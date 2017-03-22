ONTD Roundup

My friend flew into London THIS MORNING.



Thankfully, her hotel is on the other side of the river and they had no intention to go out today but damn the timing. Reply

Thread

Link

oh how awful... my boss goes to london all the time. so scary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh God :/ It's pretty scary here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait what happened in London? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just woke up man wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless her heart <3 I'm supposed to be flying out there in two weeks, we'll see what happens. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've been keeping track of all my london friends. i used to live there, it's intense to witness this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so glad they're safe <3 The UK been having these discussions recently about banning large electrical devices from certain flights because the government had been getting tips from the dark web etc on a terrorist attack :/ so fr if ANYONE ever sees anything suspicious on reddit or 4chan they should report it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so crazy, i could see 3 helicopters circling Westminster from my office earlier but it's quietened down a bit now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My fiance is at a bachelor party rn and he was the deciding vote between London and Charleston. I'm so glad he ended up picking Charleston.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck right as i'm about to be on a work call



ugh... i'm already getting yelled at today because my boss assumes i'm stupid Reply

Thread

Link

screw ur boss. they are LUCKY to have you <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww thanks bb <333



basically right after he was like "you're not leaving me are you???"



like bruh keep up that attitude and i'll have to Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hi Brahndynn. Reply

Thread

Link

hello Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Briana Reply

Thread

Link

Matt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Courtney Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

charles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

icu trying to steal identities 0_o



Jessica Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Liz Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Becky Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

britney



Hillary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People like anonymity here and you're asking our names.



Like everybody is going to tell you their real name. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

if i tell you i'll have to kill you Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Heather Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Richard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eric Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anastasia (I go by a TON of other names though) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ivanka Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

babar



i was stupid enough to make an lj account with my name years ago, so no point keeping my name hidden Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yekaterina petrovna zamolodchikova

but your dad just calls me katya Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

poopanna Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Samantha :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joey Joe Joe Junior Shabadoo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Karla Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Katharine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nicole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beyonce Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jessica Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

David Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ariana Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I slept like an hour last night and for the next 24 hours I'm on call :( No sleep for me, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

It was so nice yesterday and now it's back in the thirties...and windy lol. At least it's sunny, I don't mind cold days as much when there's sun. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, it was like spring yesterday and now we're under an extreme cold alert D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Making adult friends is hard but I moved to this new city 3 months ago and I already have more female friends than I've ever had. It's such a good feeling. Everyone has their issues sure, but there's no cattiness or bullshit with these women. I think I'm in love. Reply

Thread

Link

That's awesome, how'd you meet them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Through a friend who dated one of my friends in college. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so cool! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

word HOW DO YOU MEET THEM



i have met a few but they're like, casual friends, not come over and hang out friends Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aww yay



I want more female friends in my life once I settle down in my new city, definitely a goal of mine Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sounds good :)



Adding to all the others asking - HOW did you meet new people?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that is wonderful :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol sure Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Being a golden named Biden is very fitting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





A View to Kill





Save a Prayer





Rio (Saxophone solo)





The two hours flew by so fast i was upset when it ended. Like...i might be a little legit in love with them now. It was a casual like at first but now I think it's true love Yall Duran Duran was so good omgA View to KillSave a PrayerRio (Saxophone solo)The two hours flew by so fast i was upset when it ended. Like...i might be a little legit in love with them now. It was a casual like at first but now I think it's true love Reply

Thread

Link

lol awwwww I bet they're fun live!! Glad you had fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its awesome you got to see them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaas glad you had fun! i love them sfm wish i had the chance to see them live too :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't know they were on tour! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to nap. Reply

Thread

Link

i've got an an interview for a cool job on friday. what are your best interview tips/pointers? also send me good vibezzzz please for this friday! Reply

Thread

Link

I suck at interviewing but i can give you good vibes lol. Good luck!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In my experience, potential employers really like when you ask them questions at the end of the interview. For example, can you describe a typical day at [work place]? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that's a great question. i need to remember that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, also ask about benefits. I've always gotten a positive reaction to asking about the company's involvement with the community too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good vibes sent! make sure you have some good questions in mind for the end of the interview, be confident, and don't be afraid to brag about yourself a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have several anecdotes about where you solved a problem, dealt with disagreements, showed initiative, etc. Then try to get answers prepared for typical interview questions, like strengths and weaknesses, a time you overcame a problem, that kind of thing. Questions are good but be mindful of what you're asking - don't ask about salary out of the gate obviously, don't look like you haven't done your research and ask what the company does, focus more on the day to day and picturing yourself in the role, if that makes sense! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ask good questions and also ask what their favorite experience/project working for said company is, that way you'll get a feel for the culture. Have 3 ways to describe yourself. If the company has core values, look them up and play into that during your interview.



Good luck! 🍀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have good posture -- don't slouch. Stay cheerful with a smile and keep answers short (don't ramble! my worst flaw tbh). If you're a woman, wear a dress or skirt -- men are intimidated by a woman in pants. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

look up the s.t.a.r interviewing system! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leaving work early today. 🙂



To go to the dentist. 🙁 Reply

Thread

Link

i was just accepted as an aspca volunteer. i wasn't expecting it tbh bc earlier this month i was accepted into another shelter volunteer program and it seemed like the aspca was harder to get into (esp since my available hours are mostly on weekends and weeknights after 6:30, and a lot of shelters need the most help during the weekdays). now i'm looking at 14 hours per month (for at least 6 months) of volunteering lmao.



i could just forego the aspca opportunity - i don't want to forego the first shelter bc i already ~committed to staying for at least 6 months, tho obviously they couldn't stop me if i just didn't go, that'd be kinda shitty - but maybe i'll be able to work with dogs!! i think i'll stick out both shelters for the required 6 months and then prob choose to go with one or the other.



Edited at 2017-03-22 04:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

werk!!!! Do both imo if you have the time! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm going to try! it's going to be killer tho bc i still have my schoolwork to keep on top of. but...dogs.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anyone still plays pokémon go? I'm excited for that water day event Reply

Thread

Link

What's the water day event? I still play but it's only to catch them lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They announced a "Water Festival" that seems to coincide with World Water Day (march 22nd) except it goes on for a week. Increased spawn rates of water pokémon including gyarados and lapras if you're lucky.



The kick is this -- someone on reddit leaked the info about an upcoming water event a couple days ago, no one believed him and called him an idiot lol, now obviously it's clear he had legit info. Along the things he leaked before he was banned was that there would be a magikarp hat available to those who have the silver magikarp badge and -- the most important part -- shinies would get introduced with magikarp during the event. There's been confirmation that the magikarp hat thing I'd in fact legit even though nothing about a correlation with the badge has been said, and no words on the shinies, but considering the guy was right on everything else I'm really really crossing my hands for a red gyarados!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg what water day event Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I play all the time! I go on lots of walks, lol. what water day event? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

im level 26 but have given up now. i dont have too many of the 2nd gens, just got and evolved what i could locally.

i wish i still cared but these events are dumb when they dont change anything about regular gameplay Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes. But I cheat. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm watching Jane the Virgin and I HATE her son.



Fuck, what a brat. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I've only finished season 2 so he's not old enough to be a brat yet, but god I hate any scene with him in it bc her "HELLO MR SWEETFACE" shit grinds my gears lol. I hate kids tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a weird nickname! I've literally never heard anybody call their kid that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I used to babysit a kid EXACTLY like that so I'm enjoying how realistic it is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link