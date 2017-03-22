'Deadpool 2': Michael Shannon Frontrunner to Play Cable



Michael Shannon is the frontrunner to play Cable in “Deadpool 2.”

Cable is described as in many ways being the opposite of Deadpool: a man who is a leader and used to being obeyed, who is very controlled but with an aura of simmering violence.

Zazie Beetz is already cast as Domino.

