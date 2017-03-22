Aimee Mann Subscribes to the Goose Newsletter, Makes Video Starring Cat





This is my cat

Awww, what an adorable lil' nugget <3

All cats look the same to me tbh

cutie! mine looks like the one in your icon.

her little nose freckles aw

I am so here for a cat post. If I didn't have allergies, I so would have adopted one already. But alas...

I'm at home today with a migraine and laying next to one of my cats, watching this.



I'm charmed that that was her actual vet? Reply

same here, horrible migraine and a kitty jumping around my laptop. hope you feel better soon.

the vet is attractive. lol



the vet is attractive. lol Reply

I just watched the entire video with only one word in my mind:

Wut



Wut Reply

I have four cats and I love them so much.



My bfs parents are in Florida so we're keeping their 19 year old outdoor kitty in our sunroom. I hope he's OK while they're gone but i guess if he isn't, there's not a hell of a lot we can do. Ive been hanging out with him out there but he seems like he just wants to lay and be left alone. Reply

is that dry food in her dish? no good! been reading so any articles on kitty stuff that i'm thisclose to being an expert.



love aimee mann's songs from the magnolia soundtrack. the song is cute, but i'm not really gonna give it another listen anytime soon. here mostly for the cat.... and hopefully cat pictures. Reply

lol this isn't the love actually post, sorry op



Edited at 2017-03-22 05:36 pm (UTC) Reply

I love Aimee Mann...but what was this?! I am actually now afraid for her new album and a little less excited.

I'm in an Aimee Mann music video. Not this one, though.

http://healthypets.mercola.com/sites/he althypets/archive/2012/04/04/feline-hype resthesia-symptoms.aspx?x_cid=12232015HP ost



she has always been anxious (& so have i - that's why we bonded!). anyone have experience with this diagnosis?



my cat is 4 and i'm taking her to the vet tomorrow - she's showing symptoms of "feline hyperesthesia" particularly the seizure-like back muscle rippling out of nowhere

http://healthypets.mercola.com/sites/healthypets/archive/2012/04/04/feline-hyperesthesia-symptoms.aspx?x_cid=12232015HPost

she has always been anxious (& so have i - that's why we bonded!). anyone have experience with this diagnosis?

Edited at 2017-03-22 06:05 pm (UTC)

Idk but i do know the cat in this video is on anti-anxiety meds

ik u can get this hormone thing feliway? that is meant to calm them down. i use it on my cats carrier when i take her to the vets.

Okay, cats:



My cat BB (best ever) and my brother's geriatric cat Demetri. They live with my parents.





Pepper. Lives with my parents. We found her as a tiny kitten in the den of spiders underneath my parent's trailer. She's an unholy terror, but she loves my dad and she's photogenic.





My dude Imposter, current love of my life.





Roommate's cat, Fionna, as a bat.





The late great Bonsai, R.I.P.

Beautiful.



Awwww bonsai's little blep, rip Reply

imposter <3 black cats are the best

That was cute! My cat loves qtips too that little shit. He steals them out of the bathroom garbage 🐱

My cat likes tampons but fortunately she has never stolen any used ones. But she has fished unopened ones out of my purse. There were tampons under the fridge when I got a new one.

