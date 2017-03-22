ms kringle

Snatch | official trailer 2017



Source

Official trailer for the series Snatch, based on the movie Snatch with Brad Pitt.
SNATCH streams free on Crackle well.. right now lol.

Starring: Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Marc Warren, Phoebe Dynevor, & Ed Westwick.

I hadn't heard of this lol, but I'll be watching for Rupert and Luke. Has anyone been watching? Thoughts?
