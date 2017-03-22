'Deadpool 2': Michael Shannon Frontrunner to Play Cable
Exclusive: Michael Shannon frontrunner to play Cable in #Deadpool2 https://t.co/sBrCFOPi5o pic.twitter.com/ErKekD6noa— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 22 mars 2017
Michael Shannon is the frontrunner to play Cable in “Deadpool 2.”
Cable is described as in many ways being the opposite of Deadpool: a man who is a leader and used to being obeyed, who is very controlled but with an aura of simmering violence.
Zazie Beetz is already cast as Domino.
source
Didn't care for him as Zod but that's not all on him.
do it, Michael
his Actors on Actors thing with Kylo Ren was amazing
Here's hoping the script for 2 is leagues better than Deadpool