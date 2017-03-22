Brazilian judge reopens criminal case against Justin Bieber days before his Rio concert
In 2013, Justin Bieber came to Rio de Janeiro for a leg of his world tour. He was granted permission from the city to graffiti a wall in Vidigal, however, Bieber went instead with his friends and security to São Conrado, where they vandalised the wall of Hotel Nacional, which is protected by the Brazilian government as part of the historical and cultural heritage of the country, as it was designed by legendary architects Oscar Niemeyer and Burle Marx.
A complaint was filed against the "singer", and he was charged with a crime against the city order and cultural heritage. At the time, the police was not able to locate him and consequently he was not notified about the criminal case against him. Bieber took to Instagram to mock Brazilian justice ("who's gonna stop me huh"). The case was suspended in 2015 so the statute of limitations wouldn't run out.
But now the young delinquent is due to perform in Rio on the 29th and in São Paulo on April 1st and 2nd. The State Prosecutor in Rio requested that the criminal case be reopened. A judge granted the request and also authorised the use of police force in order for Bieber to be served.
Also OP do you mean the case was suspended in 2015?
i got confused for a second because i questioned myself 'has bieber really been around since 2005?'
This little fucker, but you know somewhere Ryan Lochte recoiled in confusion thinking he was in trouble again but realized it was another blond "kid".
cutest