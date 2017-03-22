Jessica Chastain, Joe Manganiello and Tariq play charades on the Tonight Show

Jimmy loves this bc he gets to do more coke and nobody notices! Reply

Thread

Link

The Tonight Show IS a charade! Reply

Thread

Link

Shame that Fallon has to be involved. Reply

Thread

Link

did you guys see whats going on in london Reply

Thread

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show is quite boring, isn't it? Reply

Thread

Link

Late night is SO mediocre at the moment. Stephen can't find his footing, Seth doesn't have huge guests/seems nervous, James Corden is a showboat, Jimmy Fallon can't shut the fuck up. Jimmy Kimmel is the only consistent show on the big 4. He seems authentic and is able to churn out great content regularly.



Andy Cohen may seem annoying, but he asks questions that the other guys wouldn't DARE and doesn't give a fuck about playing the PR game with celebs. He wants the dirt and gives the gays what they want! I'm sad he doesn't get more credit. Reply

Thread

Link

100% this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always thought Kimmel was the most popular of all the late nights, I was surprised that Fallon is apparently. Clearly I don't pay enough attention lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I prefer everyone you mentioned, besides fallon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joe looks so old for his age, but he's still so fine. FINE! Capital fine! Reply

Thread

Link

Jimmy is so bad at his job Reply

Thread

Link

my parents/family/friends never played charades so this show is how I learned haha :/



the scarlett johnansson/drake one introduced me lol



Reply

Thread

Link