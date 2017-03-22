FX - FARGO S3 Trailer
[Embedded Twitter Version]
It’s a tragedy, ya know. Watch the TRAILER for #Fargo’s all new story. Premieres April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/QkKdnhDoFA— Fargo (@FargoFX) March 22, 2017
Set in 2010, the third season centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (both played by Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother.
Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.
though the other brother also seems to have hairplugs/ thinning hair :(
i suppose the police lady is supposed to be what Molly/ her father were the first seasons
Hoping this means we'll get some surprise cameos from S1 characters somehow.
then of course i haven't seen season 2 and now it's already season 3! I should get on this.
Hope you give it another go! It's pretty entertaining, and S2 was even better to me.
Yeah I know no happy endings around dreary Fargo. Haha. Anyway, I was at episode 5 I think but I kinda forgot what happened so, I'll have to start from scratch. Hopefully this weekend!
Hopefully I can move forward... :)
