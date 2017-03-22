winona

Ed Sheeran Is An Ugly Thief, Plagiarized TLC's 'No Scrubs'



- Ed Sheeran makes his millions reusing the works of better artists.
- Admitted to unironically stealing from a song about guys women don't want to get with.
- "No Scrubs" writing team Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle, and Kevin Briggs now have listed credits for "Shape of You" alongside Sheeran and his team of musical colonists.
- Sheeran still owes credits to Tracy Chapman’s “Mountain o’ Things” and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” for the same song.
- Other cases Sheeran is facing: $20m plagiarism suit for "Phogotraph" and one for "Thinking Out Loud".
- OP still hasn't heard a Sheeran song.

Source

