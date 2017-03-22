Brie Larson to Play Victoria Woodhull in Amazon Film

im still worried she was miscast as Captain Marvel. Kong skull island only heightened that worry. Reply

Thread

Link

Brie wasn't the problem with Skull Island, the terrible script and direction were Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. Her character didn't have much to do, that's not her fault. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no, was she not good in it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She had like 4 lines in Kong though. It was mostly just her awkwardly holding a camera and taking no pictures. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she barely talked none of them were particularly good apart from SLJ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she was given like nothing to work w/ tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah, 1872, no wonder it didn't ring a bell. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol same. But now I'm going to learn more about her, so yay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking "but she doesn't look like Shirley Chisholm" for a good minute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No US-centric education for me, so Chisholm doesn't ring any bells either. I can do Jefferson, Nixon, Lincoln, the Dutch guy, Reagan, Kennedy and the Bushes? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had the same thought, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, IKR? This woman's story sounds like good material for a film, tho.



"An activist for women's rights and labor reforms, Woodhull was also an advocate of being able to freely love who you choose, with the nobility of free love, by which she meant the freedom to marry, divorce, and bear children without government interference.



Woodhull twice went from rags to riches, her first fortune being made on the road as a magnetic healer before she joined the spiritualist movement in the 1870s. Together with her sister, Tennessee Claflin, she was the first woman to operate a brokerage firm on Wall Street; they were among the first women to found a newspaper, Woodhull & Claflin's Weekly, which began publication in 1870."



So, there could be a good part for her sister in this film as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No ty, she should stick to emotion-driven indie movies.



Also, #notmycaptain Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty much mte, although I'm curious about her in Free Fire. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's amazing in Free Fire...but everyone in it is amazing



Edited at 2017-03-22 10:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do you dislike her as captain marvel? wondering... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so apparently solange is pregnant Reply

Thread

Link

so make a post instead of breaking the long-established rules with an OT comment on the first page of an unrelated post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh jinx lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a reminder OT comments are not allowed and they are especially frowned upon/rude when on the first page in the first 5 comments. If you wish to share Solange's pregnancy please make a post.



Thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is old news, I found out on tumblr last week.



Edited at 2017-03-22 09:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This lady annoys me on some major Jennifer Levels Reply

Thread

Link

Hft Reply

Thread

Link

I guess she can pass for a 35 year old. Maybe.



Give it to Anne. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I would die for AnnE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a feeling she's going to underwhelm as Cap Marvel Reply

Thread

Link

i watched room finally and she was very very good. but i dont get people saying oh she should have j law's career etc. j law is just as talented as brie but because she is bigger (and a racist and a homophobe but most people do not remember that) she is not cool to be liked...the backlash for brie will come when she does captain marvel Reply

Thread

Link

brie is way more talented than jlaw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually know who Woodhull is but that's because this person I used to follow on lj said her mother wrote a screenplay about her that never got made. :(



I hope they get a woman director for this, especially since Larson is a producer. Reply

Thread

Link

i really hope this film doesnt gloss over america's racism. I know brie has said some good shit but this is till hollywood, and white ppl always let me down. Reply

Thread

Link

not here for the fact that this could/should be going to an older actress

i'm fucking sick of 20-something white women being given roles that are meant for older women. Reply

Thread

Link

hmm hope it's good but unless a director gets attached soon it sounds like one of those projects that stays in development for years... Reply

Thread

Link

amazon film in development for years not likely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link