one thing that always annoy me about the movie is that laura linney left a half naked rodrigo santoro to deal with her brother who could've waited like 20mins for her to get some much needed D. and it doesnt look like she's in the special so she'll forever be a tragic story.

MTE

WORD



I still get sad every time I watch this movie again. DON'T PICK UP THE PHONE

For real!

That's what I'm saying! Like--it'll take you 20 minutes to get some dick from this guy you're in love with. An hour tops if things are going super well. Your brother is clearly in a safe place that you've deemed perfectly acceptable for EVERY OTHER MINUTE OF THE DAY when you're not with him.

Makes no damn sense.



Makes no damn sense. Reply

I always felt bad for her. Maybe cause I know firsthand the struggle she went thru

There's definitely something there about her own attachment to her brother and inability to stop worrying or caring about him so much that makes the situation a bit more complex for her to just turn off her phone and sleep with Rodrigo's character.

mte damn

That shit always pisses me off. He could've waited till tomorrow.



Edited at 2017-03-22 10:18 pm (UTC) Reply

aw, that was cute!

i have such mixed feelings about this movie but im excited for this

Keira <3

Hugh Grant still playfully salty about Colin. Bless.



I really can't wait for this. Reply

I can't remember the last time I got a red nose. My flatmate and I were joking that there should have been a scene in one of the Bridget Jones' films where they watch Love Actually.

keira and chiwetel need to be in another movie together



i hope their scene in the sequel is them rewatching their wedding video and making fun of mark's horrible cinematography Reply

That or Keira filing for a restraining order against his creepy ass.

has anyone checked Martine McCutcheon's attic??? jfc

for a painting that ages for her

She crazy

ikr? she hasn't changed a bit holy shit

She is so effing gorgeous. She was perfect in that movie. ❤

chiwetellllll

IDGAF I'm so excited.

So weird that the US does Red Nose Day and the UK does Black Friday now.

Canada does Black Friday too now and I have mixed feelings about it. That said, my parents have gotten all 3 of us TVs and my dad got like a 50 Incher for like 200$ so 🤷🏼‍♀️

my country in South America has Black Friday too lol

tho most of it is a scam (stores just increase the normal price some weeks before and use the real price as 'reduced' ones), so it's not a true one.. can't expect more from latin america's government anyway.



Edited at 2017-03-22 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

I hate that Canda does Black Friday now, but I get good deals before christmas so hey,

This score gets me emotional, LoL, I'm such a loser.

This makes me sorta sad since Alan won't be in it for obvious reasons :(

So excited for this. Laura Linney better have gotten laid

Andy's smile at the end is everything <3

Love Actually is one of my favorite movies. I excited for this. <3

Did they say how long the skit would be? H8 the movie but love the cast. Aurelia's gorgeous. Can't wait.



And f you Daniel Cleaver for robbing a Bridget trilogy from me! Reply

I read in Us Weekly that it's a 10-minute short.

Aw I loved that so much. Hugh and Colin love each other lbr & Bill Nighy is an international treasure. Excited for thisss. Chiwetel is aging gracefully & sexily. Funny how I recognized him in the day after tomorrow but I had no idea he was in LA til much later. Keira's hair looks stringy but she's lofflly

Bill Nighy really is an international treasure. He's fantastic!

That was cute.

I'm so excited for this! Too bad it'll only be 10-15 minutes (iirc) :(

chiwetel is so fine.

Living for Keira Knightley having the who aged best sign. I'm excited for this. Should be fun.

I know Love Actually is Problematic but the cast (barring the vile Martin Freeman) is so perfect. And I just love it.

But where's Colin? Y'all can't tease me like that! Do we know if he's in this?

