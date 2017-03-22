[movie] batb:dan

The View is graced by the presence of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow



Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
The panel is joined by MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow. They talk about her breaking the news in regards to 45's 2005 tax returns. The panel brings up how the returns could've been released by 45. Whoopi wonders why this year and the rest of the panel chimes in on how it was the year before Melania filed for her U.S. citizenship. For those that have never gone through the U.S. citizenship process, you need your taxes. They talk about Gorsuch's confirmation hearings and the recently released news of former 45 campaign manager Paul Manafort's ties with Russia. Manafort has been an unregistered foreign agent since 2006 who was being paid by a Russian billionaire yearly for $10 million USD to covertly spread pro-Russia "things" into the US. They also delve into why the 45 administration keeps distancing themselves away from Manafort as he was only a "fringe" player.






