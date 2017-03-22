Brie Larson to Play Victoria Woodhull in Amazon Film
.@brielarson will play the first female U.S. presidential candidate, Victoria Woodhull, in an @amazon film https://t.co/oSGYvk1j56 pic.twitter.com/tNknPcAplL— Variety (@Variety) 22. März 2017
source
Victoria Woodhull was the first woman to run for president of the United States in 1872
"An activist for women's rights and labor reforms, Woodhull was also an advocate of being able to freely love who you choose, with the nobility of free love, by which she meant the freedom to marry, divorce, and bear children without government interference.
Woodhull twice went from rags to riches, her first fortune being made on the road as a magnetic healer before she joined the spiritualist movement in the 1870s. Together with her sister, Tennessee Claflin, she was the first woman to operate a brokerage firm on Wall Street; they were among the first women to found a newspaper, Woodhull & Claflin's Weekly, which began publication in 1870."
So, there could be a good part for her sister in this film as well.
Also, #notmycaptain
Edited at 2017-03-22 10:26 pm (UTC)
ot
Re: ot
Re: ot
Re: ot
Re: ot
Thanks!
Re: ot
Edited at 2017-03-22 09:46 pm (UTC)
Give it to Anne.
I hope they get a woman director for this, especially since Larson is a producer.
i'm fucking sick of 20-something white women being given roles that are meant for older women.