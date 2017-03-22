Aimee Mann Subscribes to the Goose Newsletter, Makes Video Starring Cat
The video stars a cat named Goose and her owner Puloma Basu. (Puloma also co-directed with her husband Rob Hatch-Miller.) Goose joins the likes of Laura Linney and Jon Hamm who have starred in previous Aimee Mann videos. Aimee Mann wrote the song when she was homesick and saw a picture of Goose wearing a kitty cone of shame on Instagram.
Click below for some pictures of Goose and also Aimee's comments on the song and video.
“I wrote “Goose Snow Cone” when I was on tour in Ireland, on a cold and snowy day. I was feeling very homesick when I saw a picture on Instagram of a cat I know named Goose. Her fluffy white face was looking up at the camera in a very plaintive way, like a little snowball, and I started singing a little song about her that turned into a song about loneliness. I intended to change the lyrics but could never find a phrase to replace the one I started with. When it came time to make a video, I knew the original Goose had to be in it. Her owners are my friends Rob and Puloma who coincidentally produce and direct videos. One of my cats had recently gone through a long illness and I was thinking about that when I came up with the idea for the video, and I knew Puloma had to star in it, as she has a very lovely and expressive face. The vet in the video is my actual vet and he’s a great guy. It was not easy wrangling Goose but the magic of editing makes it all work!” - Aimee Mann
PS this is a cat post. Also don't worry, Goose was fine when she had the cone on. It was after she got spayed. That didn't stop me from crying when I watched the video tho. If you're wondering what's up with the q-tips, it's her fave toy.
If you want to follow Goose's adventures, check out the #goosenewsletter tag on instagram.
Mods: I submitted before adding all of the sources. Sorry! Please ignore the other post.
Awww, what an adorable lil' nugget <3
I am so here for a cat post. If I didn't have allergies, I so would have adopted one already. But alas...
I'm charmed that that was her actual vet?
the vet is attractive. lol
Wut
My bfs parents are in Florida so we're keeping their 19 year old outdoor kitty in our sunroom. I hope he's OK while they're gone but i guess if he isn't, there's not a hell of a lot we can do. Ive been hanging out with him out there but he seems like he just wants to lay and be left alone.
love aimee mann's songs from the magnolia soundtrack. the song is cute, but i'm not really gonna give it another listen anytime soon. here mostly for the cat.... and hopefully cat pictures.
she has always been anxious (& so have i - that's why we bonded!). anyone have experience with this diagnosis?
Okay, cats:
My cat BB (best ever) and my brother's geriatric cat Demetri. They live with my parents.
Pepper. Lives with my parents. We found her as a tiny kitten in the den of spiders underneath my parent's trailer. She's an unholy terror, but she loves my dad and she's photogenic.
My dude Imposter, current love of my life.
Roommate's cat, Fionna, as a bat.
The late great Bonsai, R.I.P.
Awwww bonsai's little blep, rip
heres my cat, merry. shes 3 and a half and is the best cat ever.