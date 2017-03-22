She's so beautiful, and by the Tumblr looks of it, totally the love interest Supergirl should have. Reply

Cool, but can they get rid of Mon El first? Thanks.

YAS QUEEN



now get rid of mon-el and we're back in business



Edited at 2017-03-22 08:15 pm (UTC)

Fix the whole show first please. Season 2 has been terrible. I used to root for it during S1, but I can't even do that now.

I want to cheer, but this probably means the addition of six or seven new male characters too.

right?? that's about how it goes, usually.

is she worth watching s2 for? I loved Lex Luthor in Smallville so she has big shoes to fill in terms of being a Luthor for me.

Not really. Unless the last batch of S2 episodes are amazing (doubt it).

Not really.

If you like damsel in distress

nooooo



i thought she was a badass!! Reply

lol well Michael Rosenbaum can act circles around her tbh. Katie's gorgeous and I like her a lot but she's not much of an actress lol.

fix it.

I don't watch this show but I look forward to seeing her pretty face on tumblr. And all that queerbait.

I'm happy she's getting more roles since Merlin. She was fabulous in that show.

The whole cast were so much better than the show (eventually) deserved

If Merlin wasn't a dumbass and helped Morgan out everything would have been FINE. Ugh, still not over the ending.

The endless repetitions of plots, uuuuuurgh.

mte, they all deserve the best roles for slogging through that shit

NICE.



Get rid of Mon-El. Reply

Y'all if you really don't like certain characters in the show, stop watching it.



I've done it with Sleepy Hollow, Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, etc. There's so much hate going, like why watch the show if it will make you miserable?

sis i already stopped watching supergirl months ago, but i'm still excited because this means i get to see more lena luthor gifs on tumblr :')

I'm so happy the world has finally discovered her. Her Merlin days were great, but a lot of people didn't know about her.

I did! But I'm still holding out hope that they'll course correct by season 3, so I have to keep mildly cognizant of the happenings!



In that vein, is Mon-el's actor a series reg or just a season one? I hope not, so when CW inevitably gives him another show ONTD can bathe in the messiness of his eventual cheating on Melissa.

MTE, tbh. I'm too old for hate-watching. I've dropped so many shows the past couple of years because I hated certain characters. Lol It really feels good when you drop the show, too.

I'm a few episodes behind for the current season, but I just re-watched season 1 and OMG this season sucks so much. Season 1 could be a little cheesy and lame but it was a fun cheesy and a fun lame.

Her beauty always cleanses my palate from mayo Mon-El.

I haven't watched any eps past episode 5 this season. From the comments, I guess I made the right decision...?

are the mon-el/kara and magge/alex shippers that hate her/the people that ship her with kara upset about this?



i've watched supergirl from the start but for some reason cannot manage to get invested in any of the characters or relationships (i think because everything is sooo rushed), but i really enjoy all the fandom drama surrounding it, it's about the only thing holding my interest in regards to the show at this point

I don't mind Mon-El/Kara or Maggie/Alex but I also think Katie plays Lena flirty when shes in scenes with Kara so I totally get why its a ship.

