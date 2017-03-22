All of the musical performances from Flash/Supergirl crossover ep

Super Friend was so cute. I could 100% tell that it was written by Rachel Bloom. Reply

I came in here to ask which song was written by her lmao Reply

I only have 1 question: So if the Music Meister was technically a "good guy" then why tf was he robbing a bank?! I don't get it. Reply

Because he had to be "captured" by the team so he could tell Iris and Mon-El how to save Kara and Barry. I mean there was tons of other ways they could have done it but lazy writing is a bank heist I guess lol Reply

I think it might have been to help wally? Like, so wally could beat him and regain his confidence back Reply

The last two <3

also did they borrow the plot from Teen Beach Movie or something Reply

omg i love teen beach movie and its sequel lol Reply

I do too haha! Reply

I am so glad that Darren Criss never released an album Reply

Unfortunately he has, kind of. And EP with his brother that is painfully mediocre. Reply

Bae teaching these amateurs how it's done in only 30 seconds, bless. Reply

Seriously, when he opened his mouth I was like "YES." Jesse's just so good. Reply

He's just so fucking good, he makes it look so easy. He conveys so much when he performs, like, how are you going to get my emotions all aflutter in 30 seconds? Reply

He really is Reply

My absolute favourite Reply

I've never really heard Jeremy sing before so I was impressed. And I'm glad they switched him from creepy love interest (ish) to comedic sidekick -- he's great at that. Reply

He's in the Last Five Years movie with Anna Kendrick and has some killerrrr vocals. Reply

I think I caught it on cable once but when I saw Anna, I peaced out. Reply

He was in the second season of nbc smash with Megan Hilty as was amazing singer. Reply

I think he was in Newsies and also the Broadway musical about Bonnie and Clyde Reply

Jeremy, Carlos and Jesse served vocals. Everyone else was pitchy Reply

Jeremy was amazing!! I love his voice sfm <333 Jesse and Carlos also did great! ♥ Reply

Felt Kara was 9 years old in this episode.



I like how the Flash has gotten more darker and serious, while Supergirl is in la la land. Reply

I thought Grant/Barry was super cute in this episode. I love Barry's friendship with Kara. Reply

Grant Gustin sings like he's a muppet. Someone did a comparison video of him singing Run Away With Me vs Jeremy Jordan and Aaron Tveit that I watched like two years ago now it still makes me cringe.



Everyone needs to stop enabling Darren Chris Reply

i just finished the episode, and all i can say is "meh". So Darren Criss just popped in to teach them a lesson about love? wtf is the point of this? couldnt they fix the romantic stuff in some other way?! dont get me wrong i love musicals, and i was a little bit excited for this episode but it was a bit of a let down.. Reply

I feel like the Flash keeps forgetting it's on season 3: we don't need Barry and the rest of the cast learning life lessons at this point. Reply

thank you OP



Jesse and Jeremy were good ! Reply

Gustin and Barrowman sound awful Reply

watching melissa b. butcher moon river was... ugh my ears did not deserve that



i could swear she was a better singer on glee Reply

She actually was a good singer on Glee...but some singers can't sing without autotune so most of that cast sounded better than they really are. Reply

