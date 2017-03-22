Death Note | Teaser [HD] | Netflix

the anime is so sexist. no, thank you. Reply

Just give me the book. Or is there a catch about loved ones/your own life suffering. Reply

Apparently if you use it you can't go to Heaven or Hell. Reply

Oh, easy peasy Reply

So you keep on ghosting on or go to nothingness/purgatory? Reply

If I owned that notebook, so many people would be in it. Reply

SAAAAAME GIRL Reply

So many white people would be there 👀 Reply

I'm not sure if I could do it. Like, if there is a tiniest chance of me being caught and punished, it's not worth it. Not to mention the whole Raskolnikov's dilemma. Reply

same. i didn't learn from light's mistakes at all Reply

Good. GOD. This looks awful. Reply

It looks more like an action flick than a cerebral thriller. Also, Light looks busted af. If they were gonna cast a white boy, couldn't they pick one who didn't look like the tired spawn of a threeway between, Vince Vaughn, Paz de la Huerto, and Dane Dehaan?



Willem Dafoe as Ryuuku's voice was a good choice, though. Reply

I thought this was suppose to be a theatrical movie? Is it that bad they released it on Netflix? Reply

critically acclaimed movies are being released on netflix nowadays Reply

They still have more bad movies than good though, lol Reply

This version was always going to be for Netflix but an American version of Death Note has been in production hell for a bit. Reply

Netflix is spending a lot of money on original films. They just bought some movie starring WILL Smith for $90m Reply

lol hey Netflix is legit, lol Reply

This is reprehensible at this point. When will the white-washing end!



Another mark against Netflix. Reply

the visuals look fine as hell but it would've looked even better with asian americans...sigh Reply

lol Reply

LOL I was just about to post this Reply

we get to suffer with this, ghost in the shell, and iron fist :(



im so tired of it Reply

this is the only anime ive ever liked and man did i stan that series.



Im not sure why it took so long to get an american adaptation of it. Reply

Have you read the original manga? The show is good but at the second half of the series they really rushed through everything. Reply

Yes I've read the manga and I kind of pretend most of the stuff in the second half didn't actually happen. The new characters were dull and I was too attached to L. Reply

This is awful, terribly cast, and just plain wrong.



It could be good if you completely disregard the source material.



But good grief, Americans need to stay the fuck away from Japanese media. Jesus christ.



Like HOW IS THAT LIGHT. HOW. I'm............. Reply

Misa Amane became White American high school ho .



Light is so fugly .. He should play Penny Wise of IT .He doesn't need make up .



L is watchdogs live action .



Who pushing Natt Wolf ? .. His movie Paper Town flopped .



I blame Roy lee and Masi Oka .. Are they sell out .. Roy lee guy remake anything from Asia ..Why ?



Reply

I will pretend this never happened and hope the hype of the movie will lead to a manga reissue, since every copy of Death Note manga was destroyed in my country, because some girl killed herself and her ain't shit parents decided to blame it on her reading Death Note on every talk show on national tv. But the teen suicide rate is rising here hard, so maybe none of the publeshers will risk the possibility of backlash. It looks like The Last Airbender, but, somehow worse. The whole character of L is fucked because he actually shows up to press conferences himself, manga/anime L would NEVER do it

Did Paper Towns really flop? I expected it to be a huge success, considering the Boom Clap movie did so good and Cara is kinda big.

Reply

paper towns wasn't a flop but it wasn't a huge success like the movie with ansel elgort Reply

Oh That's sad ..But Deathnote is not about suicide ..Why ?? Also I kind of understand the parents feeling too .



And I have read that there are Sion Sono's Suicide Club thing was going on among with Russian teenagers .



It's called Blue Whale .



I have heard Paper town is under performing before . I still don't care about that movie lol.





















Why Keith, why? Reply

mte Reply

they're about ten years too late on this, plus they'll never recreate the potato chip scene or the all according to plan joke anyway Reply

