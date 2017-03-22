She's looks awful as a blonde. Reply

It does not suit her at all. Reply

it's too yellow imo maybe if it was ashier she'd look better Reply

Maybe next time she has to go blonde for a role, they'll choose a better shade. Reply

she did it for a photoshoot, not even a role. tragicp Reply

It's a horrible shade Reply

Adding to the other comments it's a bad shade for her. It washes her out. Reply

It makes her look like a less horse toothed version of Emma Roberts Reply

she looks really good as a blonde, but not that shade. she needs a more ice blonde than this yellow Vicki Gunvalson look. Reply

she looks like every other avg blonde, not awful Reply

i don't think the blonde really suits her (her eyebrows seem too dark/filled in?), but if she's gonna keep it she should invest in a toner or some purple shampoo Reply

Why are so many brunettes going blonde lately? Traitors Reply

They have more fun Reply

Phasing the brunettes out of Hollywood was one of Trump's campaign promises to himself. Reply

I don't really know why anyone wants to go blonde unless you're planning on dyeing your hair a fun color later Reply

mte, blonde is not only super hard to pull off but it's also a nightmare to keep up.



lose lose situation Reply

yea most brunettes cannot pull of blonde tbh Reply

Awful breakups?



I personally prefer red as my pain in the ass to maintain drastic hair color change, since it helps convey my rage. Reply

i'm going from brunette to blonde next month. though that's mostly because i've always wanted to do it and i'm almost 30 so i thought why not? i'll probably be back to brunette or even red by the end of the year lol. Reply

eurocentric beauty standards that permeate every aspect of our concepts of beauty T B H



Edited at 2017-03-22 11:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Homegirl needs to lighten her brows if she's gonna go with that hair color Reply

That particular shade of blonde doesn't really work for her. A more ashy blonde, maybe. Reply

Yeah she needs to find a color that works a little better with her skin tone. This looks like she stopped after she bleached it to lighten it and forgot to do the step where she dyed it the intended color. Reply

She didn't choose it, it's for something she's filming. She doesn't like it, either. Reply

....they dyed her hair for the Allure cover article during the Get Out press junkets. and she said she let them do it because it was nice breaking away from Marnie since the show is ending. like, a magazine did it for her....ive never heard her mention anything for this being filming. Reply

Eek, men are weird Reply

Darker hair draws more attention to the face that's why lol Reply

i dont hate the hair as much i did with the Allure cover tbqh. she does look more generic though Reply

I feel like even though it doesn't suit her everything she said is prob accurate. I have naturally kind of dirty blonde/light brown hair, but had it dyed red for a while and men instantly became so much creepier. I had more than one ask me whether it was naturally red and when I said no they abruptly ended the conversation and walked away. Once an old man on a bike pulled up next to me while I was walking a dog to ask whether I got the dog to match my hair. Reply

Ugh, as a redhead I get way less attention than blondes but the attention that I do get can be especially creepy as fuck. Reply

Yeah guys who are into redheads (or at least in my experience) are really like... specific about it, idk. Reply

I used to dye my hair red. One day, I was walking down the street and I passed a group of guys. One of them called out to me, "Hey. Hey! I heard redheads are the craziest in bed! Is that true?"



I stared at him coldly and said "No" in the most deadpan voice I could manage, and kept walking. He looked both bewildered and weirdly disappointed, and didn't say anything back, lmao. Reply

SAME. I've been getting the creeps since I was 12. Reply

My sister is a ginger (my natural hair is dark red, but rn it's blue) and she gets the GROSSEST fetishy guys messaging her. Reply

dumbasses jfc



this reminds me of when hilary duff talked about finally being taken more seriously once she dyed her hair brown Reply

I was going to go red a few years back and my FWB at the time was like "that's exciting, I've never played with fire before...." and that prettyyyyyyyy much killed it for me. Reply

old men are the creepiest about red hair. my best friend growing up was a red head and the comments she got from older men when she was a CHILD holy fuck. Reply

Yeah I have naturally red hair and I've had to put up with a number of gross "does the carpet match the drapes?" kinds of comments over the years Reply

as a natural redhead, growing up i got the creepiest questions from men like no thank you. as i got older it became less apparent it was natural and faded out brownish so the questions mostly stopped. but so gross. Reply

Parent

there is something about allison that can look very... harsh/hard onscreen, and that particular blonde doesn't help things. and it just doesn't look good at all. Reply

she looks hard/harsh because she is starving herself and the effort is showing on her haggard face. lena is much better looking imo Reply

oop Reply

Yea she looked way better with a bit more weight on her. Reply

pls lena isn't better looking that dog shit Reply

She didn't lie though, dudes are so into basic blondes. But they're also into basic white girls in general so she needs to sit lmaooo, thats the standard for attractiveness Reply

Yea youre face doesnt matter if you're semi thin and blonde lol Reply

blonde hair really does equal instant attractiveness to a lot of people (not just dudes sometimes) despite what the person actually looks like. Reply

ia it's also crazy how guys will deny it when you bring it up in conversation with them but this is a very real phenomenon Reply

Men finding Iggy Azalea hot confirmed for me once and for all all you need is long blonde hair to be a bombshell Reply

lol mte be white and thin and you're set Reply

Yup Reply

nah blonde and thin actually

brunettes dont have it as easy Reply

IDK, IA but I think she's pretty. Someone on here said she looks like a politician's wife. Super accurate. Reply

man, i was gonna dye my hair blonde ... but after all these comments i don't want to ahah. stop @ men. Reply

Darren Criss is annoying as ever. Being blonde makes her seem skinnier to me or she has gotten skinnier. Reply

she's lost quite a bit of weight since the first few seasons of girls



Yeah cause she used to look good. This does not look good on her at all Reply

she has gotten skinnier progressively since girls started. either it's an ED or she wants to be Hollywood thin Reply

she looks painfully thin in the current Girls eps Reply

He's insufferable. He's also gay. No one can convince me otherwise. Reply

she lost a bunch of weight to be the fashion darling from the girls cast, which still hasn't happened Reply

I didn't click the video first so I thought you were calling her Darren Criss. Reply

wait he says he's NOT gay? never wouldve known Reply

