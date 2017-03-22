Ed Sheeran Is An Ugly Thief, Plagiarized TLC's 'No Scrubs'

Steal a new face and a personality Reply

White musicians stealing, must be a day that ends in y

mte i am shooketh i tell u

bruno mars though

Do actually think that Bruno Mars is a good comparison to the long as fuck history of white people stealing black music without giving credits? I'm not saying that I don't wish a black man had Bruno's success, but the fuck?

Thread

Beyoncé though

Thread

lmao right?

I am shocked that this ugly fire crotch has any fans.

He better pay up Queen Tracy!!!!!!!!

He learned from Taylor.

huh? i didn't think taylor had isues with plagarism.

She stole a line from a Matt Nathanson song but she was still in her "poor Taylor" phase so everyone was all "this sweet innocent kitten-rainbow hybrid didn't know! Leave her alone!"

can't wait for his liver to fail.

That's fucked up! Wtf is wrong with you

Why am I not surprised. I thought it sounded familiar tbh.

The chorus to thinking out loud is the same music to Marvin Gaye's let's get it on. SMH..

Yup. When it first came out my bf honestly thought it was a cover of Let's Get It On. I had to tell him it was just a rip off. Haha.

marvin gaye's estate came after him when they won blurred lines.

Thread

whuuuuut





thats my favorite song of his (ed's)





granted i only know 2 or 3...

Thread

I can't believe i've never noticed this.

Thread

- OP still hasn't heard a Sheeran song.





how is that even possible

Extremely possible if you don't listen to the radio or frequent Forever 21 tbh.



Only Ed Sheeran song I've heard was Give Me Love 3 years ago and that's because my friend is a huge fan and Shape Of You because he performed it at the Grammys.

Extremely possible if you don't listen to the radio or frequent Forever 21 tbh

Haha



Haha

exactly. i've only heard snippets passing through places or on tv and that's enough for me

Lucky bitch, I work in an open office full of Ed stans that control the radio

i think i only managed to hear 30 secs total of his shitty songs but:



- a proper self care technique

- leaving rooms

- putting headphones on and turning the volume up

it's not that hard



it's not that hard

Thread

I havent either but thats bc i dont leave my house or listen to the radio lol

i've only heard thinking out loud. don't listen to radio so...

Parent

Expand

I've only heard one (knowingly). I'm proud of that.

Guess shes not listening to any playlists on Spotify lol like the top xy had like 4 of his songs. I was like r u sure this isnt the album playing?

Edited at 2017-03-22 01:21 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-22 01:21 pm (UTC)

Thread

I heard a random song by him once, and wasn't impressed. Still am not sure what song it was. I never listen to the radio so if I've heard more of his stuff, I didn't know it was him lol.

I haven't heard any of this guy's stuff and I still don't get who or why he is famous except for being a friend (?) of Taylor Swift and only know him as the ugly red head that appears on ONTD that I usually just skip

I didn't hear one until he was on SNL recently and then I was completely confused by his popularity. His music is bland af.

They've heard him and probably don't know it.



Thousands of retailers play top 40 or adult contemporary stations in their stores so unless they're doing every bit of their shopping online, they've heard Ed Sheeran.

Parent

Expand

My mom don't know who the fuck he is. I showed her a picture and she was shook at how unattractive he was.

Parent

Expand

only heard thinking out loud, but i can't even remember how any of it sounds soooo it doesn't count.

I've only heard the one they play during the Hobbit. Otherwise, I don't listen to real radio and my curated radio never has him in it.

uggggh these threads are the worst.



ffs no one cares what songs you people haven't listened to. we get it, y'all don't leave the house.

I don't believe I have either.

i THINK i might have heard that lego house song and that was only because rupert grint was in the video so i was obligated to watch. i don't recall if i watched on mute though, and i don't remember a damn thing about the song so...

I only know I See Fire & Don't myself :/

I haven't either or at least I haven't to my knowledge. I don't listen to pop radio.

I'm impressed tbh.

right? i went to some low budget area in nigeria and ages ago and i remember thinking out loud blasting like i doubt it tbh

i'm confused? shape of you hardly sounds like no scrubs?

Me too. I need someone to explain how he stole things because I don't hear any of those songs in his? And I'm not saying this as someone who likes him, I'm saying this as someone who needs those side by side comparisons.

it's the



girl you know i want your love/ your love was handmade for somebody like me

no, i don't want



no, i don't want no scrub/a scrub is a guy who cant get no love from me Reply

Parent

Expand

Kandi and Tiny helped him though with the song..it was on Kandi's IG. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, the beat is maybe similar, but it doesn't register to me. It would make a good mashup though. Reply

i don't get how his music got so popular. i listened to divide once and it was HORRIBLE. why is he trying to rap? the lyrics to most of the songs are downright terrible. the variety of song styles and the fact he's 'borrowing' from others a lot just makes me think he has no clue what he wants to do. Reply

it's generic enough to seem generally likeable or listenable rather than dismissed as noise, sounds like every trend out there (especially the whiteboy dancehall) and the lyrics are hollow enough that anyone can project onto it. plus it's a non-threatening dude singing and we're at the age were celebrities have to be relatable and ~one of us~so ideally regular people can relate to it and think they can make it™ as well



also taylor swift



Edited at 2017-03-22 12:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread



you speak the truth, gillian



it did give me massive tswift vibes Reply

Thread



I read dancehall as douchehall. Fitting. Reply

Thread



"and the lyrics are hollow enough that anyone can project onto it"



amazing shade Reply

Thread



"and the lyrics are hollow enough that anyone can project onto it"



amazing shade Reply

Thread



Yeeeeeep Reply

Thread



white, plays the guitar (so youtube ppl can all make covers of it), him being white allows him to use other genres and make it 'mainstream', etc Reply

Thread



I've said if before and i'll say it again, he's a ugly white guy with a guitar who gets drunk all the time and that appeals to a lot of people because they're ugly white alcoholics who feel like he's relatable and one of the guys!!! Reply

Thread



he has a nice voice and musicality and some of his songs hit right in the feels??



have you bothered listening to + or x? Reply

Thread

A lot of people have boring, generic taste. Like I'm not above liking mediocre or crappy shit but I don't pretend it's anything else lol



Edited at 2017-03-22 02:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread



he wants to be mainstream so he snatches up 9000 genres at once, can't stand his flop barely talented ass Reply

Parent

Expand

The beat in Shape of You gives me a Jamaican vibe and I guess that's why I like it but kinda don't when he starts singing... or whatever he was doing in that song? Rapping? Srapping? Anyway, I don't hear No Scrubs. Reply

I was gob smacked when I found out that he was the one singing that song. I definitely did *not* picture an English ginger white boy playing that song. Reply

Thread



the official story is that he originally wrote the song for Rihanna, but decided to keep it for himself b/c he liked it so much.



tbh it would've been better as a RiRi jam, possibly w/ better production too Reply

Parent

Link

I heard it was supposed to be for Little Mix. Reply

Parent

He also ripped off Queen JoJo's Leave (Get Out) guitar chords on this disgusting, shouty, embarrassingly stereotype-filled song.



Reply

wtf is the breathy shit at the beginning? i can't even listen to the rest tbh Reply

Thread



the guitar at the beginning sounds straight from neon by john mayer Reply

Parent

Link

You should listen to Dive on his new album. It's basically a JM ripoff. Reply

Parent

Link

lol damn it really does Reply

Parent

Link

holy shit it does. Reply

Parent

Link

this song is awful. i cringed all the way through it.



let's dance around the sagrada familia 😂 Reply

Parent

Expand

omg it legit sounds like he's about to start singing a cover Reply

Parent

Link

The first 30 seconds sounds like he couldn't catch the beat. Reply

Parent

Link

jesus, he is a TERRIBLE songwriter/singer. this is what the hype is all about? 'mamacita' isn't european spanish lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Expand

It's refreshing to see ONTD disproportionately hate on someone who isn't a young actress for a change! Reply

This move is so interesting to me. If the lyrics aren't the same and it's not a sample how does one get a songwriting credit? I wonder if it was a preemptive strike from him to avoid any potential lawsuit at all. Reply

Link

Songwriting is more than just the lyrics. It also includes melody and is also quite amorphous in what contributions can be considered songwriting. Reply

Thread



so what you're saying is he's ugly on the outside and the inside? Reply

Just tried to "like" you comment Reply

