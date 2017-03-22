March 22nd, 2017, 05:27 pm kimmy_kun Tabloid Cover Wednesday Jalapeño Popper Chorizo Taquitos with Creamy Avocado Sauce[Globe][The National Enquirer][Us Weekly]Banana Walnut BreadSources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Tagged: tabloid cover wednesday Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
and lol @ at that us weekly cover, no shit they sleep in separate rooms, they live in 2 different houses... great detective work there
Edited at 2017-03-22 09:38 pm (UTC)
how come all these rumors about a kimye divorce? i was rooting for them :(
Also it wouldn't have mattered if he was born in Kenya the citizenship is that of the mother like I can't with these racist dumbfucks. McCain wasn't born in America but he's still a citizen. Smh.