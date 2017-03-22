So all the men are going to eat each other('s ass) while the sole girl in the entire community watches before disappearing to a better world. A bit extreme, but I can support it. Reply

"So all the men are going to eat each other('s ass)"





Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, and Diego Luna in a gay porno? I'M IN!



Just kidding, this looks terrible. Also, Suki looks like LilyRose Depp.









I really resent the text message that Brahndynn sent me about this.



Mostly because I would definitely watch this

loving this keanussance Reply

mte Reply

I didn't even recognize Keanu. I thought that was Wagner Moura still in his Pablo Escobar hair and stache from Narcos. Reply

I am HFT lol. That my shit. I love dat screenshot lmao. So 90s realness Reply

keanu reeves you say Reply

The trailer developed to something I did not expect. I like it tbh. Reply

looks like a H&M ad Reply

i was so not expecting keanu to be good at playing skeevy men Reply

Have you seen The Watcher ? Oh my god. That movie is creepy. He does creepy almost too well and I love him. Reply

i haven't but i'll put it in my list! idt i've ever seen him play creepy in the neon demon Reply

He is incredible in The Gift. Fucking Donnie Barksdale. Scary motherfucker. Reply

There's something about Suki Waterhouse that just annoys me. Reply

her name? Reply

i'm not feeling this trailer tbh but damn @ jason momoa :') Reply

I like the style and those smiley face shorts



Edited at 2017-03-22 08:23 pm (UTC)

I'd join any cult Keanu is the leader of Reply

its a little too stylish and ~edgy~



but I will watch, also no matter how hard people stan for Keanu and nostaglia, he is still an awful mediocre actor Reply

Tbf people who stan him usually admit it's not for talent and don't pretend he's a great actor lol Reply

His talent may be questionable but his filmography is impressive. He's been in a lot of really watchable & enjoyable movies. And he's a good dude. Reply

pm how i feel about him. he happened to be in a lot of movies that i really enjoyed as a kid and that's carried over. like... i can't get tired of watching a walk in the clouds lmao. (tbf i feel like that about a handful of other actors, like christina ricci and winona ryder!) Reply

He's great in the right role, although I would def concede that those roles tend to be heavy on the physical expression (Speed, Point Break, The Matrix, John Wick etc). I think he takes direction really well, he's pretty much a blank canvas (mostly because he listens and works so damn hard). Also he has a real nose for a great project so he's made some really interesting choices. And he's just a thoroughly stand-up good dude. /stan Reply

He's a shitty actor for sure, but he has something about him that makes you want to root for him, well at least for me he does. Reply

hmmmmmmm I'm intrigued Reply

considering i loved a girl walks home alone a night, i'll watch this Reply

This looks like a Borderlands 2 side quest. Reply

i read it as a society of cannabis and i was confused Reply

Suki Waterhouse? Isn't that the name of the character from True Blood or am I losing it? Reply

Sookie Stackhouse lmao Reply

Girl Walks Home Alone At Night was terrible, and this looks like it might be too but at the very least fun Reply

i can't wait for this. i hope when the world goes to hell, i can live with a friendly commune of body builders too. Reply

I'd watch this for Jason and Keanu Reply

I swear on my life this movie was called the Bad Bitch. Reply

some scenes look as though they're stylized for a music video or mad max tribute lmao. also what's jim carrey's role in this? Reply

That was my feeling. Like a MV. It's a little weird. I kind of dig it though. I probably wouldn't see it in theaters though. Reply

I read the title as The Bad Bitch and didn't know how to feel.



Edited at 2017-03-23 12:05 am (UTC)

lmao same Reply

Diego Luna where? Reply

Looks interesting. Reply

On the one hand, nothing about that trailer interested me. On the other hand, everything about Jason Momoa interests me. So I will see this, 100%. Reply

