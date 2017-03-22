Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger in New York

they're such a weird couple Reply

Thread

Link





I agree Liz. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His hardcore stans are having a meltdown Reply

Thread

Link

It's always the ugly ones who have the craziest stans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really is! That's weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are, and it's hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let me guess, she's evil and corrupting their precious angel Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Remember when she was married to Guillaume Canet? Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lololol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently he really did a number on her too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

feels like another parallel universe and life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He recently admitted he cheated on her with Marion on the set of Jeux d'enfants.



Edited at 2017-03-22 09:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy crap, he's 48? Reply

Thread

Link

Diane, sis, he's mad ugly, what are you doing? Reply

Thread

Link

He's kinda ugly hot Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nope just plain as day fucking ugly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You logged on just to lie? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is a lie perpetrated by his stans and I will not have it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Turns out she prefers her cucumbers rotten. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So is it confirmed that they banged while she was still with Josh or...... Reply

Thread

Link





On the way, they stopped on a corner and made out for about half an hour,



God, get a room, nobody wants to have to try and walk around you sucking face for half an hour straight in public.



Edited at 2017-03-22 07:59 pm (UTC) God, get a room, nobody wants to have to try and walk around you sucking face for half an hour straight in public. Reply

Thread

Link

I always associate that with something that teenagers do. The worst is PDA on public transport - the bus I take to work every morning is FILTHY and there are two schools on the bus route. These little 15 year olds are all over each other, amidst the filth. It's revolting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't imagine standing on a street corner making out for 30 minutes. It sounds boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's ugly but also hot it's really confusing Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like garbage personified. What's wrong with y'all? :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lack of standards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i was gonna say "you should consider loving yourself" but noticed your username and figured its much too late for that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol this cry for help Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish i had a boyfriend, ugly or no Reply

Thread

Link





it's easy find an ugly dude to date tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wrong gif omg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's me when I check OkCupid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not worth it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh love yourself girl Reply

Thread

Link

I really really hate people who cheat so I hope their relationship crumbles and leaves both of them in a bad state afterwards :) Reply

Thread

Link