All of the musical performances from Flash/Supergirl crossover ep
WARNING: SPOILERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE LAST ONE
Kara (Melissa Benoist) sings Moon River.
Music Meister (Darren Criss), Winn (Jeremy Jordan), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Malcolm (John Barrowman) sing "Put A Little Love In Your Heart)". Fun fact: Carlos used to go to school with Darren, and even used to help write songs for Starkid Productions, who made A Very Potter Musical.
Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Martin (Victor Garber) and Malcolm (John Barrowman) sing "More I Cannot Wish You".
Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) sing "Super Friend". Fun fact, this song was written by Rachel Bloom of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Barry (Grant Gustin) sings "Runnin' Home To You". Fun fact, this song was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters from La La Land.
source source source source source
ONTD, which was your fav? Did you enjoy that Darren got completely overshadowed by Jeremy Jordan and Carlos Valdez?
Kara (Melissa Benoist) sings Moon River.
Music Meister (Darren Criss), Winn (Jeremy Jordan), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Malcolm (John Barrowman) sing "Put A Little Love In Your Heart)". Fun fact: Carlos used to go to school with Darren, and even used to help write songs for Starkid Productions, who made A Very Potter Musical.
Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Martin (Victor Garber) and Malcolm (John Barrowman) sing "More I Cannot Wish You".
Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) sing "Super Friend". Fun fact, this song was written by Rachel Bloom of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Barry (Grant Gustin) sings "Runnin' Home To You". Fun fact, this song was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters from La La Land.
source source source source source
ONTD, which was your fav? Did you enjoy that Darren got completely overshadowed by Jeremy Jordan and Carlos Valdez?
also did they borrow the plot from Teen Beach Movie or something
I like how the Flash has gotten more darker and serious, while Supergirl is in la la land.
Everyone needs to stop enabling Darren Chris
Jesse and Jeremy were good !
i could swear she was a better singer on glee