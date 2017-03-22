Omg Josh grabbing him and being all "FUCK WHAT YOU WANT! THINK OF ME, THINK OF THEM!"



also ginger switch lol:





Edited at 2017-03-22 07:51 pm (UTC) haha always wanted this!also ginger switch lol:

KJ looks so basic as a brunette, the red looks good on him imo Reply

it would if they did a better dye job imo Reply

Lmao he looks basic with any hair color wtf?!? Reply

Archie was so fucking terrible on Shortland Street. The scenes between him and the guy who plays Jack were painful. Wood acting against wood. The difference is, the guy playing Jack has improved massively, whereas this guy? Eh. Reply

only here for the troll comments Reply

I never realized just how much Rupert Grint looks like Stephen Merchant. Reply

But no? His forehead and up, maybe. Reply

When he's wearing the glasses they look jarringly similar. Reply

he was so good in logan Reply

I watched a standup of his once and he did a bit about how when he takes off his glasses for sex he has to get real close to see anything and he ends up looking like a Victorian child snatcher and now that's all I can ever see in his face. Reply

they dont really look that alike to me other than being gingers.



ed is ridiculously gross looking, most people that look bad in photographs look much better in motion imo but ed just looks worse Reply

mte. he's scarier in motion. ive seen him irl and he was appalling-looking. i shuddered Reply

LMAO I'm sorry you had to experience that Reply

lmao Reply

dead Reply

screaming Reply

GROCE Reply

Awhile ago, I realized Rupert looks like a red-haired version of my middle-school crush. That guy was an asshole and I think that's why I never quite took a liking to Rupert.



I've seen the error of my ways. Reply

i should be alarmed that the potter kids are nearly pushing 30 nowadays



like it's weird hearing about celebs being so much younger than them, when you're so used to them being kids. it also doesn't help that post potter most of them haven't been around too much publicly Reply

omg Reply

Lol I like how he just goes along with it whenever people assume he's Ed.



A girl I know has a dad who looks like Kevin Bacon and he'll sign autographs and take pictures with people. Reply

From the eyebrows up Ron looks like a 4 year old. IDK maybe it's the way his hair is Reply

I think Rupert's done this before:



I love this video idec Reply

lmao when this video came out, i randomly saw parts of it and thought rupert was pursing a career in music and using ed sheeran as his stage name Reply

LMAO This how you tell a true ginger, them eyebrows are non existent because they are so blond. I just recently found out he did this video because I like Ed, but I never watch his music videos because he's ugly. Reply

I love this. I've been enjoying watching Rupert promote something ahahah Reply

Jesus Christ Ed is fucking ugly. Reply

