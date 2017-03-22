Professional potato Ansel Elgort covers 'City of Stars'

Is he still trying to happen? Pass. Reply

Gotta keep his name out there somehow since he lost out on that young Han Solo role. Reply

He posted that his upcoming movie has 100% on rotten tomatoes and it's like bruh the movie comes out in August Reply

I could really go for a broccoli and cheese baked potato right now. Reply

mmm with some bacon or ham Reply

I put half a baked potato and cheese in my omelet this morning and it was delicious. I was all out of any other possible omelet filling, and surprised it worked so well.



That said, I've never liked this singing potato, but he's been so vocal about his hatred for Trump, I vowed I'd never say anything bad about him again. Reply

I just melted some cheese on a muffin. Reply

mmmmmmmmmmmmmm Reply

Now I'm hungry again. 😭 Reply

omg just when i thought this song couldn't get anymore forgettable



(lin was robbed!!!!!!!!!!!1) Reply

I really don't care for this song. Like even when John Legend performed it I felt very meh. His version of the audition song was wonderful though. Reply

yeah i probably enjoyed la la land more than the average ontder and enjoyed the performances of the song in the film, but i haven't had the desire to listen to it again since i first saw it in january. but i'm also a musical stan and expect more out of my songs i guess. :( Reply

I love Lin but that song is nothing special at all & def didn't deserve the Oscar



not that City of Stars did either tho Reply

Yeah, I literally don't remember how City of Stars goes. Reply

i think city of stars really added to the feel of the movie even though as a standalone song it is so so. in that way it is more cinematic than lin's song Reply

I'm still mad. Does anyone remember any words to this song beyond "City of stars..."? Cause I don't. Reply

AUDITION was robbed (even tho i wanted how far i'll go to win tbh) Reply

no

do not pass go

do not collect $200

you lose

goodbye Reply

That gif tho....why would you waste a good cigarette like that (don't smoke kids)



I don't like how he sings this. Reply

bc faux deep intellectualism is John Green's bread and butter Reply

Oh shit in forgot that was John Green. It all makes sense now. Reply

Wasting a cigarette? Should have put it to good use developing lung cancer I guess Reply

is he still DJ'ing? Reply

Lol YES DJ Ansolo can't stop won't stop Reply

Honestly, what the hell IS he wearing?



I like the touch of the crystal. Reply

mte I'm trying to figure it out, the image looks vaguely familiar Reply

http://irenebrination.typepad.com/.a/6a 00e55290e7c4883301b7c8095ad2970b-800wi

A Prada shirt inspired by a painting of Cleopatra kissing a Marine by French artist, illustrator, writer, director and porn actor Christophe Chemin Reply

it certainly works a lot better as a painting than a shirt. Reply

Thank you for identifying that it's Prada. The singer of my favourite band (Johnossi) has been wearing it over and over and idgi Reply

He's looking extra starchy and I love me some starch. Reply

ew stop Reply

I can't help it. I'm a sucker for him and his spuddy brother Miles :(



I just wanna deep fry the two of them and eat them with salt and vinegar 😋



Edited at 2017-03-22 08:51 pm (UTC) Reply

He's a douche but annoyingly I find him super attractive but omg I hateee when he sings it's too much second hand embarrassment Reply

Was he the original white guy who was meant to play the role? Reply

No that was his other spud brethren Miles Teller. Reply

lmao Reply

Spud brethren lmao Reply

No that was his other SUPERIOR spud brethren Miles Teller



ftfy Reply

No, that was Miles Teller. Reply

If y'all haven't watched this yet, YOU MUST. Shirtless moon walking, weird leather outfits, push ups in little black boxer briefs, it has everything! Reply

I read this comment in Stefon's voice. Reply

I am unworthy of this compliment. Reply

nnnnn the one and only time i watched this video (i don't love myself) i had this fucking song stuck in my head for at least a week



why are u punishing me Reply

WHERE ARE THE PUSH UPS I DON'T SEE THEM Reply

How DARE he? Reply

Parent

i press play and stop at the same point every single time



This was like a scene from a drug-induced nightmare. Reply

this is the worst video but I actually love this song lmao Reply

everything about this is bad but good god his acting is appalling. i cringed when he was making those faces looking directly into the camera Reply

tbh I'm getting super douchey vibes that repel me Reply

this is honestly awful and i hate his voice



LMAOOOOOO AT THE LEATHER AND THE MOON WALKING WHEEZING Reply

cackling irl @ the gif lmaoooo Reply

Who is this?

What is he in?

What does he do? Reply

Like literally the first eight words of the post. Reply

LoL Reply

Another nepotistic actor attempting to make it big in Hollywood Reply

"professional potato" still cackling hard at this accuracy Reply

