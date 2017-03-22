HARRYGIF

All of the musical performances from Flash/Supergirl crossover ep

WARNING: SPOILERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE LAST ONE


Kara (Melissa Benoist) sings Moon River.


Music Meister (Darren Criss), Winn (Jeremy Jordan), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Malcolm (John Barrowman) sing "Put A Little Love In Your Heart)". Fun fact: Carlos used to go to school with Darren, and even used to help write songs for Starkid Productions, who made A Very Potter Musical.


Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Martin (Victor Garber) and Malcolm (John Barrowman) sing "More I Cannot Wish You".


Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) sing "Super Friend". Fun fact, this song was written by Rachel Bloom of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.


Barry (Grant Gustin) sings "Runnin' Home To You". Fun fact, this song was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters from La La Land.

source source source source source

ONTD, which was your fav? Did you enjoy that Darren got completely overshadowed by Jeremy Jordan and Carlos Valdez?
Tagged: , , , ,