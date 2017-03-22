Was Naomi Scott in the "The Martian" starring Matt Damon?
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Naomi Scott reveals that she had a small part in The Martian (with Matt Damon).
Naomi Scott was invited to the screening only to find out she was cut from the movie. Likewise, Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at running out of time for Matt Damon.
- When throwing the first pitch, she wanted to prove that girls can throw just as good as boys after someone made a comment that "it's really cute when girls throw underarm"
- When she was young, she would dress up as the Pink Power Ranger.
ONTD, were you cut from a movie?
Source: Clip 1 | Clip 2 | Clip 3
funny you should mention this but Matt Damon cut my small part out from "Good Will Hunting."
i'm glad Jimmy Kimmel is here to eXpose him for the thirst level basura he is. tbh.
Not from a movie but once my friend and I were interviewed at a music festival where they asked us who we were excited to see, what we loved most about the festival, ect. Anyway, we thought we did a pretty good job on camera. The interviewer even gave us the link of where our video would be posted and I was so excited to see it only to see our interview got cut. Womp, womp.
Metacritic has the movie at 42
RT has 45% (4.9/10)
I'm going to see this. It seems like it'll be a really campy movie.
this Jimmy Kimmel/Matt Damon "feud" shtick is getting old.
I was cut from a commercial when I was 6. My local Fox affiliate was filming a commercial at the mall and they picked me to be in it along with a group of probably a dozen other kids. The first part was just cuts of kids saying what their favorite show to watch on the channel was, and then at the end we all said, "You're watching the Fox Kids Club!".
I was in the last part, but the part where I said my favorite show was cut. I was devestated, and that's how my television career ended.
but i was in the crowd during one of the games!
I filmed a scene for "Salo," but it was cut because it was too extreme for the film.
"..in AN ANIMATION!"