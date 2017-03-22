OT: There was a shooting outside of Parliament and a guy who ran over people over Westminster bridge. Reply

STAY SAFE PEOPLE! Reply

This show is SO BAD, but for some reason I keep watching. Reply

mte. like you know they only had a plan up to the moment the three exes sit down with her at the diner and everything will be downhill from there Reply

i forgot this was on last night but ive been kind of enjoying it.. oop @ me Reply

This episode wasn't as good and no big twist to make up for it. I don't gaf about Ezra or his family drama eating up my screen, I liked the Jules-Richard portion and getting a bit of backstory but they've mostly teased Jules' 'envelope' rather than just tell us already. I like the FBI angle but I need it to go somewhere.



Since Ezra knows Patrick is FBI, he's clearly putting on a show and getting Maddie out of there, presumably to talk and warn her. Though if Patrick has any sense, Ezra's stink told him Ezra isn't in on it, but a previous mark. Reply

Do you have a theory on Jules' envelope? I feel like either she stole her college roommate's artwork or her college roommate stole Jules' artwork and in the ensuing scandal/fight, the roommate like had a breakdown or killed herself or something? The brother seemed insanely pissed off & I love my brother but I wouldn't try to throw down in a country club with someone I knew by name only if someone stole his artwork and that was the end of it. Reply

I don't know enough to have a theory, but if Jules isn't in some way responsible, it'll be the worst blackmail secret. Maybe she didn't mean to do it, but she had to have done something, even if it's a lie by omission or not correcting someone and that way taking credit for someone else's work. I dunno. The guy did seem really pissed, so something else must have happened with his sister. Reply

Ngl, I had hoped for more Uma Thurman. From all the main characters, I still like Maddie the least. Reply

Inbar Levi is so damn beautiful, Istg.



I love this show even though it's a cheesy-ass mess. Reply

Agreed on all points. Reply

parker young and the lesbian are the only reason i'm still watching this blah show.



i hope fbi dude doesn't fall for boring "saffron". Reply

It's so awkward the show is trying to push Ezra and that blonde chick together. She practically throws herself at him any time she's in the room with him and he's an idiot and doesn't notice. And I don't care about her or his family business drama, either.



I like scenes with Richard and Jules the most. I think they play off each other well. I laughed at them being paranoid in the car. Reply

I also love Richard and Jules together. But like I didn't understand the fact that they thought that their phones were hacked so why would they call Ezra's phone and explain everything to him on his cell 😂😂😂 they are such dorks. I love them Reply

