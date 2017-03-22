This was a fun interview. I giggled when they talked about Matthew's penis. Reply

I didn't scream, but I sort of yelped. Reply

Martha just touches my heart strings <3

And I totally missed that Olegs tape is ofnhim committing treason

Still don't care about Paige, wish they never told her anything Reply

I feel so bad for Martha. She has to live in what is turning out to be a failing empire, learn a completely new language, can't contact family, and can't return to her homeland because she'll be arrested for treason. All because she fell for a man who turned out to be a KGB spy who used her for his own means.



And I agree about Paige. The Center shouldn't have forced P&E to tell her because they know their child and knew that this was not something she was going to be able to handle. Reply

She has to live in what is turning out to be a failing empire





mods pls delete spoilers Reply

remember when they had a son



(harp music plays) Reply

this is FANTASTIC Reply

I only saw this amazing article after I had already submitted this post! Thanks for posting it here! Reply

This is the perfect answer because it means he’s nearby, inaccessible, and vaguely inconveniencing everyone. That is the very core of Henry’s existence on The Americans. lmao nooooooo Reply

lmaoo



Reply

I'm think I'm going to start this show this weekend Reply

ya me too, I might binge. Reply

I envy you both so much! I wish I could watch it for the first time again!



Come back here and let me know what you think! Reply

Do it! You won't regret it! Reply

Yay! The series is consistently great but I hope you have the patience because the series is a slow burn. Reply

ahhh bingeing was so much more fun than this wait every week shit, have fun!! The first episode got my interest but I wasn't shaking and crying until the first season finale Reply

do it!!! Reply

Martha ♥ ♥ ♥



I felt sick for poor Randy Chilton, the innocent lab director. I'll always care about Philip and Elizabeth in the sense that they're incredibly fascinating characters, but I really hope this show ends with them at least getting arrested. They've left such a body count along their way.



I will always stick up for and defend Paige, but sometimes it cracks me up what a little goody two-shoes she is. She might be one of the only teenagers in history who isn't comfortable with lying, bless her. Can't wait to see her go snooping in, I'm assuming, Pastor Tim's house next week. Reply

re: paige - i know lmao! i was such a lying brat at her age, i had myself believing my own narrative so hard. plus her parents being out of the house so often - 14 year old me is kind of jealous lol Reply

lmaoooo I saw a review like "Philip and Elizabeth are frustrated at how honest and nice Paige is, which to anyone else is a sign of good parenting, but actually makes their lives harder" and I died at hoe accurate it is. Reply

I was a goody two shoes teenager so I kinda over identify with Paige. Reply

I read that title as "What's the Matter With Seth Meyers" Reply

CANT WAIT TO GET HOME AND WATCH THIS. kerri has been playing "mom" so well this season. you can see she loves paige and has some very 'american' affection for her, but is also disgusted by the whole premise of american teenage-hood. SO GOOD Reply

YES omg I love Mother Elizabeth so much, she loves her kids sfm but isn't always able to express it in a ~normal American~ way and she wants to help them as much as she can but she legit doesn't understand them. I love her relationship w Paige sfm. Reply

yes! i love when she said she was "disgusted" by paige lol. i would imagine it IS disgusting for her to see a teenager that lives in a big beautiful house that wants for nothing moping around. Reply

YAY I'M SO HAPPY WE GET TO SEE MARTHA AGAIN :DDDD



Also idgaf I love Paige lol. Her SL is the main thing I've been looking forward to since last season even if the slowburn is killing me.



(I know it's not this type of show but I'd love it so much if she got to meet Tuan and interact with him? It would be so interesting to see their different backgrounds and connections to Russia and her parents clash lol) Reply

Also I cannot wait for Philip's kid to show up at his doorstep. Again, the slowburn is killing me.



(Esp since I think they said next season is gonna be the last one?) Reply

That hotel room scene when Elizabeth asked "Do you think they'll make me queen of the rodeo this year?" made me cry for some reason lmao I just love Philip/Elizabeth so much and the way they completely know and love each other and Keri and Matthew play it so beautifully.



I also teared up at seeing Martha idk I was just so happy :') I'm so happy she's alive.



And omfg I love Paige so goddamn much I legit don't get ppl who don't tbh she is such a nice kid who wants to help the world! And now she's trying to help her parents "save the world" omg my bb Reply

I love Philip and Elizabeth so much! That scene of them in the hotel room was sooooooo sweet.



I hate when people say that whenever Elizabeth shows any affection towards Philip, she's manipulating him. I truly believe that she loves him.



I don't understand how people can hate Paige either! Her arc is definitely my favorite on the show! Reply

I hate when people say that whenever Elizabeth shows any affection towards Philip, she's manipulating him.

What?! We're already in Season 5 and there are still people that think Elizabeth is "manipulating" Philip?!? Can't they see the development of their marriage? Reply

Manipulating him? Nah. But they both have a strange concept of comfort... ;-)

I also think she loves him, although I don't think she still quite understands the depth of his love for her. I'm unsure whether she would sacrifice him for the greater good should she ever have to choose. With him it's more expected that he would sacrifice himself to save her. Reply

It was such a beautiful scene and wtf @ people thinking Elizabeth is manipulating Philip? She definitely loves him and is really tender with him most of the time. I think she's trying to help him work through any issues/reluctance he has but I wouldn't call that manipulating.



And omg I love Paige's arc so much. I think she's such a beautifully written and acted character and I don't get ppl who are upset that she told Pastor Tim like she's 14/15 and her parents have lied to her for her entire life, cut her some slack! Reply

people who think Elizabeth doesn't love Philip doesn't watch this show

what kind of stupidity Reply

"I hate when people say that whenever Elizabeth shows any affection towards Philip, she's manipulating him. I truly believe that she loves him."



She definitely loves him, and we got to watch her fall in love with him, but she often responds to his doubts and emotional concerns with physical affection. Sex and physical affection are weapons for her, so it becomes indistinguishable to see her turn to them for Phillip when she lacks the ability to connect with him emotionally. She's a fascinating character, but her affection is somewhat manipulative at times, because that is how she was trained/has trained herself to be. Reply

Elizabeth/Philip intimate scenes are my favorites.



I was happy when the showrunners confirmed that Martha made it to Russia last season. I didn't expect to see her again on the show so seeing her alive and well was quite heartwarming. Reply

Im now on Season 2 and Elizabeth just found out about Paiges interest in Jesus and I lol'ed hard at her freak out omg.



Also, these ladies are really good at seducing these men and playing characters. The wigs are less bad now. I think Elizabeth as Jennifer (Clarks sister is my fav). And then she wanted Philip to fuck her as Clark and he was all rough and then she started to cry. This show is crazy.



Reply

Also I think Akady Ivanovich? (the residentor?) is kinda hot lmao. Im still on Season 2 Reply

Thread

#TeamRezidentura have a good looking crew. Lol. Reply

he kinda is, when he sprang into action to stop phillip/elizabeth from being killed in the first season finale with the abort mission cars was cool Reply

He's so hot to me idek why his face is legit like a rock but I'm also like yes please Reply

lol accurate. I was watching his face last night and was like...ummm....he is not that attractive in the face but I still feel drawn towards him...must be a power thing Reply

team rezydentura 4life remember Reply

And so is Nina, nina is a certified banger Reply

Thread

