Dave Chappelle Talks About His New Specials

I'll start by saying I was never a fan of his stand-up but I loved the Chappelle Show. Anyway ... I watched both just today. I liked the first better than the second. Reply

Thread

Link

I rly enjoyed huge chunks of it but it made me realize just how much the culture has changed these days.



Some of the jokes did make me cringe. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, this is about my take on it. Some moments were really funny (The 'Making a Murderer' line stands out), but others... yikes. Maybe it's just me, but I'm not sure I've ever heard a funny rape joke, even when the comedian is trying to be progressive. It's just something that is ridiculously hard to pull off and I don't think Chappelle accomplished it in that first special (haven't seen the second yet). The word "rape" itself grates on my nerves because I just know... way too many horrific stories and statistics, so maybe it's just me, but idk, those parts were not that funny to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

our culture has changed so much in terms of what is acceptable to joke about, and this change seems to be very recent. i've been re-watching some of key and peele sketches on youtube, and some of their stuff probably wouldn't fly in 2017. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah my roommates were watching it and i was watching yt on my laptop nearby and ofc i took out my headphones right as he was making tons of gross transphobic jokes that they were laughing out loud at.... i'm a trans woman and i was annoyed and lowkey triggered!!! ppl will claim to be accepting but throw us under the bus for a cheap laugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have key and/pr peele responded to his comments about their show/comedy central? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know - I'd be interested to see their response. I kind of feel like Dave is over-reacting. He seems upset about nothing to be honest. He even mentioned them during his stand-up special and I'm just not really getting the issue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched the first one last night and loved it! Reply

Thread

Link

i watched them both and LOVED THEM! daves back! both are hilarious, but the 2nd one is funnier



waiting for the backlash cuz he has a lot of rape jokes :/ or rather, jokes about rape? idk Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, wouldn't you agree that his rape material were about rape, rather than making light of rape?

He was dragging Bill Cosby to filth, actually. He acknowledged it was initially hard to take the news a hero of his could do this, as I'm sure most people were.



Going by some of the comments in this post, a lot of people are getting comedy 2nd hand from tweets (as all comedy should be ingested, of course). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You could cut both specials together and make one solid one. Separate they are both kinda whatever, specially the first one. There were at least 5 punchlines that I guessed in my head like halfway through the joke. I did like the second one better but some of the jokes could pass for stuff he wrote in 2009 or something, they were a bit... Reply

Thread

Link

Heard it was pretty homophobic/transphobic so no thanks. He's outdated.



I've never liked him since he made such a big deal about male comedians "always having to wear dresses".



Like, is there something you need to tell us Dave? Reply

Thread

Link

It was a bit. I think he was trying to be cool/progressive, but... missed. He repeatedly said stuff like "a transgender," like "I used to work with a transgender." And of course the stock jokes about men in heels, how ~craaaaazy~ reassignment surgery is, etc. And then he tries to say that he's a feminist but he won't buy into "oppression Olympics" between women and African Americans, which was funny in some ways but in others kinda... missed the point, and of course he said absolutely nothing about people who are BOTH women and African American, so.



Perhaps it is just not my thing. I've been watching lots of comedy specials on Netflix lately and it just fell kinda flat in comparison. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been watching lots of comedy specials on Netflix lately and it just fell kinda flat in comparison.



If I may ask, which do you recommend? I'm looking for something new to watch on Netflix. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's interesting that he said he doesn't play oppression olympics when he joked about trans women having it easier than black ppl... bc clearly poc can't be trans... like that joke irked me bc trans woc are often the biggest targets of hate crimes like... intersectionality, bro. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should watch it yourself and not let ontd make your opinions.

Though, that's my advice on anything on ontd tbh :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some of it was kind of tone deaf, but he acknowledges that people should be able to live their lives without judgement even if he doesn't understand it. To me, it felt like someone working through their prejudices, which can be messy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait he has 3 kids? i thought it was only 2 Reply

Thread

Link

Wonder if he will get any backlash for the rape jokes, etc. Reply

Thread

Link

Trash defends trash, sis.



He's getting some heat for the rape, homophobic, and transphobic jokes but more defenders than anything unfortunately.



He also went after Key and Peele for "stealing" his show LOL he should have stayed gone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you watch the special or? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so? that didn't stop it from bringing the rest of the show down, in my opinion, waffletaco. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no ty. the chappelle show was funny back in the day, but now it's cancelled. Reply

Thread

Link

Well, he left the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There were definitely some funny moments (his bit about Jay-Z, Beyonce, and "shut the fuck up" money had me choking) but the rape jokes and his section on trans/gay people really dragged both specials down. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved when he was talking about taking his son to go see Kevin Hart. So funny. But I agree, some of the jokes dragged a bit. But overall I enjoyed the first one. No special is amazing the entire way though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my god that "shut the fuck up" money bit. Totally agree with everything you said here. Lots of long stretches in the special that had me just sitting watching (or, actually, disagreeing/arguing with him in my head), not laughing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His rape material wasn't pro rape or anything... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

twitter has been dragging him for the homophobia/transphobia so pass Reply

Thread

Link

Gonna watch it soon Reply

Thread

Link

Rape and other shit, it's a hard pass Reply

Thread

Link

am gonna watch it cuz i used to love him but know him and am sure he said some offensive shit...i wanna see and judge for myself. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to love him too. But I don't need to watch to know that he doesn't deserve views when he's saying that trans women go to clubs to trick guys into fucking them.



Next. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link