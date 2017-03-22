Red Nose Day Actually - official trailer
To us, #RedNoseDay is perfect! The night of Red Nose Day kicks off on May 25 at 8/7c. #RedNoseDayActually pic.twitter.com/IpD69JqDSs— NBC (@nbc) 22 mars 2017
I still get sad every time I watch this movie again. DON'T PICK UP THE PHONE
Makes no damn sense.
That shit always pisses me off. He could've waited till tomorrow.
I really can't wait for this.
i hope their scene in the sequel is them rewatching their wedding video and making fun of mark's horrible cinematography
She is so effing gorgeous. She was perfect in that movie. ❤
And f you Daniel Cleaver for robbing a Bridget trilogy from me!
Agreed.
I know Love Actually is Problematic but the cast (barring the vile Martin Freeman) is so perfect. And I just love it.