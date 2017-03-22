March 22nd, 2017, 09:59 pm just444 Allison Williams: 'Y'all Males Are Really Simple' sourceAfter James compliments Allison Williams on her transformation to blond, Allison explains the simple change she saw in men post hair dye. Tagged: actor / actress, celebrity head shaving / hair, girls (hbo), late night talk show Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 310310 comments Add comment
lose lose situation
I personally prefer red as my pain in the ass to maintain drastic hair color change, since it helps convey my rage.
Edited at 2017-03-22 11:26 pm (UTC)
I stared at him coldly and said "No" in the most deadpan voice I could manage, and kept walking. He looked both bewildered and weirdly disappointed, and didn't say anything back, lmao.
this reminds me of when hilary duff talked about finally being taken more seriously once she dyed her hair brown
brunettes dont have it as easy