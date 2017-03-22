Death Note | Teaser [HD] | Netflix
What if you had the power to decide who lives and who dies?
We suggest you obey the rules. Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone's name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.
The Netflix original film is directed by Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, You’re Next) and stars Nat Wolff (Paper Towns), Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out), Paul Nakauchi (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), Shea Whigham (American Hustle) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man). Death Note will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 25th.
Willem Dafoe as Ryuuku's voice was a good choice, though.
Another mark against Netflix.
im so tired of it
Im not sure why it took so long to get an american adaptation of it.
It could be good if you completely disregard the source material.
But good grief, Americans need to stay the fuck away from Japanese media. Jesus christ.
Like HOW IS THAT LIGHT. HOW. I'm.............
Light is so fugly .. He should play Penny Wise of IT .He doesn't need make up .
L is watchdogs live action .
Who pushing Natt Wolf ? .. His movie Paper Town flopped .
I blame Roy lee and Masi Oka .. Are they sell out .. Roy lee guy remake anything from Asia ..Why ?
http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2
Did Paper Towns really flop? I expected it to be a huge success, considering the Boom Clap movie did so good and Cara is kinda big.
In Japan They published this .
Oh That's sad ..But Deathnote is not about suicide ..Why ?? Also I kind of understand the parents feeling too .
And I have read that there are Sion Sono's Suicide Club thing was going on among with Russian teenagers .
It's called Blue Whale .
I have heard Paper town is under performing before . I still don't care about that movie lol.
definitely past peak popularity