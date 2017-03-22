Oprah Winfrey & Renee Elise Goldsberry cover Essence Magazine
We're extremely excited to unveil the cover of our April 2017 issue featuring the iconic @Oprah and @ReneeGoldsberry! Pick yours up on 3/24. pic.twitter.com/1UaXKg7nUg— ESSENCE (@Essence) 21 mars 2017
The stars of 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,' @Oprah and @ReneeGoldsberry grace the cover of our April issue! https://t.co/tEA0UEPPAe pic.twitter.com/7rBLd9Lrd8— ESSENCE (@Essence) 21 mars 2017
Next month, the story of Henrietta Lacks will hit HBO, revealing the contributions one woman made to history and science, never receiving credit after her death.
In a better world the Lacks would be able to obtain restitution from the continued use of Henrietta's cells and her story.
The scientist who grabbed her cells from the freezer and found that they propagated to infinity specifically lobbied hard that the cell line not be patented because he knew how many lives they could save (and the original cell line has still not been patented) and then gave away (for free) the tools to other labs so that they could propagate their own cell lines and do their own experimentation. Much of the technology that saved millions of lives was not profited on. That said, after reading the book and reading some of the interviews with the eldest son, I still feel very conflicted about some of the expectations of compensation.
I was hyped for this movie but reading about the Lacks family claiming that Oprah+ HBO (and that white savior author) screwed them over leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
