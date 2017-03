Four days now and still this lineup is pretty shit. It's been so downhill the last couple of years. Reply

Thread

Link

better than ACL's. this year was embarrassing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. there's only three acts i'd want to see, otherwise it's people i've already seen or don't want to see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All the festivals have shit lineups this year, honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Modern Lolla peaked in 2008. The best thing to do there is to recoup your costs by selling overpriced joints to fratty suburbanites. Reply

Thread

Link

It's like a family friendly stage for kidz~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I mean, festivals have been catering more to families for awhile but this is stupid as hell Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hmm..somehow it seems kind of...not great? I don't know. There's some awesome musicians on the lineup but I kind of expect more for such a large festival. Nice to see PUP there though and I've been loving Mac Demarco's new stuff. Interesting to see Liam Gallagher on the list - I'm curious what his new stuff is going to sound like. Reply

Thread

Link

lolla weekend is pretty much the worst weekend to live in the city. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd sell my soul for a chance to see The Killers. Reply

Thread

Link

An equal trade. They're amazing live. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've seen them about a dozen times since their first album. i had a blast in vegas last year when they had the 10 year anniversary for sam's town. my most memorable performance of theirs is also seeing them last year at gov ball where we waited for them in the pouring, pouring rain, like it was almost flash floods rain, over an hour before the show was set to start and right before they came on stage the heavens opened up and the rain ceased. we all were so pumped and everybody was jumping up and down screaming our heads off along to the music as they were performing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw them a few years ago for the first time and it was so fun. Everyone was having a blast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When you get a chance, definitely do it. They're SO good live. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Worth it tbh. Seen TK and Brandon twice each and they were gloriois experiences. I just hope this means we get nee music this year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're amazing live. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mud is why i can't do glastonbury. no ty. i'll stick to latitude day tickets thanks Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, another music fest with Lorde and Banks that I won't be able to go to Reply

Thread

Link

Aww Kevin Devine. Reply

Thread

Link

This is easily the best all around lineup for the 2017 NA festivals. I'd love to go but The Killers are playing near me and I'd rather just save a plane flight. Reply

Thread

Link

grouplove is possibly one of the worst bands ever Reply

Thread

Link

i love the killers but it's wild 2 me that they're still headliners Reply

Thread

Link

They're perfect to headline festivals imo. Brandon is a really engaging performer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia completely and ik they're a big festival draw but i'm a stan so i'm always surprised when the general public agrees w us too given how few hits they've had in recent years Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the dice was loaded from the start Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They're still huge boo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their biggest hits are extremely well known. great for a crowd to sing along to. i'm a casual fan and i think i still remember the lyrics to mr brightside and when you were young by heart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. as they should be. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a huge stan but tbh I'm surprised, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate Muse. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe they're so popular. They're honestly one of the worst bands I've ever heard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too. every boring song sounds the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is my favorite overall of all the US festivals so far this year. Reply

Thread

Link