Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger in New York
Despite repeatedly claiming that they're just friends, Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger were seen making out on a New York City street Tuesday night.
The pair left Reedus' home and walked to a bar where they hung out for four hours, then walked to a second bar holding hands. On the way, they stopped on a corner and made out for about half an hour, eyewitnesses told E! News.
Reedus, 48, and Kruger, 40, met on the set of their 2015 film Sky and there were rumors that their relationship was behind Kruger's breakup with longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson last summer, after media reports that she was seen making out in a club with Reedus in December 2015 (Reedus and Kruger denied those reports).
You logged on just to lie?
On the way, they stopped on a corner and made out for about half an hour,
God, get a room, nobody wants to have to try and walk around you sucking face for half an hour straight in public.
He looks like garbage personified. What's wrong with y'all? :(
I really really hate people who cheat so I hope their relationship crumbles and leaves both of them in a bad state afterwards :)