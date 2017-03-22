Ed Sheeran Is An Ugly Thief, Plagiarized TLC's 'No Scrubs'
- Ed Sheeran makes his millions reusing the works of better artists.
- Admitted to unironically stealing from a song about guys women don't want to get with.
- "No Scrubs" writing team Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle, and Kevin Briggs now have listed credits for "Shape of You" alongside Sheeran and his team of musical colonists.
- Sheeran still owes credits to Tracy Chapman’s “Mountain o’ Things” and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” for the same song.
- Other cases Sheeran is facing: $20m plagiarism suit for "Phogotraph" and one for "Thinking Out Loud".
- OP still hasn't heard a Sheeran song.
Source
thats my favorite song of his (ed's)
granted i only know 2 or 3...
how is that even possible
Only Ed Sheeran song I've heard was Give Me Love 3 years ago and that's because my friend is a huge fan and Shape Of You because he performed it at the Grammys.
Haha
- a proper self care technique
- leaving rooms
- putting headphones on and turning the volume up
it's not that hard
Thousands of retailers play top 40 or adult contemporary stations in their stores so unless they're doing every bit of their shopping online, they've heard Ed Sheeran.
My mom don't know who the fuck he is. I showed her a picture and she was shook at how unattractive he was.
ffs no one cares what songs you people haven't listened to. we get it, y'all don't leave the house.
girl you know i want your love/ your love was handmade for somebody like me
no, i don't want no scrub/a scrub is a guy who cant get no love from me
0:18
also taylor swift
it did give me massive tswift vibes
amazing shade
have you bothered listening to + or x?
The beat in Shape of You gives me a Jamaican vibe and I guess that's why I like it but kinda don't when he starts singing... or whatever he was doing in that song? Rapping? Srapping? Anyway, I don't hear No Scrubs.
tbh it would've been better as a RiRi jam, possibly w/ better production too
let's dance around the sagrada familia 😂