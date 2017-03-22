Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Jessica Chastain, Joe Manganiello and Tariq play charades on the Tonight Show


  • Fallon and Chastain are partners and Tariq and Manganiello are partners

  • Tariq is bad at it




  • Talks about The Zookeeper's Wife and how she found out about the story (she was sent the script)

  • She learned to play the piano for the movie

  • The elephant she was working with ending up covering her in snot



