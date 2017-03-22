The View is graced by the presence of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow

Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics: The panel is joined by MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow. They talk about her breaking the news in regards to 45's 2005 tax returns. The panel brings up how the returns could've been released by 45. Whoopi wonders why this year and the rest of the panel chimes in on how it was the year before Melania filed for her U.S. citizenship. For those that have never gone through the U.S. citizenship process, you need your taxes. They talk about Gorsuch's confirmation hearings and the recently released news of former 45 campaign manager Paul Manafort's ties with Russia. Manafort has been an unregistered foreign agent since 2006 who was being paid by a Russian billionaire yearly for $10 million USD to covertly spread pro-Russia "things" into the US. They also delve into why the 45 administration keeps distancing themselves away from Manafort as he was only a "fringe" player.
https://apnews.com/122ae0b5848345faa881
honestly, how can he go over to the WH to talk about the investigation? isn't that obstruction. Schiff better comment soon, because wtf is he trying to do with that presser?
I want the Dems to throw everything the Republicans said about why they couldn't confirm Garland back in their faces. lol. I mean, Trump is under investigation by the FBI for ties to a foreign government. This could be his last year in office and we all know that you can't let a president nominate a supreme court justice in their last year in office!
And also, Trump has filed the paperwork for a 2020 campaign and has been holding campaign rallies. So clearly he's running for re-election and as Ted Cruz told us, it just wouldn't be appropriate to confirm a new justice during a presidential campaign.
More Trump fuckery....
The U.S. Secret Service requested $60 million in additional funding for the next year, offering the most precise estimate yet of the escalating costs for travel and protection resulting from the unusually complicated lifestyle of the Trump family, according to internal agency documents reviewed by The Washington Post.
Nearly half of the additional money, $26.8 million, would pay to protect President Trump’s family and private home in New York’s Trump Tower, the documents show, while $33 million would be spent on travel costs incurred by “the president, vice president and other visiting heads of state.”
AP Exclusive: Manafort had plan to benefit Putin government
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago and proposed an ambitious political strategy to undermine anti-Russian opposition across former Soviet republics, The Associated Press has learned. The work appears to contradict assertions by the Trump administration and Manafort himself that he never worked for Russian interests.
