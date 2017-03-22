Snatch | official trailer 2017
Official trailer for the series Snatch, based on the movie Snatch with Brad Pitt.
SNATCH streams free on Crackle well.. right now lol.
Starring: Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Marc Warren, Phoebe Dynevor, & Ed Westwick.
I hadn't heard of this lol, but I'll be watching for Rupert and Luke. Has anyone been watching? Thoughts?
Love Marc Warren tho <3
Also, Scooter was the actual best tbh <333
Scooter was really great. I was worried he's going to get caught in the crossfire at the warehouse or he's going to be left behind there so I was glad that he found his way to Charlie and the gang.
Rupert Grint deserves a bigger career!
i did like the show once he was gone lmao
I agree. Not only they whitewashed the character but Westwick was horrible.