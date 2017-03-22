Jessica Chastain, Joe Manganiello and Tariq play charades on the Tonight Show
- Fallon and Chastain are partners and Tariq and Manganiello are partners
- Tariq is bad at it
- Talks about The Zookeeper's Wife and how she found out about the story (she was sent the script)
- She learned to play the piano for the movie
- The elephant she was working with ending up covering her in snot
source 1 2
Andy Cohen may seem annoying, but he asks questions that the other guys wouldn't DARE and doesn't give a fuck about playing the PR game with celebs. He wants the dirt and gives the gays what they want! I'm sad he doesn't get more credit.
the scarlett johnansson/drake one introduced me lol