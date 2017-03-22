Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie - Official Trailer

I've been waiting for this for way too damn long.



I'll be that token "Person you know who is excited about this movie" Reply

Thread

Link

ME TOO! No one else I know have read the books. Rude af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the first movie I've been really excited about seeing in a while. Reply

Thread

Link

wow, way to have adults voicing kids without them changing their voice in the slightest. Reply

Thread

Link

Celebs rarely change their voice when they do voice-acting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised it took so long for a Captain Underpants movie to come out tbh. I think I was a little old for the books when they came out but my brother was obsessed with them. Reply

Thread

Link

IM kinda amazed it took this long to make a movie of this. Reply

Thread

Link

I never read these books, but I remember them being really popular. I'm just happy to see that the art style has transferred over so well. It looks great. Reply

Thread

Link

never read the books as a kid and kevin heart annoys me so not sure about this. Reply

Thread

Link

love the art style Reply

Thread

Link

The animation looks weird in this? Like the character's mouths don't match the dialog in a few scenes

eta: or maybe my laptop is just being wonky idk I can't tell



Edited at 2017-03-22 03:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

No, at one point George is saying something completely different than the mouth animation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably because of the trailer editing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd waste all my allowance on these books at Scholastic Book Fair. Reply

Thread

Link

I was just about to comment this. Reminds me of my book fair days and everyone scrambling money to buy the new book. That was the shit then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that was my fave day!!!



Edited at 2017-03-22 04:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the book fair so much as a kid. ❤ wonder if they are still doing them these dayS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They do, sometimes i just walk to the nearest school and buy cheap supplies and books Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats to the user who said they kept refreshing hoping to see the trailer



this is your time now Reply

Thread

Link

finalement un film de Capitaine Bobettes! Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they're getting a little ahead of themselves with alluding to a franchise... Reply

Thread

Link

i vividly remember the day in elementary school when it was announced these books were banned lol. we weren't even allowed to bring them from home. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved these books sfm as a kid lmao



idk how i feel about kevin hart being the main voice tho =/



Edited at 2017-03-22 04:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

seeing a new edition of these books at the scholastic book fair was the highlight of my childhood. simpler times...



this is like 10 years too late tho Reply

Thread

Link

Hentai Kamen will always be my favorite hero in underpants. Reply

Thread

Link

i remember these were really popular when i was in primary school, i guess they still are. i was all about tashi (i have no idea if they were popular outside of australia). oh and warriors. Reply

Thread

Link

I will forever love this series. My dad and I used to squeeze into our "green chair" in the living room and he'd read me the books as they came out. UGH THE BEST!! It was such a fun thing we did when I was a kid <3



the movie looks fun! Reply

Thread

Link

I LOVED these books when they came out. The writer's have a new series called Dog Man and my step-son LOVES those. So I'm excited for this ngl. Reply

Thread

Link

Looks cute Reply

Thread

Link

I used to love these, I remember I used to refuse to read one because I didn't like the art and they looked kinda vulgar but then I did and many lols were had Reply

Thread

Link

never heard of captain underpants



but i like the look a lot! we need more 3d that goes for a unique style like this. Reply

Thread

Link

No girls allowed? Reply

Thread

Link

These books were super popular in elementary school but I never read them. I was too ~above them lmao. This looks okay, might be funny, so I'll see it! Reply

Thread

Link