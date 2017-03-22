March 22nd, 2017, 07:52 am colourless_aura The Americans 5x04 Promo - What's the Matter with Kansas + Keri Russell on Seth Meyers So, ONTD, did you scream as loud as I did last night? I'm sooooooo happy!RE: The promo: PAIGE! <3Sources: 1, 2, 3 Current Mood: bouncy Tagged: television - fx, television promo / stills, the americans (fx) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7070 comments Add comment
And I totally missed that Olegs tape is ofnhim committing treason
Still don't care about Paige, wish they never told her anything
And I agree about Paige. The Center shouldn't have forced P&E to tell her because they know their child and knew that this was not something she was going to be able to handle.
Come back here and let me know what you think!
I felt sick for poor Randy Chilton, the innocent lab director. I'll always care about Philip and Elizabeth in the sense that they're incredibly fascinating characters, but I really hope this show ends with them at least getting arrested. They've left such a body count along their way.
I will always stick up for and defend Paige, but sometimes it cracks me up what a little goody two-shoes she is. She might be one of the only teenagers in history who isn't comfortable with lying, bless her. Can't wait to see her go snooping in, I'm assuming, Pastor Tim's house next week.
Also idgaf I love Paige lol. Her SL is the main thing I've been looking forward to since last season even if the slowburn is killing me.
(I know it's not this type of show but I'd love it so much if she got to meet Tuan and interact with him? It would be so interesting to see their different backgrounds and connections to Russia and her parents clash lol)
(Esp since I think they said next season is gonna be the last one?)
I also teared up at seeing Martha idk I was just so happy :') I'm so happy she's alive.
And omfg I love Paige so goddamn much I legit don't get ppl who don't tbh she is such a nice kid who wants to help the world! And now she's trying to help her parents "save the world" omg my bb
I hate when people say that whenever Elizabeth shows any affection towards Philip, she's manipulating him. I truly believe that she loves him.
I don't understand how people can hate Paige either! Her arc is definitely my favorite on the show!
What?! We're already in Season 5 and there are still people that think Elizabeth is "manipulating" Philip?!? Can't they see the development of their marriage?
I also think she loves him, although I don't think she still quite understands the depth of his love for her. I'm unsure whether she would sacrifice him for the greater good should she ever have to choose. With him it's more expected that he would sacrifice himself to save her.
And omg I love Paige's arc so much. I think she's such a beautifully written and acted character and I don't get ppl who are upset that she told Pastor Tim like she's 14/15 and her parents have lied to her for her entire life, cut her some slack!
She definitely loves him, and we got to watch her fall in love with him, but she often responds to his doubts and emotional concerns with physical affection. Sex and physical affection are weapons for her, so it becomes indistinguishable to see her turn to them for Phillip when she lacks the ability to connect with him emotionally. She's a fascinating character, but her affection is somewhat manipulative at times, because that is how she was trained/has trained herself to be.
I was happy when the showrunners confirmed that Martha made it to Russia last season. I didn't expect to see her again on the show so seeing her alive and well was quite heartwarming.
Also, these ladies are really good at seducing these men and playing characters. The wigs are less bad now. I think Elizabeth as Jennifer (Clarks sister is my fav). And then she wanted Philip to fuck her as Clark and he was all rough and then she started to cry. This show is crazy.