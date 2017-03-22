Professional potato Ansel Elgort covers 'City of Stars'
The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort apparently does not want you to forget that he and his struggle music career exist. Yesterday he took to his Instagram to post his own cover of the
Source
I legitimately thought he was wearing a shirt of RPattz kissing a woman in a Cleopatra Halloween costume for a minute.
That said, I've never liked this singing potato, but he's been so vocal about his hatred for Trump, I vowed I'd never say anything bad about him again.
(lin was robbed!!!!!!!!!!!1)
not that City of Stars did either tho
do not pass go
do not collect $200
you lose
goodbye
I don't like how he sings this.
http://irenebrination.typepad.com/.a/6a
I just wanna deep fry the two of them and eat them with salt and vinegar 😋
Edited at 2017-03-22 08:51 pm (UTC)
otherSUPERIOR spud brethren Miles Teller
ftfy
why are u punishing me
LMAOOOOOO AT THE LEATHER AND THE MOON WALKING WHEEZING
What is he in?
What does he do?