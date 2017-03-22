selena looks fuckin weird in that photo



and lol @ at that us weekly cover, no shit they sleep in separate rooms, they live in 2 different houses... great detective work there Reply

Thread

Link

it looks pre-surgery. this version of kim's face looks weird, too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh i do believe the accusation that angelina was abusing brad. Reply

Thread

Link

um what?? there are rumors around that?? wow... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't she admit to ripping his shirt in a fight once? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jesus, people on ONTD hate her so much. He literally got caught having an altercation with his son and his own children didn't want to see him... but somehow she's still the bad guy? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg that looks delicious Reply

Thread

Link

Re: OK mag, what's the real reason Ben Affleck went to rehab? Coke? Heroin? Sex? Reply

Thread

Link

Bunny suits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dragon tattoos Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That tattoo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Separate bedrooms, lmao, no shit she's living in a different state.



Edited at 2017-03-22 09:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I want "SEPARATE STATES" as the headline Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

great work US weekly Reply

Thread

Link

selena looks weird!



how come all these rumors about a kimye divorce? i was rooting for them :( Reply

Thread

Link

I would love those taquitos but chorizo gives me heartburn almost instantly Reply

Thread

Link

they'd probably be just as nom w/something not chorizo?! i'm drooling over the avocado sauce Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still don't know how I feel about the simmons podcast Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't listened to it but from what I gleamed it seemed very anti-climactic to me. I don't even understand why it was a podcast in the first place. I thought he was fine. Like, let the man live his life. Can't he step out of the spotlight and just be alone for a bit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how fast will the royal family go to gossip cop and be like no at harry and meghan proposal coming Reply

Thread

Link

They never comment on any of that unless it's egregious like the topless photos of Kate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just looking at that food makes me feel like im gonna have diarrhea Reply

Thread

Link

That must suck for you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The National Enquirer is reaching Weekly World News levels of hilarity with its insane stories. I wonder what Bat Boy thinks about 45. Reply

Thread

Link

I know people were harping on Kim for revealing what happened to her in Paris. We're probably going to see her side of Kanye's breakdown, which annoys me more Reply

Thread

Link

People who harp on Kim for sharing her experience of being bound and robbed are pathetic, TBH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People readers what does it say about Simmons Reply

Thread

Link