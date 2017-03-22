Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie - Official Trailer
Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS: THE FIRST EPIC MOVIE. This raucously subversive comedy for the entire family tells the story of two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.
source
I'll be that token "Person you know who is excited about this movie"
eta: or maybe my laptop is just being wonky idk I can't tell
Edited at 2017-03-22 03:54 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-22 04:05 pm (UTC)
this is your time now
idk how i feel about kevin hart being the main voice tho =/
Edited at 2017-03-22 04:04 pm (UTC)
this is like 10 years too late tho
the movie looks fun!
but i like the look a lot! we need more 3d that goes for a unique style like this.