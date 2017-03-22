Great Movies That Deserve a Sequel

MAN FROM UNCLE Reply

CAME HERE TO SAY THE SAME THING Reply

Make it a ten episode series with the three of them having shenanigans. Reply

YES OMG. Reply

I was just about to post this.

I feel like no one understands my love for that movie. 😢 Reply

If RED can get a sequel this can too. Reply

YES Reply

hahah coming in here to say the same thing so good job first comment! Reply

Came here to type the exact same thing. But it'll never happen, dammit. Reply

100% agree - did NOT think I would like it but fell in love with all three of them! Reply

IT IS THE FIRST COMMENT YAY



I posted this on page 3 thinking no one would remember it.IT IS THE FIRST COMMENT YAY Reply

YES! I loved it so much Reply

Yes please! Reply

i did not think i'd like that movie the way i did, nor i was i expecting to ship armie and alicia, but there we go.



but this is guy ritchie and he's up there with del toro in terms of actually getting a movie out Reply

Yes, I loved that movie! Reply

THANK YOU Reply

YESSS Reply

Was going to say the same thing lol. Reply

MTE Reply

Lmao no to these except Hellboy. Although I'd be fine with a spin off about the elves from hellboy 2 as well. Reply

<3 those elves Reply

i would have loved to see a sucker punch sequel. Reply

The Man from U.N.C.L.E and RockNRolla Reply

Twins Reply

As long as we get the latter first, goddammit! Reply

DEF RocknRolla. As long as Toby Kebbell's back. ♥ Reply

Yes Rocknrolla! Reply

It has been so long that I keep forgetting we're told at the end of rocknrolla that there would be more. Maybe it's best I keep forgetting so I don't have the constant disappointment of it not having happened. Reply

Okay, I'll allow another Dredd with Karl and the young woman as well. I wanted to know more about her and what she could do. Reply

ok I'm down for this. Dredd was such a good film Reply

I'm just a tiny bit embarrassed by how much I enjoyed it (and all its violence). Reply

Loved Dredd! Would be great to have a sequel where Dredd and Anderson are a team again and we saw more of Mega-City-One. Still disappointed it didn't do well at the box office :( Reply

Yes! Dredd was such a great movie w/how the plot was relatively simple but exciting. The visuals and soundtrack were good too and I liked the relationship between Dredd and Anderson developed. Reply

Man from UNCLE and St Trinians (I want number 3! We were promises the boys vs girls, I wanna see some guys get beaten up by teenagers) are the ones I want to see, off the top of my head. Also Jupiter Ascending because I unironically loved that movie. Reply

Jupiter Ascending is another one for the ten episode series list. Give me world building and all the aliens with some plot that showcases them. Reply

YAS at St Trinians. They're such fun movies Reply

We'll probably never get it because of all the actresses leaving acting and having kids. Tamsin Egerton has basically become a stay at home mum it seems. :( Reply

Tango and Cash? idk sometimes I feel like movies get a sequel/reboot when they shouldn't. Like I love Death Race 2000 and they recently did a reboot called Death Race 2050 and it was absolute trash and should have never been made imo Reply

I feel like there will b a T&C reference in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (if they share screentime). Reply

I love Deathrace. I was so thrilled to see that there was a re-boot but now sad that it sucks. Reply

lol it was not good, but I love Manu Bennett and I have no idea why Malcolm McDowell agreed to do it Reply

I'm still waiting for Kill Bill 3 where Vernita's daughter squares off against The Bride. Reply

the little girl must be an adult by now they could use the same actress Reply

Yep she's 21! Tarantino used to talk about making a Vol. 3 but I think he's over it. :[ Reply

Loaded Weapon 1, obvs. On a more serious note, I would've liked to see a sequel to that Lemony Snicket movie with Jim Carrey. Reply

same, it was disappointing watching the Netflix version of ASOUE because it kind of put the kibosh in any possibility of that. Reply

I would do anything for a sequel to Interstellar Reply

Can we get a Japanese or Hong Kong director to do a story about a girl seeking revenge against her mother's killer who was part of the same assassin squad, and who has been raised by former members of said squad? Turnabout is fair play - Old Klingon Proverb Reply

District 9. I still want to know what happens 😭 Reply

Yes! I'm so pissed we got Elysium instead. Reply

I like the idea of Vivica Fox's daughter tracking The Bride down and trying to kill her in KB3. I just don't know what ending I want for that.



If they're going to bring back Hellboy, I want them to bring back John Meyers from whatever hell he was sent to. Was it Alaska or Antartica?



Man From UNCLE + eleventy billion Reply

I just don't know what ending I want for that.



I want her and B.B. becoming friends. Reply

That would be anticlimactic though Reply

No thanks to a Chronicle sequel. But I would love more movies set in the Hellboy universe.



I need a Spy sequel in my life. Hell, just give me a new one every 2-3 years like Bond. Reply

Oh my gosh yes, more Spy. Reply

yes i loveeeee spy Reply

Yes to Spy! And just keep bringing back Jason Statham Reply

Eastern Promises sequel is a go and should be filming soon, I think. WOOT Reply

with Viggo and Naomi and david and vincent? Reply

Is Cronenberg doing it though? Reply

