Was Naomi Scott in the "The Martian" starring Matt Damon?

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Naomi Scott reveals that she had a small part in The Martian (with Matt Damon).



Naomi Scott was invited to the screening only to find out she was cut from the movie. Likewise, Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at running out of time for Matt Damon.



- When throwing the first pitch, she wanted to prove that girls can throw just as good as boys after someone made a comment that "it's really cute when girls throw underarm"



- When she was young, she would dress up as the Pink Power Ranger.

ONTD, were you cut from a movie?

Source: Clip 1 | Clip 2 | Clip 3
