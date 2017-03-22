Dave Chappelle Talks About His New Specials
Dave Chappelle was on Jimmy Kimmel last night to promote his new Netflix specials (which are up now!) and talked about his deal with Netflix, his kids, and enjoying his fame.
He was also on CBS earlier in the week for a more in depth interview:
Has anyone seen the new specials? I'm just about to watch the first one!
Source 1 2 3
He was also on CBS earlier in the week for a more in depth interview:
Has anyone seen the new specials? I'm just about to watch the first one!
Source 1 2 3
Some of the jokes did make me cringe.
waiting for the backlash cuz he has a lot of rape jokes :/ or rather, jokes about rape? idk
He was dragging Bill Cosby to filth, actually. He acknowledged it was initially hard to take the news a hero of his could do this, as I'm sure most people were.
Going by some of the comments in this post, a lot of people are getting comedy 2nd hand from tweets (as all comedy should be ingested, of course).
I've never liked him since he made such a big deal about male comedians "always having to wear dresses".
Like, is there something you need to tell us Dave?
Perhaps it is just not my thing. I've been watching lots of comedy specials on Netflix lately and it just fell kinda flat in comparison.
If I may ask, which do you recommend? I'm looking for something new to watch on Netflix.
Though, that's my advice on anything on ontd tbh :)
He's getting some heat for the rape, homophobic, and transphobic jokes but more defenders than anything unfortunately.
He also went after Key and Peele for "stealing" his show LOL he should have stayed gone.
Next.