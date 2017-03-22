Was Naomi Scott in the "The Martian" starring Matt Damon?

Dang, she's a chatty kathy, reminds me of Adele a bit. I like her! Excited to see this. Reply

ONTD, were you cut from a movie?



funny you should mention this but Matt Damon cut my small part out from "Good Will Hunting."



i'm glad Jimmy Kimmel is here to eXpose him for the thirst level basura he is. tbh.

i mostly remember her from terra nova. still bitter about what a flop that show was.

Same. So much unrealized potential. Reply

Thread



I want to see the movie for her snd that cute asian dude.

Not from a movie but once my friend and I were interviewed at a music festival where they asked us who we were excited to see, what we loved most about the festival, ect. Anyway, we thought we did a pretty good job on camera. The interviewer even gave us the link of where our video would be posted and I was so excited to see it only to see our interview got cut. Womp, womp.

omggggg i had something similar to me! it was in london where these random people interview you at various events. i was interviewed at wimbledon and they used that clip even though i was talking out of my ass. then i went to the itunes festival like 2 weeks later to see my fav band and they interviewed me again and they never uploaded my interview lmao.

Thread



Same thing for me at New York Comic Con! I was interviewed for The Talking Dead's first season and then they never used my segment.

Thread



She seems really cute



Metacritic has the movie at 42

RT has 45% (4.9/10)

if you see some of the negative reviews tho, they fault it on a few shitty reasons. not saying it deserves a 100% but everyone is pretty much saying it's a fun movie despite its flaws.

Thread



I was cut from a tv show. But I wasn't upset. It was to be expected.



I'm going to see this. It seems like it'll be a really campy movie.



Edited at 2017-03-22 07:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Let's stan these pop star power ranger poc queens!!!!







Reply

loved lemonade mouth. fuck Disney for shelving a sequel, yet they are probably gonna make a teen beach 3, 4 & 5.

Thread



I wanna see the movie but it seems way too Jason focused and Ludi Lin who plays Zack(who is easily the hottest in that cast) seems to be getting the least screen time in all the promos I've seen. Reply

yeah i think the movie focuses a lot of red pink and blue but there was a clip of ludi talking about tension with zack and jason so hopefully there is an angry shirtless wresting scene of them ^__^

Thread



Power Rangers always focuses on the Red Ranger and/or Tommy, lol.

Thread



never personally cut from a movie but shots ive slaved over have been cut many times which is soul crushing



Edited at 2017-03-22 07:03 pm (UTC) Reply

I've only seen her in Lemonade Mouth but she's talented & cute. Hope this movie does well tbh.

Is the sixth ranger in this movie?

No, but in interviews they have been hinting at Tommy joining in the sequel *cough if that ever happens*

Thread



The Martian ppl also cast her (Indian) as a character named RYOKO (Japanese). Like I don't mind usually when East Asians play other East Asians but that's a pretty far difference. Reply

omg she's so cute!

I've liked her since Lemonade Mouth.

this Jimmy Kimmel/Matt Damon "feud" shtick is getting old.

I was cut from a commercial when I was 6. My local Fox affiliate was filming a commercial at the mall and they picked me to be in it along with a group of probably a dozen other kids. The first part was just cuts of kids saying what their favorite show to watch on the channel was, and then at the end we all said, "You're watching the Fox Kids Club!".



I was in the last part, but the part where I said my favorite show was cut. I was devestated, and that's how my television career ended. Reply

lmao at the wicket keeper. as someone who plays watches and occasionally plays cricket and doesn't know much about baseball, I would have said the same.



Edited at 2017-03-22 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

i was in the replacements with genen hackman and...keanu, i think? lol idk never saw the movie



but i was in the crowd during one of the games! Reply

I filmed a scene for "Salo," but it was cut because it was too extreme for the film.

"..in AN ANIMATION!"

She is so cute. I enjoyed this interview. I liked her since Lemonade Mouth and thought she was good on Terra Nova even though that show wasn't the greatest.

