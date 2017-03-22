THE BAD BATCH Official Trailer (2017) Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves Thriller...
A dystopian love story in a Texas wasteland and set in a community of cannibals.
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, Jim Carrey, Giovanni Ribisi, Diego Luna, & Suki Waterhouse
Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, and Diego Luna in a gay porno? I'M IN!
Just kidding, this looks terrible. Also, Suki looks like LilyRose Depp.
Mostly because I would definitely watch this
but I will watch, also no matter how hard people stan for Keanu and nostaglia, he is still an awful mediocre actor
He's great in the right role, although I would def concede that those roles tend to be heavy on the physical expression (Speed, Point Break, The Matrix, John Wick etc). I think he takes direction really well, he's pretty much a blank canvas (mostly because he listens and works so damn hard). Also he has a real nose for a great project so he's made some really interesting choices. And he's just a thoroughly stand-up good dude. /stan
