average of 6.1 times a year, with representation in Rogue One and Magnificent 7.
- Hispanic people are right after whites in terms of theater going, but they dipped from 5.2 times in 2015 to 4.6 in 2016
source tweet
How much do you expect this to change absolutely nothing in Hollywood?
the pdf file of the report
Methodology starts page 27
Motion Picture Association of America, Inc. (MPAA) commissioned Opinion Research Corporation (ORC) International
to study motion picture cinema attendance in the United States. A survey was conducted among a national probability
sample of 3,999 adults comprising 2,001 men and 1,998 women 18 years of age and older, living in private
households in the continental United States. Interviewing was completed beginning January 5, 2017, and ending
January 29, 2017 via four consecutive waves of CARAVAN®, ORC International’s weekly national telephone omnibus
survey.
Edited at 2017-03-22 10:49 pm (UTC)
perhaps a better question is how many asians played leads in movies where an asian lead wasn't necessary.
Edited at 2017-03-22 10:44 pm (UTC)
I Netflix for the rest of me oh dear life RIP
then i found a movie theater that does matinees everyday at a certain time period. remember how i was angry at fandango last week for not being available. shit, i hit reload on the fandango app for my specific movie theater for a matinee slot and fucking got it.
i used to do amc movie theaters but matinees that are half off are rare for them now.
this is the first time in a long time in which i've been going to the movie theater regularly now that i've invested on a popcorn bucket. refill is $4 but the bucket is $21.
i've shied away from going to amc this past two years.
You can find some theaters that have discount days and going in the morning like before 11am is also cheaper. There are also "dollar theaters" that show movies a bit later than they're realeased. They used to actually be $1-2 to see a movie at those.
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/i
After several years of notable growth — thanks in large part to China — the international box office flatlined in 2016, according to the Motion Picture Association of America's annual report.
While worldwide revenue hit an all-time high of $38.6 billion last year, international revenue of $27.2 billion was static for the first time in years because of China, where an explosion in moviegoing eased, and unfavorable exchange rates in many countries. That put year-over-year global growth at 1 percent, compared to an uptick 5 percent from 2014 to 2015. The slight gain of 1 percent was thanks to North America, where was revenue was up 2 percent at a record $11.4 billion.
Edited at 2017-03-22 10:41 pm (UTC)
i def went to the cinema more this year as well
Also, was there a post about Netflix's death note trailer?
Edited at 2017-03-22 10:54 pm (UTC)
Seeing an asian person on tv or in movies gets me so hyped lol. I'm like YASSS SIS