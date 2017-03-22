Great Movies That Deserve a Sequel
With so many franchises continuously making
unnecessary movies nonstop, there are some movies that never will get a chance to have a proper conclusion. Here is a list of a few of some of those 'movies that for one reason or the other never got to complete their stories': Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
synopsis: The Bride continues her quest of vengeance against her former boss and lover Bill, the reclusive bouncer Budd and the treacherous, one-eyed Elle.
why it should get another sequel: The idea of getting revenge against The Bride is a interesting story and a fitting end to the story. 'We’ve already seen what a successful revenge means to her, and the reward she gets for following it through' and 'it would be very interesting to have a movie where The Bride is now the main antagonist. Director Quentin Tarantino has been talking about a sequel for years but he's been 'putting off the movie for a while and nothing concrete seems to be happening at the moment'.
Eastern Promises (2007)
synopsis: A Russian teenager living in London who dies during childbirth leaves clues to a midwife in her journal that could tie her child to a rape involving a violent Russian mob family.
why it should get a sequel: Eastern Promises is very much like Godfather where the main character (Nikolai) reluctantly becomes the head of the mob in the end and it 'would’ve been fair to give Eastern Promises a chance to have its Godfather Part II'. There was a plan for a second film but it was scrapped in 2013.
Chronicle (2012)
synopsis: Whilst attending a party, three high school friends gain superpowers after making an incredible discovery underground. Soon, though, they find their lives spinning out of control and their bond tested as they embrace their darker sides.
why it should get a sequel: As the film goes towards a conventional superhero movie with a showdown 'between the main hero and a dangerous supervillain' and with most of the plot threads pretty much wrapped up, it 'leaves enough open to develop at least one more film set in that universe'. The screenwriter Max Landis had a screenplay titled 'Martyr' for a sequel that was intended to be for both a prequel and sequel.
'Martyr' was an ambitious idea with Matt (the hero) established as an 'Superman kind of figure, saving people all around the world, and the US government growing increasingly worried that he might snap any day and become an unstoppable threat'. With the government hiring a unstable scientist named Miranda (who've been the villain) for backup. 'Martyr' was passed by 20th Century Fox and all the of the original people from Chronicle have abandoned plans for a sequel.
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
synopsis: The mythical world starts a rebellion against humanity in order to rule the Earth, so Hellboy and his team must save the world from the rebellious creatures.
why it should get another sequel: Many fans were disappointed with the first 2 movies because in the first movie Hellboy is 'an immature, almost childlike, reluctant hero who is coming to terms with his own identity and his feelings towards others' and in the sequel Hellboy 'struggles to find his own place in the world and a sense of purpose'. Many were expecting in the Hellboy movies that there would be a larger purpose for the character. 'We saw the character growing up, but we never got the chance to see what he grew up to be, and how that could result in a massive cataclysmic event'. This year Director Guillermo Del Toro announced that Hellboy 3 is never going to happen.
28 Weeks Later (2007)
synopsis: Six months after the rage virus was inflicted on the population of Great Britain, the US Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again. But not everything goes to plan.
why it should get another sequel: Danny Boyle's 28 Days later 'was a fresh take on the genre by not actually featuring undead monsters, but rage infected humans who were able to run' as slow zombies 'ceased to be scary' compared with the action packed films of the new millennium. 28 Days Later was also a 'beautifully shot film with a great cast and soundtrack'. The sequel 28 Weeks later wasn’t as groundbreaking as the original (might be because director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland were only producers), 'but it still managed to expand on the concept shown in the first film' with the ending teasing what could be expected for a third and final film for the series. There have been rumors of Boyle and Garland want to return but nothing has been materialized.
What films do you think deserve a sequel?
