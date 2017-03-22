The View is graced by the presence of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow

This also happened in today's episode.



i saw something like this on gma this morning and it was so fucking weird omg. i mean im reading the bible but i don't... live.. by it? no thanks Reply

My grandparents were hardcore Bible literalists and I could never get into it. Reply

Attack on parliament in London: what we know so far https://t.co/CudXunzs26 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 22, 2017

What's breaking right now in the world of news! Reply

please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white please be white Reply

There was a /pol/ thread about this from yesterday. With coordinates and whatnot and two guns..... Reply

the fact they're not revealing if the car was rented makes me think they're a resident, and they were aiming for May Reply

The pictures circulating twitter seem to suggest not sorry bb. But it's twitter so.... Reply

ISIS is claiming it as a lone wolf attack in their name. But a flatulent old auntie could accidentally squeak out a fart while sitting next to a westerner on a packed bus and those fuckers would claim it as a victory so who knows. Reply

I'm freaking out right now. London was my home for a time and it is my favorite place in the world. I haven't heard back from some friends who live there and I'm just hoping like mad fatalities are low Reply

😦 London ONTDers stay safe. Reply

So terrible. And on the first anniversary of the Brussels attacks :( Reply

😪 i'm in a different part of london but fuuuuuck. Reply

Scary :( Stay safe, you guys. Reply

There are pics of the shooter on a stretcher and he's def not white. This is not good Reply

Link

holy hell London. Reply

Another day, another oh shit fuck oh God why is everything on fire Reply

Fucking idiots. Reply

Not surprised. Fox News taught them well (aka taught them how to put suspicions over actual facts) Reply

And most democrats/liberals believe the evidence-free Russian hacking... Reply

We're all being fucking played, I'd laugh if I wasn't fighting the urge to throw myself off a cliff Reply

uhhh not the same Reply

...uhh, wat. That's a confirmed fact. Reply

Bad comment. Russia hacked the election. I understand that in most people's minds that means they hacked into the actual voting machines when that is not the case. All branches of the Intel community agree that Russia interfered with the election and of you need receipts you can get a free six-month subscription to The Wapo with your Amazon Prime account and do some reading. Also, Russia is currently interfering in the elections in France, so I suggest reading up on that as well. Reply

These polls since Election Day have given me trust issues. Reply

I am astounded how dumb people are. Fucking morons. Reply

Holy cow OP Cousin Matthew looks exactly like my former roommate in your icon and it's weirding me out

Hi is your former roommate single and also willing to travel to Los Angeles to meet a sis?

Haha sorry, he's married now although when I lived with him, he and the missus were in a poly relationship...

Your cousin Matthew looks like Dan Stevens... is he single?

Parent

I saw the end of BATB through cam version and he looks so fucking ugly omg

Stay safe ONTD Londoners <3 Reply

Do we have a post for London? Reply

No, we do not. You will need to compile celeb reactions if you are gonna post about it. Reply

First off, keeping all of you ONTD Londoners in my thoughts. <3 Second, holy fucking hell, Paul Manafort is going to be the thing that takes Trump down, anyone see AP's article? Reply

Sis, you can't expect ONTD to read! It's not what we do. Reply

Parent

Buying the champagne now.



HE HAD A LIMITED ROLE THO Reply

He and Stone have it coming for all the shot theyve pulled their entire adult lives. Karma is a fucking bitch, and its coming for them both. Reply

sorry, I woke up this morning going "huh? what's the big deal, didn't we all know Manafort was lobbying for pro-putin groups in Ukraine?" I guess the big deal is they actually found the money trail that ties him with putin? Reply

Parent

soooo...is it just me, or is Nunes freaked out because he knows he's getting swept into this russiagate mess? Because that presser reeked of fear. he probably got a phone call asking for comment for a leak transcript and now he's on damage control. i bet you another leak is acommin'!



honestly, how can he go over to the WH to talk about the investigation? isn't that obstruction. Schiff better comment soon, because wtf is he trying to do with that presser? Reply

Parent

I'm starting to really believe that the Russia thing could really take Trump down. The administration is trying to distance itself from Manafort, so you know they're nervous. But Manafort clearly has ties to Putin and in the leaked texts from Manafort's daughter, it seems like he and Trump were BFFs. I mean, Manafort has been living in Trump Tower since like 2006.



ALSO



I want the Dems to throw everything the Republicans said about why they couldn't confirm Garland back in their faces. lol. I mean, Trump is under investigation by the FBI for ties to a foreign government. This could be his last year in office and we all know that you can't let a president nominate a supreme court justice in their last year in office!



And also, Trump has filed the paperwork for a 2020 campaign and has been holding campaign rallies. So clearly he's running for re-election and as Ted Cruz told us, it just wouldn't be appropriate to confirm a new justice during a presidential campaign. Reply

but there's really nothing the dems can do to slow down or stop the confirmation, right? they need a majority to do that? i have no idea how republicans got away with stealing garland's seat. honestly, I wish we could put this whole presidency on pause until the FBI is done.



Edited at 2017-03-22 04:45 pm (UTC)

They can filibuster it to prolong the process. Reply

They're pretty powerless in this case, yeah. I just want them to point out the Republican hypocrisy. Reply

I'm pretty sure it takes 60 votes to confirm a justice so Dem's might have a shot if they all hold out Reply

Parent

My thoughts are with you, ONTD Londoners! Pretty harrowing, following the news on this. Reply

The man in London is being described as a middles aged Asian man by sources. Saw this multiple times on Reddit. Take it with a grain of salt but that's what they are says by. Reply

Secret Service asked for $60 million extra for Trump-era travel and protection, documents show

The U.S. Secret Service requested $60 million in additional funding for the next year, offering the most precise estimate yet of the escalating costs for travel and protection resulting from the unusually complicated lifestyle of the Trump family, according to internal agency documents reviewed by The Washington Post.



Nearly half of the additional money, $26.8 million, would pay to protect President Trump’s family and private home in New York’s Trump Tower, the documents show, while $33 million would be spent on travel costs incurred by “the president, vice president and other visiting heads of state.”

(More at source)

AP Exclusive: Manafort had plan to benefit Putin government

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago and proposed an ambitious political strategy to undermine anti-Russian opposition across former Soviet republics, The Associated Press has learned. The work appears to contradict assertions by the Trump administration and Manafort himself that he never worked for Russian interests.

(More at source) Reply

Fuck them. Fuck all of them. Reply

smh @ those Mar-A-Lago and golfing trips wtf Reply

GROAAAAAAAAAAAN Reply

Everyone stay safe 💜 Reply

I love watching Rachel Maddow's show. The one she had Monday was A+. I am always in awe how she connects past to present. Reply

It's amazing how Tillerson has (so far) gotten away with his ties to Rus Reply

Did you see how he said he didn't even want the job? His wife told him to take it lmao. Reply

Yes, I read that today. It's hilarious and sad at the same time! Reply

