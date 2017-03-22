Brazilian judge reopens criminal case against Justin Bieber days before his Rio concert

Good. I hope something actually comes of it. He gets away with way too much shit.



Also OP do you mean the case was suspended in 2015?

oh yeah, fixed it, thanks!

But happy he might be charged with something.

lmao and while we're at it: FUCK U VANESSA HUDGENS I HOPE YOU GET LIFE IN PRISON FOR SCRATCHING THAT ROCK!!

don't you mean jlaw?

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 1686420.html lmao the "she got fined and paid it" post is PEAK ONTD outrage hahahaha I love it so much, I should have nominated it for a best of award

good.



i got confused for a second because i questioned myself 'has bieber really been around since 2005?' Reply

Jail him

really though why would you go through the process of applying for permission to do it and then go do something totally different instead?

i dunno but he deserves to die just imo

harsh but fair

i like ur style bitch <3

Because he's an asshole?

This little fucker, but you know somewhere Ryan Lochte recoiled in confusion thinking he was in trouble again but realized it was another blond "kid".

My dog does the same dance when you scratch the area where his tail starts on his back. it's the funniest thing.

I'm still pissed about that. Not only did he lie but he didn't even suffer the consequences.

MTE. I wish those protestors really slapped his dumbass on DWTS.

I love this gif/video so much :')

omg i only have eyes for that doggie <3

cutest

cutest Reply

that dog is awesome :D

this gif <3

Make him pay Brasil!

the fuck is wrong with him

White men are extra shit when they go to developing countries.

It doesn't matter if it's developing or not. White men are the reason that nice things never last.

it's been reported that spring breakers in mexico have started to chant "Build that wall!", like it breaks my lil' mexican heart. if you don't like us, why do you come here? i can almost assure you, they're all the bro-y type.

that's so fucking shit. it's like they think the holiday destination is their own space/land and not, y'know, the Mexicans'.

we should build the wall with their bodies if they want it so much

is because they think Mexico is their dumpster. If they tried to do the stuff they do in Mexico, they'll probably ended up in jail

As usual his fans will bring out a dozen defenses & he probably might even get away with it like in Dubai. >_>

i wouldnt be surprised if he just cancelled altogether

Lock him up

