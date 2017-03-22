Snatch | official trailer 2017

some of this was filmed in the place where my dad works, that's all I know about it Reply

I wish Rupert had a bigger career. Reply

Same but I hope he still has that HP money so he doesn't do diet tea ads on Instagram like poor Tom Felton :( Reply

fuck is he really? i guess balding guys don't sell in Hollywood







also random but re: your icon; there was a blind item insinuating Jesse was cheating on his wife with Minka Kelly in Paris o_O has there been a post? Reply

Felton can still do fan conventions if he needs money Reply

I don't know why but this makes me a lil sad :/ Reply

lmao how did it come to this

poor tom Reply

scREAMING Reply

is that ed westwick/chuck bass in the still?



edit: nvm, it is.



Edited at 2017-03-22 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

i thought it was Justin Timberlake at first glance lol Reply

lmao same Reply

lmao me too Reply

so did i, poor ed westwick Reply

ME TOO Reply

Is that Stephen graham? Ilh :) Reply

BB, have you never seen Snatch? I'm concerned. (And yes, it is!) Reply

yas my fave canadian Reply

I kinda like the look of Rupert in those bowties. Reply

me fucking too!!! Reply

I loved the movie, so I might be persuaded to watch the show. "Ya penis!" Hee! Reply

I mean....I'll def need subtitles to watch this. I understood about 10% of what was said lol



Love Marc Warren tho <3 Reply

I totally thought Ed Westwick was Justin Timberlake in that still and was so confused. Reply

lol same Reply

SAME Reply

I watched the first 4 episodes but before that I read a lot of angry comments from fans of the film. So I took a break from the show and watched it and other than the name they're NOTHING alike! the show is a very very watered-down version of the film which was AMAZING! So if you're expecting it to be anything like the film you'll def be disappointed. Reply

I didn't care that much for snatch (the movie(shame shame on me I know, I have shit taste)), granted I could hardly understand what anyone was saying. So yay!! I'm totally bingeing this this weekend (unless of course I keep my Hannibal binge going) Reply

the film was a classic but i'm not sure about a whole series of this Reply

screencap is justin timberlake in disguise Reply

omg this show was so much fun! Some issues here and there but I liked it, Rupert was gr8 and Luke and Lucien looked beautiful! And I loved the ladies tbh, I wish they had had a bigger part tho.



Also, Scooter was the actual best tbh <333 Reply

Yep! This was a fun show. I love that Charlie and Chloe finally kissed in the finale.



Scooter was really great. I was worried he's going to get caught in the crossfire at the warehouse or he's going to be left behind there so I was glad that he found his way to Charlie and the gang. Reply

Yes! I adored the ending but the kiss and that Scooter was not left behind were definitely my favorite parts <333 Reply

I'm watching it, and it's alright, so far so good. But i've been home with the flu this past few days, so i guess my standards are kinda low now.. ngl it was nice to see Chuck Bass on tv again



Rupert Grint deserves a bigger career! Reply

apparently, Ed Westwick plays a Cuban gangster, so.... Reply

yeah, and it's kinda hilarious! Reply

yeah you could see him hamming it up like a wannabe tony montana, it was fucking embarrassing



i did like the show once he was gone lmao Reply

i did like the show once he was gone lmao

I agree. Not only they whitewashed the character but Westwick was horrible. Reply

