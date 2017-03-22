Oprah Winfrey & Renee Elise Goldsberry cover Essence Magazine

I love Oprah so goddamned MUCH! I wish she would just release more things with her name on them that I could buy hahaha I want her legends ball barbie so much haha if I become rich, then she dies and her estate starts auctioning stuff, I will get that doll haha Reply

lol same. I take pride in not being swayed by most celebrity endorsements but any time Oprah touches something I'm all over it. I love her so much.

Oh my, she's a cutie

I agree with the points that the family members brought up from this article and the one related to it.



In a better world the Lacks would be able to obtain restitution from the continued use of Henrietta's cells and her story.

hahhaha perfect

After how OLTL did her character dirty, I'm happy to see Renee rising in fame and recognition. She needs to nab a good leading role on a show

she is going to star in "Altered Carbon" on Neflix

Saaame! The way those assholes wrote her out. I'm forever bitter about it. I love REG and I'm glad she's getting more recognition and roles.



Edited at 2017-03-22 02:12 pm (UTC)

I completely agree

lol mte...my mom still loves her from OLTL

The smile that came across my face when I saw that first photo.

yesss love the cover. looking forward to this show.

I love her. I'd really love for Renee to show up on The Good Fight. Geneva was always underused on TGW

yes!!!! i wouldnt be surprised at all to see her

So underused. And they would slide all these white people in as regulars in the DA department rather than just bump her and give her more to do.

God, she hasn't aged in YEARS! I've loved her for so long. I can't believe I became a fan of hers over a decade ago. Time flies.

oprah sis leak ur skin regiment, i'm shook!

screaming

I love Oprah so embarrassingly much.



I also low-key keep checking back hoping that there will be a Housewife post. I NEED TO TALK ABOUT ERIKA JAYNE. Reply

Erika fell off her peddlestool

i legit found out that erika jayne is in her 40s last night??? like????????? what??????

She's 45...did you think older or younger?

definitely younger lol



to be fair i started watching RHOBH this season b/c my roommate does, so i've missed if they've mentioned her age before on the show. Reply

im hyped for oprah's new HBO movie

This movie looks really good

I don't like Oprah as an actress and I kinda wish she would stop inserting herself in these movies and just work behind the scenes instead with actual actors taking the roles

I'll wait for the reviews before I check this out



I'll wait for the reviews before I check this out Reply

hyped for this movie. I love REG and I loved seeing her do Ham4Ham stuff. She can hit those low notes like no other.

I'm so happy that Renee found success, she's beautiful and talented and seems so genuinely grateful. I will probably end up watching this. I didn't really like the book, but I think that's more of an issue with the author, the story is interesting.

Nice! Loved REG in Hamilton, glad she's getting work, even though I'm conflicted about hers and Oprah's involvement in this particular story.



Also Oprah's speaking at my alma mater for graduation this year, which sorta sucks because I've been unofficially boycotting graduation/reunion activities up until this point and now I might have to go, ugh. Reply

I'm glad that the NIH has tried to make amends by making sure that any requests to use the cell line have to be approved by them and I'm glad that they have representation to voice any concerns for any concurrent testing. Both of those things are important and as scientists we need to push for the standardization of consent for testing and developing anything related to people's cells, tissues, blood, etc. Consent should run concurrent with our experiments and I think most scientists would agree with this.



The scientist who grabbed her cells from the freezer and found that they propagated to infinity specifically lobbied hard that the cell line not be patented because he knew how many lives they could save (and the original cell line has still not been patented) and then gave away (for free) the tools to other labs so that they could propagate their own cell lines and do their own experimentation. Much of the technology that saved millions of lives was not profited on. That said, after reading the book and reading some of the interviews with the eldest son, I still feel very conflicted about some of the expectations of compensation.

Beautiful.



I was hyped for this movie but reading about the Lacks family claiming that Oprah+ HBO (and that white savior author) screwed them over leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Reply

renee looks stunning



just entered today's hamilton lottery can't wait to lose for the billionth time Reply

Renee is so gorgeous omg

You guys, I'm seeing Hamilton in SF on Sunday and I am not sure what is going to happen. Like, am I gonna burst into tears when the music starts playing? I've never been this obsessed with a musical LOL. I've listened to the soundtrack for over a year and a half.

I CANNOT WAIT!



I CANNOT WAIT! Reply

How exciting! I saw it in Chicago and cried for like 45 mins straight.

i'm a stone cold b and when i saw the [redacted] i was in hysterics tbh and that wasnt even the real deal



i still have over half a year before im going to see it for real in live but i have no idea what will happen soooo... i feel ya Reply

i saw it on broadway and had chills when the music started but truly fully ascended @ satisfied

Also, stoked about this movie. One of my favorite books and I learned so much. It looks great!!

Glad Renee is blowing up! I recently saw her as a backup singer in Ally McBeal. Lmao

Damn Renee is fine.



I can't wait to watch this. Reply

I've heard this was common back then in the medical field, but considering how important the HeLa cells have been in the discovery of so many treatments & the amount of lives they've saved. I feel like her family should get restitution for it. especially since i read they are in poverty & have medical issues themselves. Like is the author or hbo compensating the family? they will forever be exploited :( sure its helping create awareness and bringing out the story of Henrietta Lacks but these people profit off it. makes me sad and angry.

Goddd, Renee is so fucking gorgeous. I'm glad Hamilton introduced me to her.

