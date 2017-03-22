lemme get in between thaaaat. these two would be cracking jokes in bed after sex and i'm here for it. Reply

Jake Gyllenhaal looks like a muppet in this. Reply

He would make a goddamn cute muppet lol omg too cute Reply

He always looks like a muppet imo Reply

Okay this is a decent enough idea for a junket game but they make it waaay too long and the celebs are always kinda into it at the beginning and then clearly are like WHY won't this end lol. Idk why they can't just do a 2 minute thing. Reply

AGRREEEEEED. Secondhand FOMO became Secondhand embarrassment rill fast



Edited at 2017-03-22 04:10 pm (UTC)

Yup, you can tell the exact moment they lose steam Reply

LMAO @ Jake cringing over past tense questions. Reply

ya why not throw in 'did jake gyllenhaal and taylor swift actually date'



throw us some juicy shit google Reply

I refuse to believe their PR people didn't have a hand in editing out the ones they didn't want brought up. Reply

I can usually find Ryan Reynolds funny but nope @ all of this Reply

Odd right?! Reply

"let's waste more life" Reply

LMAO Reply

find better movies Jake

lmao at Jake liking Bad and Boujee Reply

I love Jake UGHHH Reply

Jake is adorable. Reply

I guess ontd is giving JG a pass on Prince of Persia? Reply

We're supposed to hate him unequivocally into infinity for taking that role? It was 8 years ago and he's steered clear of similar films since then. Reply

I really need you to make an ONTD original post of celebs we are supposed to hate and why. Then we can all discuss if they should be kept on them. Reply

I mean, hasn't he openly said he regretted it and that doing that movie made him completely rethink his career and how he chose movies in the future? It was some interview he did for Nightcrawler. Reply

i'd love to see this because i've never heard this before Reply

I like this idea for interviews they have been doing at wired but I didnt really like this one. maybe its because Ryan really annoys me. Reply

I love me some RR, but he was a bit annoying in this. Reply

they seem to get along well, which is cute.

i always liked jake ever since i saw him in bubble boy *_*

ryan is ok, little try hard Reply

I hate the trailer for this movie so much, they played it before Logan and it was just like a three minute scene where the alien thing is slowly breaking Idris Elba's hand and he's all AHHH AHH MY HAND and they're watching him like, "hmm maybe we should do something idk" and I had no prob watch Wolverine claw people in the brain for 2 hours but found this trailer so weirdly excruciating to watch. Reply

This is the best description of anything ever. Reply

That's...not Idris Elba. Reply

Really? I thought it sounded like him but I p much immediately looked away, who is it?



Nm I looked it up and that dude def doesn't look like Idris so yikes @ me. For some reason I thought Jessica Chastain was in this too but I've not heard of anyone in the cast save Jake & Ryan.



Edited at 2017-03-22 04:55 pm (UTC)

This was fun, though I wish they did answer them seriously (with jokes peppered in). Jake does come off as not too sharp and I'm happy he knows that. He also comes off as not naturally funny, but likes to hang around funny people. Reply

