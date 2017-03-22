Katie McGrath promoted to series regular for Supergirl season 3
‘Supergirl’: Katie McGrath Promoted To Series Regular For Season 3 https://t.co/XTAsRN3ImF pic.twitter.com/bh2WIupwEM— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) March 22, 2017
-has been recurring throughout season 2
now get rid of mon-el and we're back in business
i thought she was a badass!!
Get rid of Mon-El.
I've done it with Sleepy Hollow, Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, etc. There's so much hate going, like why watch the show if it will make you miserable?
In that vein, is Mon-el's actor a series reg or just a season one? I hope not, so when CW inevitably gives him another show ONTD can bathe in the messiness of his eventual cheating on Melissa.
i've watched supergirl from the start but for some reason cannot manage to get invested in any of the characters or relationships (i think because everything is sooo rushed), but i really enjoy all the fandom drama surrounding it, it's about the only thing holding my interest in regards to the show at this point