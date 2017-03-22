'Deadpool 2': Michael Shannon Frontrunner to Play Cable

I'm down for this. Reply

Cue all the "oh nooooo now I'll have to watch this for him!" comments :P Reply

Guess I should have saved the comment for the official announcement lol, I was guessing based on how the Janelle Monae rumor post went :P Reply

I saw Man of Steel. Fool me once, etc. Reply

dont do it Mike Reply

Here for this Reply

I'd prefer the Stranger Things guy but I'm not opposed to this. I think.



Didn't care for him as Zod but that's not all on him.



Reply

Same on the Stranger Things actor Reply

I'm not well versed on Cable other than the basics but he seems to fit the character better. Reply

Which guy? Reply

Do it. I was going to watch this regardless since I loved the first one, but this would be great.



do it, Michael Reply

I am so attracted to him. Reply

Embrace it. Reply

Oh I do. He has a really interesting face and is very soft spoken so I looooove that. Reply

You have good taste. Reply

it's his voice. i love his voice. Reply

Yes Gawd, YAS. Give this man all the coins and the platform of a major press tour! Reply

He looked so good during the Man of Steel tour *weeps* Reply

I met him during a press run for Midnight Special and he was honestly so fucking cool that I was sweating I was nervous. Reply

christ how does he make smoking look so sexual Reply

Bless u for blessing us with gifs, sis Reply

did he french inhale? Reply

poor thirsty Stephen Lang Reply

Your icon is hilarious. Reply

I'm good with this. Reply

I kind of got the impression that he wouldn't want to do another superhero movie since he seems bored of still answering questions about his DC stint. But I'm always here for the world's sexiest Lego block so get that Marvel money, I guess. Reply

Ben Affleck says hi Reply

Decent casting



Here's hoping the script for 2 is leagues better than Deadpool Reply

